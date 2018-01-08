Startling dashcam footage recorded north of Toronto shows the moment when an out-of-control car crashes over a plaza embankment and into several vehicles waiting at a stop light.

The incident happened just before 10 a.m. Saturday in Vaughan, Ont., on Weston Road near Highway 7. Dashcam footage recorded by motorist Frank Morash, who was waiting at the light at the time, shows the vehicle appearing seemingly out of nowhere from a large plaza parking lot to his right.

“I was just sitting at the traffic lights, and all of a sudden I see a flash to my right, and a great big cloud of snow and a car coming at us,” he told CTVNews.ca.

The out-of-control sedan crashes through a hedge and a digital construction sign before colliding with the vehicle in front of Morash, driving it into the next lane. The out-of-control vehicle then bumps up against Morash’s bumper and comes to rest with its front end facing Morash’s front end.

An older woman can be seen getting out of the vehicle.

“She was yelling for help but seemed very confused,” Morash said.

Morash can be seen speaking to her in the video. Several individuals from other cars involved in the wreck also appear in the frame.

Morash says the older woman and the people in the vehicle next to his appeared to be injured in the incident.

The location of the crash is shown in the Google Street View image below.