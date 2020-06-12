TORONTO -- Health Canada has recalled Carnivora Fresh Frozen Patties for Dogs and Cats due to a possible E. coli contamination that could be spread after handling the pet food.

The recall affects six varieties of the Carnivora brand raw pet food sold between January 13, 2020 to June, 2020. Approximately 1,803 units of the affected product were in Canada.

Health Canada says the recalled pet food may be contaminated with E. coli and consumer are at risk of cross contamination and illness after handling the pet food.

As of June 12, the company has been made aware of four reports of illness stemming from the product.

Health Canada says consumers should stop using any of the affected pet food products immediately and contact the retailer where it was purchased from for a full exchange or refund.

A list of the affected products can be found on Health Canada’s website.