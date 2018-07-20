

The Canadian Press





PORT AUX BASQUES, N.L. - A car burst into flames this morning after striking and killing a moose on a Newfoundland highway.

RCMP spokesman Sgt. Terry Alexander says the single-vehicle collision happened on the Trans-Canada Highway about an hour's drive north of Channel-Port aux Basques.

He says the vehicle caught fire as a result of the collision, but the occupants suffered only minor cuts and bruises.

Alexander adds that collisions involving moose are "common" at this time of year in Newfoundland.