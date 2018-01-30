

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX -- Cannabis will be sold at nine Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation stores across the province when the drug is officially legalized in July.

The province announced pot will be sold at four outlets in the Halifax area and at stores in Amherst, Truro, New Glasgow, Sydney River, and Yarmouth.

One of the Halifax locations will see the reopening of the former Clyde Street store in the city's downtown, which will sell cannabis exclusively.

Nova Scotia Justice Minister Mark Furey says the liquor commission will offer online sales with home delivery, and the public will also be able to grow up to four plants per household.

The minister says selling cannabis through the retail stores will allow the province to utilize the liquor corporation's "experience and expertise" in selling products in a safe environment.

The province will issue a request for proposals for construction companies to make alterations to the nine chosen locations.

