Canadians tune in to watch London funeral for Queen Elizabeth

Britain and the world said a final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II at a state funeral Monday that drew presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers – and crowds who massed along the streets of London to honour a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age.

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is carried into Westminster Abbey, followed by King Charles III, Camilla, the Queen Consort, Princess Anne, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, Prince William, Catherine, the Princess of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Harry, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex and Peter Phillips for the funeral service of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey in central London, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. (Dominic Lipinski/Pool via AP)

Following 10 days of national mourning for the Commonwealth's longest-reigning monarch, a state funeral was held for Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, before a hearse takes her coffin to Windsor Castle where she will be buried within King George VI Memorial Chapel.

The significance behind the foliage on Queen Elizabeth II's coffin

A gun carriage procession took Queen Elizabeth II's coffin, draped with the Royal Standard, and topped with the Imperial State Crown and other regalia, to Westminster Abbey for Monday's state funeral. A wreath also sat on top of the coffin, which Buckingham Palace says has significant meaning.

    The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign's orb and sceptre, is pictured on the catafalque inside Westminster Hall, following her death, in London, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2022. (Marko Djurica/Pool via AP)

