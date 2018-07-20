Car bursts into flames after hitting moose: Newfoundland RCMP
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, July 20, 2018 4:26PM EDT
PORT AUX BASQUES, N.L. - A car burst into flames this morning after striking and killing a moose on a Newfoundland highway.
RCMP spokesman Sgt. Terry Alexander says the single-vehicle collision happened on the Trans-Canada Highway about an hour's drive north of Channel-Port aux Basques.
He says the vehicle caught fire as a result of the collision, but the occupants suffered only minor cuts and bruises.
Alexander adds that collisions involving moose are "common" at this time of year in Newfoundland.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Alta. woman charged after allegedly ramming SUV into senior, restaurant
- Woman who fell through ceiling in viral video sentenced to time served
- Car bursts into flames after hitting moose: Newfoundland RCMP
- Investigation launched into possible sex assaults at B.C. senior care facility
- Woman allegedly abandoned infant in hot car while test driving new vehicle