Car dangling from Toronto bridge part of a movie shoot: police
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Wednesday, May 2, 2018 8:24AM EDT
Toronto police issued a traffic alert about a car dangling from a bridge spanning the Don Valley on Wednesday morning.
Police said the vehicle, which appears to be suspended in mid-air by a cable, is part of a movie shoot. Police and emergency services attended the area and determined there was no hazard.
Police said the right southbound lane is blocked on the Don Valley Parkway at Millwood Road.
The sedan appears to be burned and missing several windows.
Strange sight of the day: car hanging from the Millwood Rd bridge near the DVP. It's a for a movie stunt, we're told @CTVToronto pic.twitter.com/gcCLRSZRxE— Ian Caldwell (@iancaldwellCTV) May 2, 2018
Police: Right lane blocked on southbound Don Valley Parkway at Millwood Road due to car dangling from Millwood Bridge. pic.twitter.com/mmmz19fGRA— CP24 (@CP24) May 2, 2018
Bloor viaduct: Millwood bridge— Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) May 2, 2018
Car dangling over the bridge is for a movie shoot
-Police/EMS/TFS attended to check the area
-no hazard#GO784131
^ka
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Five arrested after protests erupt during Montreal May Day events
- Former Saskatchewan premier Brad Wall hired by law firm in Alberta
- Ontario girl missing for nine months reunited with her mother
- Car dangling from Toronto bridge part of a movie shoot: police
- Girl, 13, aces first year at university: 'I was expecting a bit more stress'