Carbon tax on the agenda for Ford, Kenney
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, May 3, 2019 4:32AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, May 3, 2019 10:24AM EDT
TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford is meeting with newly elected Alberta Premier Jason Kenney today at the Ontario legislature, where they are discussing the federal carbon tax.
Both premiers have strongly opposed the tax, and Kenney noted an important decision is coming today from Saskatchewan's Court of Appeal on whether it is constitutional.
Ontario's Appeal Court has also heard a challenge from Ford's Progressive Conservative government over the carbon tax imposed on provinces without their own carbon pricing systems.
At the start of the meeting, Ford called Kenney a great ally and said the people of Alberta are fortunate to have him leading their province.
Kenney says he appreciates Ford's "open for business" message -- a mantra used by both premiers -- and that he will be telling the financial sector in Toronto that Alberta is open for business too.
Kenney also thanked the Ontario premier for his support for pipelines.
