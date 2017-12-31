

Daksha Rangan, CTVNews.ca





A Ford SUV appears to have been badly damaged and abandoned after it was driven onto streetcar tracks in Toronto.

The vehicle was found lodged in a streetcar tunnel at Spadina Avenue and Queens Quay in the city’s Harbourfront neighbourhood early Sunday. The licence plates appear to have been removed from the abandoned vehicle, which police said was a rental.

This is the second incident of its kind in 2017.

The TTC first tweeted about the stalled car at 4:31 a.m. on Sunday. By 1 p.m., the transit service advised that the vehicle had been cleared and all services along the route were operating on regular routing.

No further details about the driver, or why the SUV was abandoned on the tracks, are available at this time.