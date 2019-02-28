

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- The case of a man accused killing 10 people by driving a van along a busy sidewalk in Toronto is expected in court today.

Alek Minassian, of Richmond Hill, Ont., faces 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder in the attack last April.

Police allege Minassian drove the van down a sidewalk on Yonge Street in the city's north end, mowing down pedestrians.

The 26-year-old has not appeared in court since last May.

In late 2018, Ontario's deputy attorney general granted the prosecution's request to skip a preliminary hearing and go straight to trial.

A months-long trial is slated for February 2020.