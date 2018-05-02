

Jeff Lagerquist, CTVNews.ca Staff





Toronto police have launched a public mischief investigation after a car was suspended from a bridge that spans one of the city’s busiest arteries early Wednesday, spooking morning commuters and confusing emergency responders.

A blue sedan was spotted swaying back-and-forth from a rope underneath the Millwood Overpass Bridge, south of Don Mills Road. The vehicle’s interior appeared to be burned out and its windows missing.

Video from the CTV Toronto helicopter showed the vehicle slowly spinning in the wind, supported by two of the bridge’s beams.

“At this time, it is believed this incident was intended as a prank,” Const. Caroline de Kloet said in a release Wednesday afternoon. “This incident resulted in the use of significant resources that were not available to attend to genuine emergency calls for service.”

Police initially chalked it up to a movie shoot, but later said no such filming was authorized. City of Toronto spokesperson Wynna Brown also confirmed that the city did not issue a permit in relation to the stunt.

Police said the right southbound lane of the Don Valley Parkway was blocked at Millwood Road. The vehicle was suspended about 200 metres away from the busy parkway. Police and emergency services attended the area and determined there was no hazard.

Firefighters safely dropped the vehicle to the ground shortly before 10 a.m.

Speaking to reporters at an unrelated event, Mayor John Tory said he has no plausible explanation for the car’s presence beneath the bridge.

“When I was shown the pictures I was just shaking my head in disbelief that it could have happened,” he said. “If it’s a prank, then obviously the law should apply to people who are doing things like that.”

The prank theory is not unfounded. In 2008, CTV Vancouver reported that University of British Columbia engineering students were believed to be responsible for suspending a Volkswagen Beetle under the Lions Gate Bridge.

With files from CTV Toronto and CP24

Dangling car off Toronto bridge - the moment it is cut down!#prank? #danglingcar @TorontoPolice say this is now a criminal investigation. @CTVNews pic.twitter.com/yJUu7k0rti — Peter Akman (@PeterAkman) May 2, 2018

Strange sight of the day: car hanging from the Millwood Rd bridge near the DVP. It's a for a movie stunt, we're told @CTVToronto pic.twitter.com/gcCLRSZRxE — Ian Caldwell (@iancaldwellCTV) May 2, 2018

Police: Right lane blocked on southbound Don Valley Parkway at Millwood Road due to car dangling from Millwood Bridge. pic.twitter.com/mmmz19fGRA — CP24 (@CP24) May 2, 2018