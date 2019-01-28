Carleton University apologizes for mistakenly sending 'active attacker' alert
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, January 28, 2019 4:40PM EST
OTTAWA -- An Ottawa university is apologizing for accidentally sending out an alert about an "active attacker" on campus.
Carleton University says staff were updating the emergency messaging system on Monday when the incident happened.
The school says the message was sent when the alert template should have just been saved.
It was the second time in less than a week that students at Carleton got an emergency alert.
On Saturday, the school issued an email alert warning of a "hazard on campus" following a fire at the Steacie Building for Chemistry.
The alert advised students and faculty to evacuate the area.
Students, faculty and staff are advised that a recent alert about an attacker on campus was a false alarm. The university profusely apologies for the error and the resulting upset that was caused. We can reassure you that everything is safe and under control.— Carleton University (@Carleton_U) January 28, 2019
