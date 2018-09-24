

The Canadian Press





FREDERICTON -- A Fredericton man accused of killing four people, including two city police officers, is due back in court next month after his case was adjourned today.

Matthew Vincent Raymond faces four counts of murder in the deaths of Const. Sara Burns, Const. Robb Costello, Donnie Robichaud and Bobbie Lee Wright.

The police officers and civilians were gunned down Aug. 10 outside an apartment complex in the New Brunswick capital.

Court documents say the incident ended after police shot the alleged gunman in the abdomen.

Defence lawyer Nathan Gorham told the court he had just received a large volume of material and needed time to review it.

The matter is set to return to court on Oct. 22.

Gorham has said earlier that he expects his client will enter a plea of not guilty and request a preliminary hearing.