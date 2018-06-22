Case of accused serial killer Bruce McArthur put over to July 23
In this artist's sketch, alleged serial killer BruceMcArthur makes an appearance via video in a Toronto courtroom, Wednesday, April 11, 2018. From left, lawyer Samantha Saunders, part of McArthur's defence team, McArthur, Justice Wendy Agnew and Crown Michael Cantlon are shown. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alexandra Newbould
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, June 22, 2018 9:49AM EDT
TORONTO -- The prosecution says it has now turned over all its evidence to the defence of a Toronto man accused of being a serial killer.
They say lawyers for Bruce McArthur can now begin compiling their list of witnesses.
McArthur appeared by video link from a Toronto jail today, and his case was put over to July 23.
The 66-year-old self-employed landscaper is accused of killing men associated with the city's gay village.
He was arrested in January, and now faces eight counts of first-degree murder.
Police allege he buried the remains of several victims in planters at the home of a client.
