Car wrecked after motorist drives onto Toronto streetcar tracks
The Ford SUV is seen lodged in a streetcar tunnel at Queens Quay and Spadina Avenue in Toronto. (Danny Pinto / CP24)
Daksha Rangan, CTVNews.ca
Published Sunday, December 31, 2017 1:38PM EST
A Ford SUV appears to have been badly damaged and abandoned after it was driven onto streetcar tracks in Toronto.
The vehicle was found lodged in a streetcar tunnel at Spadina Avenue and Queens Quay in the city’s Harbourfront neighbourhood early Sunday. The licence plates appear to have been removed from the abandoned vehicle, which police said was a rental.
This is the second incident of its kind in 2017.
The TTC first tweeted about the stalled car at 4:31 a.m. on Sunday. By 1 p.m., the transit service advised that the vehicle had been cleared and all services along the route were operating on regular routing.
No further details about the driver, or why the SUV was abandoned on the tracks, are available at this time.
ALL CLEAR: The delay at Queen's Quay tunnel has cleared. 510 Spadina and 509 Harbourfront have returned to regular routing. #TTC— Official TTC Tweets (@TTCnotices) December 31, 2017
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- BC Hydro still working to restore electricity following ice storms
- Canada 150 year ends on cold note but Joly says Canadians celebrated warmly
- Mother of Canadian missing in Peru not giving up after searchers come up empty
- Two tickets split $5M jackpot in final Lotto 649 draw of 2017
- Saskatchewan aims to curb Canada's highest drunk driving rates