

Kevin Bissett, The Canadian Press





FREDERICTON - The Fredericton man accused of murdering four people in an August shooting spree returned to court today, but his case was delayed because his psychiatric assessment is taking longer than planned.

The 60-day assessment was ordered to determine if Matthew Raymond can be found criminally responsible for the crimes he has been accused of.

Because it was delayed, Raymond was ordered to return to court in 30 days.

The case was adjourned until March 8.

He is charged with four counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Fredericton police constables Sara Burns and Robb Costello, and civilians Donnie Robichaud and Bobbie Lee Wright.

Raymond, who is in his late 40s, was previously found fit to stand trial after a shorter assessment, although details of the arguments seeking the assessments are under a publication ban.