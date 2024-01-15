Canadians worry U.S. democracy cannot survive Trump's return to White House, poll finds

Civilian staff for Canadian military bases in Ontario and Quebec on strike over wages
About two-thirds of Canadians surveyed this month said American democracy cannot survive another four years of Donald Trump in the White House, and about half said the United States is on the way to becoming an authoritarian state, a poll released on Monday said.
The November U.S. election is likely to pit President Joe Biden against Trump, who is the clear frontrunner to win the Republican nomination as voting in the presidential primary race kicks off in Iowa on Monday.
Sixty-four percent of respondents in the Angus Reid Institute poll of 1,510 Canadians said they agreed with the statement: "U.S. democracy cannot survive another four years of Donald Trump." Twenty-eight percent disagreed.
The Jan. 6, 2021 attack on Capitol Hill by Trump supporters seeking to block certification of Biden's 2020 election win shocked many Canadians, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau publicly blamed Trump for inciting the mob.
Trump has vowed if elected again to punish his political enemies, and he has drawn criticism for using increasingly authoritarian language.
Three times as many Canadians say a Biden victory would be better for Canada's economy (53%) than a Trump win (18%), according to the poll, which was seen exclusively by Reuters. The poll, taken between Jan. 9-11, had a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points
Forty-nine percent of people said the United States is on the way to becoming an authoritarian state and 71% of Canadians say the concept that the rule of law applies equally to everyone is weakening in the United States.
The Trump campaign did not respond to a request for comment about the poll.
"What we're seeing is people quite alarmed about the prospect of a return of Donald Trump," said Shachi Kurl, president of Angus Reid Institute.
The polling is also "an indictment" of "how poorly Canadians now view the democratic institutions and the checks and balances that in the past people on both sides of the border took for granted," she added.
American allies around the world and financial markets are watching the election with unease given the isolationism and the protectionist trade policies of Trump's presidency. Because of their proximity and economic ties, Canadians have more at stake than most countries.
Two-thirds of Canada's 40 million people live within 100 kilometres of the U.S. border, and the trade relationship with the United States is of existential importance to Canada.
Three-quarters of all exports go to the southern neighbour, and half of its imports come from the United States, including 60% of all imported fresh vegetables.
"One can make the argument that there's no country that would be more negatively affected by a Trump win than Canada," said Kim Nossal, a professor of political studies at Queen's University in Kingston, Ont., and author of "Canada Alone: Navigating the Post-American World."
In his first term, Trump forced the renegotiation of the North American trade pact and clashed with Trudeau, who he once called "very dishonest and weak."
Trump's "mercantilist view involves thinking of Canada and every other so-called friend of the United States as no friend at all, but just a bunch of free-riders sucking off the wealth of the United States," Nossal said. "He is the ultimate protectionist."
There is a provision in the new North American trade pact that requires it to be reviewed for renewal after six years, or during the next American president's term in 2026. (Reporting by Steve Scherer; Editing by Alistair Bell)
Voting is set to begin Monday night in icy Iowa as former U.S. president Donald Trump eyes a victory that would send a resounding message that neither life-threatening cold nor life-changing legal trouble can slow his march toward the Republican Party's 2024 nomination.
Turkish authorities on Monday charged Israeli soccer player Sagiv Jehezkel with inciting hatred after he expressed solidarity with people held hostage by the Hamas militant organization during a top-flight league game. He was released from custody pending trial.
Four people were killed and another critically injured after a hot air balloon crash Sunday morning near Eloy, Arizona, authorities said.
A warming trend is in the forecast for much of British Columbia after several days of record-breaking temperatures, but the cold weather on the Prairies will continue.
A 15-year-old boy died Friday after he fell off a chairlift at a ski hill in Morin-Heights, Que., about 90 kilometres northwest of Montreal.
Brunei's Prince Abdul Mateen and his commoner wife will be feted at a royal banquet Monday to mark the end of a lavish nuptial festival in the oil-rich sultanate.
Frigid temperatures are expected to hang around the GTA for the next week with wind chill values approaching -20 at times.
Child-care centres are at risk of closing across Ontario if the province doesn't soon update how it compensates them under the national $10-a-day program, the largest operator is warning.
One man has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in the city’s downtown core.
Ottawa’s cold snap is finally landing following the last weekend’s snowstorm with temperatures dipping below -6 C this week.
A major deadline is looming for small business owners to repay pandemic loans but some say they need more time or else they could end up closing for good.
Ottawa Fire Services says three dogs were rescued Sunday night from an apartment fire that happened in Lowertown.
Telling a friend, family member or neighbour of their destination if they are crossing a lake is strongly advised.
See current school bus cancellations by school board from across the region.
Provincial police were called about a report of gunshots in Caledon on Friday.
A common misconception is that horse-drawn vehicles are required to drive on the shoulder of the road. Recent collisions, involving motor vehicles, have prompted a renewed push for road safety education.
A Guelph man, who police say had already lost over $750,000 in a cryptocurrency fraud, has lost another $12,000.
A heating issue on an extra cold Monday has caused a Kitchener school to close.
Winter weather has once again led to bus cancellations and some school closures in Huron and Perth counties.
Middlesex County have released the identity of the victim who was murdered Thursday.
According to police, vehicles were taken from Leamington, Tecumseh, Colchester and the Town of Essex. All the thefts happened between 5:56 p.m. on Jan. 13 and 8:44 a.m. on Jan. 14.
Wind chill values as cold as minus 30 are expected to continue until later Monday morning.
Jared Goff threw for a touchdown and completed a game-sealing first down against the team that cast him away, and the Detroit Lions won a playoff game for the first time in 32 years
The City of Montreal has resumed snow removal operations after halting over the weekend to concentrate its efforts on the sidewalks.
A 66-year-old man is dead after a stabbing in Laval-des-Rapides.
A third lane is being reopened on the Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge between Montreal and the western part of the Monteregie region.
Loblaw Companies Ltd. stores across Canada will no longer offer last-day sale items at a 50 per cent discount.
Halifax police say a vehicle travelling south on Gottingen Street hit a 23-year-old woman who was crossing the road in a marked crosswalk at Charles Street around 9:35 a.m. Sunday.
The majority of Manitoba is under a special weather statement as arctic air is sweeping over the province.
It has taken 32 years, but the majority of the work to renovate a nearly 130-year-old building in southern Manitoba is complete.
Manitoba Progressive Conservative Leader Heather Stefanson says she did not try to push through approval of a silica sand mine in the days following her election loss last Oct. 3
Albertans did the right thing Saturday night, unplugging enough that the provincial power grid was able to avoid resorting to a series of rotating power outages on a night when the wind-chill readings across the province threatened to drop to -50 C.
In Airdrie, just north of Calgary, there is no 24-hour shelter where people can escape the frigid cold, so the public library decided to extend its hours.
More flights were delayed and cancelled Sunday as frigid temperatures continued to hammer airports across the Prairies
Capital Line trains were not operating between the Coliseum and Clareview stations early Monday morning due to an "unplanned issue," the Edmonton Transit Service said.
Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi is expected to declare a homelessness emergency on Monday.
Some Prairie politicians are taking Ottawa to task over its green-energy plans amid bone-chilling low temperatures, claiming on social media that electricity grid alerts in Alberta show renewables can't be depended on when temperatures plunge.
Mission Memorial Hospital is diverting patients from its damaged emergency department, and a Surrey care home evacuated seniors after extreme cold saw water pipes ruptured there, CTV News has learned.
The Canadian Federation of Independent Business says about 23 per cent of small businesses in B.C. are unable to repay the Canada Emergency Business Account, or CEBA, loan before Jan. 18.
Just as the frigid temperatures are forecasted to ease up, another blast of winter weather is headed to Vancouver Island and and the Lower Mainland—and commuters should take caution to avoid the chaos that ensued when snow fell last Thursday.
Former prime minister Jean Chretien sat down with CTV's Question Period host Vassy Kapelos for a wide-ranging exclusive interview airing Sunday to discuss how Canada has changed, when it's time to leave politics and how to work with political opponents.
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says in the next few months he'll be looking at the possibility of putting a cap on the number of international students living in Canada, but he wouldn't say how great a reduction the government is planning on making.
A gay employee of Global Affairs Canada posted in China, who travelled to the U.S. for the birth of his child through surrogacy, will have those expenses covered after a tribunal ruling.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is recalling various yogurt and parfait bowls that contain Quaker granola previously recalled due to possible salmonella contamination. The recall involves more than 30 types of yogurt or parfait bowls sold at grocery stores across Canada.
The sale of fentanyl on the dark web grows so fast that sellers are able to offer steep discounts, and researchers worry it will be difficult to stop, a new study has found.
The latest weekly data from the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) shows that influenza activity is falling nationally, but remains high, in the new year.
A sliver of a 4.5 billion-year-old asteroid has made its way from the stars to a laboratory here in Winnipeg – all part of a NASA space mission to learn about the origins of life on Earth.
Aliens they are not. That's what forensic experts in Peru said Friday about two doll-like figures and an alleged three-fingered hand that customs authorities in the South American country seized last year from a shipment heading to Mexico.
Harrison Ford was honoured with the Career Achievement Award during Sunday’s Critics Choice awards telecast.
Several Canadians are vying for Emmy awards tonight, including actor Martin Short and producer Susan Coyne.
The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards are arriving four months past their due date on Monday night at the Peacock Theater, coming after a year of historic Hollywood turbulence in an industry whose upheavals are evident everywhere.
Almost 40% of jobs around the world could be affected by the rise of artificial intelligence, a trend that is likely to deepen inequality, according to the International Monetary Fund.
The world could have its first trillionaire within a decade, anti-poverty organization Oxfam International said Monday in its annual assessment of global inequalities timed to the gathering of political and business elites at the Swiss ski resort of Davos.
Economists are forecasting Canada's inflation rate likely ticked up last month, but that isn't expected to set off alarm bells as long as underlying price pressures ease.
Madison Marsh, a 22-year-old second lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force and master's student at the Harvard Kennedy School's public policy program, emerged victorious at the 2024 Miss America pageant in Orlando, Fla. on Sunday night.
People often keep unflattering information about themselves secret because they worry that others will judge them harshly, but those fears are overblown, according to a new peer-reviewed study published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology.
In an age of internet memes, polarizing political commentary and various comedic preferences, a new study looks at what gets men and women laughing.
Aaron Jones ran for three touchdowns, Jordan Love threw for three more in his postseason debut, Darnell Savage returned an interception 64 yards for a score and the Packers handed the Cowboys their first home loss since the 2022 opener in a 48-32 wild-card stunner Sunday.
The NHL and Adidas have teamed up with Justin Bieber to create a new collection of jerseys for the NHL all-star game in Toronto next month.
Naomi Osaka's Grand Slam comeback ended in a first-round loss at the Australian Open to 16th-seeded Caroline Garcia.
The top U.S. telecommunications regulator is asking automakers how they plan to protect people from being stalked or harassed by partners who have access to vehicle location and other data.
Canada's Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Thursday she met with Honda Motor 7267.T representatives about locating a potential almost 2-trillion-yen (US$13.7 billion) electric vehicle plant in the country.
Toronto has topped the list of the most congested cities in North America, beating out both New York and Mexico City, according to new traffic data released by navigation and location technology company TomTom.
