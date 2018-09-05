Caribou hunter found dead in Yukon after search hampered by blizzard
This file photo from Wednesday, March 25, 2009 shows caribou roaming. A man who was hunting caribou near the Yukon-Northwest Territories border has been found dead. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, September 5, 2018 9:43AM EDT
WHITEHORSE -- A 40-year-old hunter from the Northwest Territories has been found dead in Yukon, just hours after being reported overdue.
The Yukon Coroner's Service is investigating the death of the Fort McPherson man who had been hunting caribou on the Yukon side of the territorial boundary, about 200 kilometres south of the Beaufort Sea.
The coroner says police in Fort McPherson received a report about the overdue man Saturday night.
As a search party set out, the weather changed from rain to blizzard conditions and blanketed the region with as much as 25 centimetres of snow.
Searchers worked through the night, but the hunter was found dead early Sunday.
The coroner's service has not said how the man died, but the investigation is being assisted by Fort McPherson RCMP and the Northwest Territories coroner
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Heat warnings issued for parts of southern Ontario and Quebec
- Toronto could break 73-year-old temperature record today
- Irreplaceable West Coast artifacts destroyed in Rio museum fire
- 'They hit me with their hooves': Woman says she was attacked by 4 deer in yard
- Caribou hunter found dead in Yukon after search hampered by blizzard