Case of Toronto van attack suspect Alek Minassian due in court today
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, February 28, 2019 4:20AM EST
TORONTO -- The case of a man accused killing 10 people by driving a van along a busy sidewalk in Toronto is expected in court today.
Alek Minassian, of Richmond Hill, Ont., faces 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder in the attack last April.
Police allege Minassian drove the van down a sidewalk on Yonge Street in the city's north end, mowing down pedestrians.
The 26-year-old has not appeared in court since last May.
In late 2018, Ontario's deputy attorney general granted the prosecution's request to skip a preliminary hearing and go straight to trial.
A months-long trial is slated for February 2020.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Two men charged after dogs attack woman on Calgary street
- Case of Toronto van attack suspect Alek Minassian due in court today
- Waiting for water: No quick fix for Sask. reserve under state of emergency
- N.S. legislature opens for spring sitting featuring budget, health issues
- Edmonton police charge man with murder in 2016 death of infant boy