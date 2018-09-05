

The Canadian Press





WHITEHORSE -- A 40-year-old hunter from the Northwest Territories has been found dead in Yukon, just hours after being reported overdue.

The Yukon Coroner's Service is investigating the death of the Fort McPherson man who had been hunting caribou on the Yukon side of the territorial boundary, about 200 kilometres south of the Beaufort Sea.

The coroner says police in Fort McPherson received a report about the overdue man Saturday night.

As a search party set out, the weather changed from rain to blizzard conditions and blanketed the region with as much as 25 centimetres of snow.

Searchers worked through the night, but the hunter was found dead early Sunday.

The coroner's service has not said how the man died, but the investigation is being assisted by Fort McPherson RCMP and the Northwest Territories coroner