

CTVNews.ca Staff, with a report from CTV Winnipeg’s Beth Macdonell





A car barreled through a group of Winnipeg first responders at an emergency scene -- crashing in into a tree and nearly smashing into a nearby house on Friday night.

A firefighter was clipped by the vehicle but did not sustain severe injuries or need to go to the hospital.

Winnipeg police officers took the driver into custody and told CTV Winnipeg that the driver was possibly impaired.

Kiki Weselowski saw the incident and told CTV Winnipeg that the driver “came barreling through them and ran into that tree.” She added, “she was screaming ‘I slid! I slid!’ Honestly, I slid there!’”

The car hit a tree but stopped short of smashing into the house. The tree collapsed and is now partially blocking the home’s front door.

Tyra Traverse lives in the house and is thankful she and her family weren’t home at the time. She said the crash could have been a lot worse.

“It would’ve been upsetting -- especially because I got two kids and dogs in the house – that would have been really sad,” she said. She added that until the tree is removed, her family will have to walk through its branches to get into their home.

A representative of a local firefighters’ union said people on the scene were shaken. Derek Balcaen of the United Fire Fighters of Winnipeg was concerned because this was only the latest incident of drivers not slowing down near emergency scenes.

“It’s really unfortunate that this keeps happening because we keep putting the messaging out there to please slow down around emergency vehicles and emergency scenes,” he told CTV Winnipeg.