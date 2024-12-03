Canadians warned to use caution in South Korea after martial law declared then lifted

Global Affairs Canada is warning Canadians in South Korea to avoid demonstrations and exercise caution after the country's president imposed an hours-long period of martial law.

The situation in South Korea arose after President Yoon Suk Yeol imposed martial law on Tuesday, vowing to eliminate what he described as "anti-state" forces from the opposition that controls parliament.

Yoon's declaration triggered tense political drama, as troops surrounded the parliament while 190 lawmakers gathered inside to vote to lift the martial law shortly after it was imposed.

Global Affairs Canada has not raised the risk level for Canadians in South Korea but did ask those in the country to monitor local media for the latest information, while following authorities' instructions, such as curfew orders.

A Vancouver-based travel agent says the chaos in Seoul is not likely to have a major effect on Canadian visitor numbers to South Korea.

Glynnis Chan, owner of Happy Times Travel, says the martial law dissolved quickly and will likely have minimal impact on people's travel plans, which tend to be made at least two months in advance.

"There's always some sort of impact, but it really depends on what happens with the situation over the long term," Chan says. "If nothing more happens, people forget after a week or so about what took place."

Chan says she is not expecting any impact on her business, since Japan is a more popular destination among her customers.

Several Korean-Canadian travel agencies in Metro Vancouver declined to comment on the political situation in Seoul.

After Yoon's declaration of martial law, hundreds of protesters gathered in front of the national assembly, waving banners and calling for Yoon’s impeachment, while others scuffled with military troops.

The South Korean parliamentary members eventually voted to lift the declaration, with national assembly Speaker Woo Won Shik declaring it “invalid.”

Police and military personnel were then seen leaving the assembly’s grounds after Woo's call for their withdrawal.

Jae-Yeon Lim, vice-president of the Canada Korea Business Association, says seeing military personnel clash with protesters and lawmakers brought back "harrowing" memories of the 1980 student-led demonstrations in Gwangju that were violently suppressed.

Yoon’s move was the first declaration of martial law since the country’s democratization in 1987, and South Korea’s last previous martial law was in October 1979.

"It has been a very difficult experience to see that," Lim says of the latest martial law declaration. "But that said, I'm really happy to see that … the national assembly managed to get the majority vote to repeal this, and they managed to do that at the risk of their own lives, even though military was there.

"This is a country that will stand up for democracy."

Lim also says there would likely be little impact on bilateral relations or trade between the two countries stemming from the sudden onset of political drama, given how quickly martial law was lifted.

"It's not going to stop business from seeking to expand in Canada," Lim says. "There's still a very strong interest to do so from many businesses (in South Korea).

"We have yet to see what will happen next, but I think that I'm a little bit reassured in seeing what has transpired … that people are ready to defend their country and democratic rule-of-law."

With files from The Associated Press

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 3, 2024.