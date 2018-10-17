

CTVNews.ca Staff





The countdown is finally over as Canada becomes only the second country in the world to legalize cannabis.

Canadians are expected to line up or log online Wednesday to be among the first to purchase marijuana legally. Celebrations big and small are expected to take place to mark this historic culture shift.

But not everyone is high on legalization. Some experts and politicians have expressed concerns over the rollout of legalization, especially when it comes to drug-impaired drivers.

So how is this new legal cannabis era unfolding? You can follow along with our live blog below to find out.