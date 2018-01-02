Car sinks in Montreal river; unknown if anyone inside
A Montreal police spokesperson said it too risky for the authorities to attempt anything to check if someone was in the car at the time it was discovered. A tactical team will search the water later in the day when conditions improve. (CTV Montreal)
Published Tuesday, January 2, 2018 7:12AM EST
MONTREAL - A car sank in the waters of Riviere des Prairies off north-end Montreal overnight and police don't yet know if anyone was inside.
Police received 911 calls just after midnight saying a vehicle was on the river about 10 meters from shore.
The vehicle slipped below the surface shortly after the arrival of police and firefighters.
Police said it was too risky to check if anyone was in the car and that divers from the tactical squad would enter the frigid river later Tuesday to inspect the vehicle.
Police were unable to say if this was the result of an accident or someone pushing the car into the river.
