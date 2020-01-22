TORONTO -- The owner of greeting card retailers including Carlton Cards and Papyrus is closing all of its stores in North America, including 76 Canadian locations.

Most of the closures will take place over the next four to six weeks, Schurman Retail Group CEO Dominique Schurman told CTVNews.ca in a statement.

Another 178 locations will close in the U.S., bringing the total to 254 stores employing approximately 1,400 people.

Schurman said the closures were a "difficult decision" necessitated by the company being unable to "realign our … stores to fit today's shopping environment."

All provinces except New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island have at least one Carlton Cards or Papyrus store.

More details to come.