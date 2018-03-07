

CTVNews.ca Staff





The deportation hearing for a former Somali child refugee who has spent most of his life in Canada has been postponed until March 21.

Abdoul Abdi, 24, who grew up in foster care in Nova Scotia but was not granted Canadian citizenship, was detained by the Canada Border Services Agency after serving five years in prison for multiple offences, including aggravated assault.

A sociologist familiar with Abdi’s case said he arrived in Canada at 6 years old and was moved 31 times between various foster homes.

Abdi’s sister, Fatuma Abdi, has said the Nova Scotia Department of Community Services failed both of them by not providing a path to Canadian citizenship.

The hearing before the Immigration and Refugee Board had been scheduled for 1 p.m. ET in Toronto.

