Case of accused in Fredericton shooting spree delayed another month
Matthew Vincent Raymond, charged with four counts of first degree murder, heads from provincial court in Fredericton on Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
Kevin Bissett, The Canadian Press
Published Friday, February 8, 2019 2:27PM EST
FREDERICTON - The Fredericton man accused of murdering four people in an August shooting spree returned to court today, but his case was delayed because his psychiatric assessment is taking longer than planned.
The 60-day assessment was ordered to determine if Matthew Raymond can be found criminally responsible for the crimes he has been accused of.
Because it was delayed, Raymond was ordered to return to court in 30 days.
The case was adjourned until March 8.
He is charged with four counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Fredericton police constables Sara Burns and Robb Costello, and civilians Donnie Robichaud and Bobbie Lee Wright.
Raymond, who is in his late 40s, was previously found fit to stand trial after a shorter assessment, although details of the arguments seeking the assessments are under a publication ban.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- 'National disgrace': Mould leaves children with respiratory issues in remote First Nation
- 'Smoking hot' Ontario woman given hilarious first-person obituary
- Case of accused in Fredericton shooting spree delayed another month
- Alberta soldier charged with sexual assault of civilian after complaint
- Edmonton councillor to pay back taxpayer money used for MBA