

CTVNews.ca Staff





Candlelight vigils will take place in the coming days to honour 11-year-old Riya Rajkumar, who was found dead following an Amber Alert.

The first vigil honouring her memory will be held on Saturday evening in Meadowvale Village Green park in Mississauga, Ont. at 6 p.m.

Vigil organizer Amrita Naipaul -- a close friend of Riya’s mother -- posted about the gathering on Instagram. “There are so many people who have been hurting from this angel’s loss, and no one needs our prayer and love more than Riya’s family at this time.”

Naipaul wrote: “Love knows no religion or bounds” and implores people to “rally around [Riya’s] loved ones in their time of need.”

Brampton city councillor Rowena Santos is helping to plan another vigil for Tuesday at the city’s Garden Square. That vigil will take place between 5:45 p.m. to 7 p.m. "This is a time to come together in solidarity and remember and honour a young life," the post read.

Neighbourhood Watch Brampton has offered their support for the grieving family by raising over $11,000 to pay for Riya’s funeral -- which surpasses their initial goal of $2,500. The group said it will continue to accept donations.

Peel regional police issued an Amber Alert for Riya shortly after 11 p.m. on Thursday. She was allegedly abducted by her father after he took her out for her birthday earlier that afternoon. She was later found dead in her father’s Brampton home.

Following the Amber Alert, Roopesh Rajkumar car was spotted and he was apprehended by Ontario Provincial Police in Orillia, Ont. The 41 year old has since been charged with first-degree murder.

Rajkumar is currently in police custody in hospital.

Police have cordoned off the area where Riya’s body was found. But just outside the building, neighbours have built a makeshift memorial with heart-shaped balloons, flowers and teddy bears.