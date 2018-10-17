Cannabis Canada: Live updates from across the country
Statistics Canada says about two-thirds of casual cannabis users say they didn't spend anything on the drug in the past three months, chalking it up to a sharing culture among marijuana users. A man shares a his marijuana joint during the annual 4/20 marijuana celebration on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, April 20, 2018. (Justin Tang/ The Canadian Press)
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Wednesday, October 17, 2018 6:00AM EDT
The countdown is finally over as Canada becomes only the second country in the world to legalize cannabis.
Canadians are expected to line up or log online Wednesday to be among the first to purchase marijuana legally. Celebrations big and small are expected to take place to mark this historic culture shift.
But not everyone is high on legalization. Some experts and politicians have expressed concerns over the rollout of legalization, especially when it comes to drug-impaired drivers.
So how is this new legal cannabis era unfolding? You can follow along with our live blog below to find out.
