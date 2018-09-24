Case adjourned for man accused in deadly Fredericton shooting
Matthew Vincent Raymond, charged with four counts of first degree murder, arrives at provincial court in Fredericton on Monday, Aug. 27, 2018. Two city police officers were among four people who died in a shooting in a residential area on the city's north side. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, September 24, 2018 4:35AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, September 24, 2018 9:00AM EDT
FREDERICTON -- A Fredericton man accused of killing four people, including two city police officers, is due back in court next month after his case was adjourned today.
Matthew Vincent Raymond faces four counts of murder in the deaths of Const. Sara Burns, Const. Robb Costello, Donnie Robichaud and Bobbie Lee Wright.
The police officers and civilians were gunned down Aug. 10 outside an apartment complex in the New Brunswick capital.
Court documents say the incident ended after police shot the alleged gunman in the abdomen.
Defence lawyer Nathan Gorham told the court he had just received a large volume of material and needed time to review it.
The matter is set to return to court on Oct. 22.
Gorham has said earlier that he expects his client will enter a plea of not guilty and request a preliminary hearing.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Say it ain't snow: Wintry first day of fall in the Prairies
- How to help the victims of the Ottawa tornadoes
- Tornado aftermath: As power returns, Ottawa-area focus shifts to cleanup
- 'A very dark place': One woman's experience with cannabis dependence
- Victims' families to speak today at Wettlaufer public inquiry