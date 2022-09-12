Canadians who will be at the Queen's funeral: list of delegates released
Preparations for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral are underway in London as Britain mourns the passing of its longest-reigning monarch.
The funeral for the Queen, who died last week after 70 years on the throne, will be held on Monday, Sept. 19. Several world leaders, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Joe Biden, will be in attendance.
Along with Gov. Gen. Mary Simon and the prime minister, Canada’s High Commissioner to the U.K. Ralph Goodale will be one of the "official mourners" from Canada. According to the Prime Minister’s Office, Trudeau will be accompanied by his spouse, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau.
Two former Canadian governors general Michaëlle Jean and David Johnston, will also be attending the funeral, along with four former prime ministers: Kim Campbell, Jean Chrétien, Paul Martin, and Stephen Harper.
They will be joined by the National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations, RoseAnne Archibald, and the presidents of Inuit, Tapiriit KanatamiInuit, Tapiriit Kanatami, and the Métis National Council, Natan Obed.
The Clerk of the Privy Council and Secretary to the Cabinet and former High Commissioner for Canada in the U.K. of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Janice Charette, will also attend.
The Canadian delegation will also feature Cross of Valour recipient Leslie Arthur Palmer, members of the Order of Canada Mark Tewksbury, Gregory Charles, and Sandra Oh. As part of the service, they will take part in a procession of people who have received national honours.
On the day of the funeral, members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and representatives of Canadian military units will participate in the service alongside uniformed individuals from other Commonwealth nations, the prime minister’s office said in a release on Thursday.
The Queen's coffin is currently lying in state in Westminster Hall so that the public may say their final farewells before Monday's funeral.
The hall will be open 24 hours a day on the day of the Queen's funeral. The U.K. government has warned that those wishing to pay their respects "will be required to queue for many hours, possibly overnight."
Goodale previously told The Canadian Press that the funeral preparations are an “amazing” undertaking for British officials, who had a brief window to finish planning the ceremony for a beloved world figure and co-ordinate the travel and movement of guests from around the globe.
After the funeral, the coffin will proceed in procession to Wellington Arch before making its last exit from London and heading to Windsor.
It ends its journey at the St. George's Chapel on the Windsor Castle grounds, where the Queen’s husband Prince Philip's memorial service also took place.
With files from Canadian Press and CNN
