

CTVNews.ca Staff





Toronto police issued a traffic alert about a car dangling from a bridge spanning the Don Valley on Wednesday morning.

Police said the vehicle, which appears to be suspended in mid-air by a cable, is part of a movie shoot. Police and emergency services attended the area and determined there was no hazard.

Police said the right southbound lane is blocked on the Don Valley Parkway at Millwood Road.

The sedan appears to be burned and missing several windows.

Strange sight of the day: car hanging from the Millwood Rd bridge near the DVP. It's a for a movie stunt, we're told @CTVToronto pic.twitter.com/gcCLRSZRxE — Ian Caldwell (@iancaldwellCTV) May 2, 2018

Police: Right lane blocked on southbound Don Valley Parkway at Millwood Road due to car dangling from Millwood Bridge. pic.twitter.com/mmmz19fGRA — CP24 (@CP24) May 2, 2018