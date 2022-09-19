Canadians tune in to watch London funeral for Queen Elizabeth
Thousands of Canadians across the country rose early on Monday to watch Queen Elizabeth's funeral in London as the ceremony for the country's longest-serving head of state took place at Westminster Abbey.
The queen died on Sept. 8 at her holiday home of Balmoral Castle in the Scottish Highlands at the age of 96, setting off 10 days of national mourning in the United Kingdom.
The death of the country's longest reigning monarch after 70 years on the throne has elicited grief from people around the world.
While some Canadians made the trip to London to pay their respects, many took in the early-morning proceedings from their homes or local viewing parties.
In Yellowknife, Marie York-Condon arose at 4 a.m. local time to begin watching what she referred to as a "monumental historical event" that reminded her of when she swore allegiance to the queen as a civilian member of the RCMP.
York-Condon said she wanted to honour a queen who had served Canada well, adding she felt strong emotions as the casket entered the Abbey.
"I'm very affected by the fact that the person I dedicated my service to is no longer there," she said.
Joe Young, a Halifax resident, said he didn't experience personal sadness as he watched the ceremony, but had a sense he was observing a moment of history.
"It's religion and politics, my two big interests, rolled into one," said Young, a 67-year-old retiree who worked in the aviation industry.
"As a Christian trying to figure out the way in the modern world, (the queen) lived a faithful life," said Young, who is active in the Anglican Church of Canada.
His favourite moment of the funeral was the reading of prayers by a variety of Christian leaders, though Young added he wasn't pleased a more formal translation of scripture "which used thee and thou" was read, rather than more contemporary English versions.
The funeral, which is being attended by a Canadian delegation led by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and which included involvement from the RCMP, started at the Abbey at 6 a.m. ET.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 19, 2022.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II mourned at funeral by Britain and world
Britain and the world said a final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II at a state funeral Monday that drew presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers – and crowds who massed along the streets of London to honour a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age.
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II's funeral: Live updates from CTV News
Following 10 days of national mourning for the Commonwealth's longest-reigning monarch, a state funeral was held for Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, before a hearse takes her coffin to Windsor Castle where she will be buried within King George VI Memorial Chapel.
How Canada is marking Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral today
As the Commonwealth grieves the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Canada is marking her state funeral with a national day of mourning and commemorations in the capital.
King Charles leaves handwritten note on top of the Queen's coffin
The note on top of Queen Elizabeth II's coffin during her funeral on Monday was a handwritten message from her son, King Charles III.
Buckingham Palace reveals unseen portrait of Queen Elizabeth II
A previously unseen portrait of Queen Elizabeth II has been released by Buckingham Palace ahead of her state funeral.
The significance behind the foliage on Queen Elizabeth II's coffin
A gun carriage procession took Queen Elizabeth II's coffin, draped with the Royal Standard, and topped with the Imperial State Crown and other regalia, to Westminster Abbey for Monday's state funeral. A wreath also sat on top of the coffin, which Buckingham Palace says has significant meaning.
Alberta toddler dies waiting for stem cell transplant, family to continue legacy
An Alberta family is planning to continue helping others find stem cell matches after their toddler died waiting for one.
U.S. President Biden says 'the pandemic is over' even as death toll, costs mount
U.S. President Joe Biden said in an interview aired on Sunday that 'the pandemic is over,' even though the country continues to grapple with coronavirus infections that kill hundreds of Americans daily.
Hurricane Fiona makes landfall in Dominican Republic as most of Puerto Rico remains without power
Hurricane Fiona made landfall in the Dominican Republic early Monday after slamming Puerto Rico with heavy rain, life-threatening flooding and an islandwide power outage.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
Dramatic increase in children and youth seeking gender treatments has some experts alarmed
CTV's W5 investigates the increase in youth seeking gender treatments and procedures, and whether there are enough safeguards in place for those wishing to transition.
NDAs: How a legal document designed to protect trade secrets has morphed into a tool to silence survivors
W5 investigates a growing campaign to end the over-use of non-disclosure agreements, especially involving allegations of sexual harassment and assault. 'Hush Money' airs Saturday at 7pm on CTV.
Families falsely accused of child abuse call for mandatory medical second opinions
Families across the country tell W5 they were falsely accused of child abuse after bringing their sick or injured child to the hospital. Some parents are calling for mandatory medical second opinions when it comes to cases flagged in hospitals.
Lisa Raitt shares the pain behind her husband's devastating diagnosis
Former Deputy Leader of the Conservatives Lisa Raitt shares the pain behind her husband's devastating diagnosis of early onset Alzheimer's and the story of their enduring love, in a candid and revealing interview with CTV W5.
Can you be addicted to food? Theory on what's fuelling North America's obesity problem gains ground
W5 investigates a theory that's not widely accepted in scientific circles, but is gaining ground: that North America's obesity problem is being fuelled by a physical addiction to highly processed foods.
Why industrial farm animals could be the source of the next pandemic
Experts warn the next pandemic could come sooner than you think, and that unless changes are made to industrial farming practices worldwide, it could spark a virus more deadly than COVID-19.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Viral Facebook post sparks criminal investigation into pediatric dentist
W5 investigates disturbing allegations against a pediatric dentist in Nova Scotia whose treatment of children over five decades is now an alleged crime.
Did politics muzzle a doctor who spoke out about the Ontario government's COVID-19 response?
CTV W5's latest investigation: For a year, Dr. Brooks Fallis ran the Critical Care unit at a Brampton Hospital. He openly criticized Premier Ford’s COVID-19 response and was warned by his bosses there could be consequences.
Toronto
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Here's how the GTA is observing Queen Elizabeth II's funeral Monday
The world is saying goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II Monday. Here's how municipalities in the Greater Toronto Area will be observing:
-
Rescue set to bring nearly 50 dogs into Ontario this week before national ban is implemented
An animal rescue and advocacy group is rushing to bring as many dogs into Ontario as possible before a nationwide ban goes into effect at the end of the month.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II's funeral: Live updates from CTV News
Following 10 days of national mourning for the Commonwealth's longest-reigning monarch, a state funeral was held for Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, before a hearse takes her coffin to Windsor Castle where she will be buried within King George VI Memorial Chapel.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II mourned at funeral by Britain and world
Britain and the world said a final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II at a state funeral Monday that drew presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers – and crowds who massed along the streets of London to honour a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age.
-
What you need to know about today's parade and memorial service in Ottawa to honour the Queen
A memorial parade will begin at 12:10 p.m. in downtown Ottawa, followed by a national commemorative ceremony at Christ Church Cathedral to honour Queen Elizabeth II.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Freedom Convoy-affiliated group faces eviction hearing in Ottawa church dispute
The eviction hearing for a Freedom Convoy-affiliated group resumes in Ottawa today, as the group remains at a church in Ottawa's Lowertown neighbourhood.
Barrie
-
Barrie's run for kids' mental health
RVH is teaming up with RBC to go the distance for child and youth mental health as part of the RBC Race for the Kids on Oct. 16 and 17.
-
Hundreds brave the rain for Barrie's Terry Fox Run
Despite the rain, hundreds of people came out to Centennial Park in Barrie on Sunday for the annual Terry Fox Run, embodying the strength and determination of a man who gave so much.
-
Barrie boater charged with impaired
A Barrie man is accused of impaired offences after a hit and run involving a boat on Georgian Bay, according to provincial police.
Kitchener
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II's funeral: Live updates from CTV News
Following 10 days of national mourning for the Commonwealth's longest-reigning monarch, a state funeral was held for Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, before a hearse takes her coffin to Windsor Castle where she will be buried within King George VI Memorial Chapel.
-
Asking for compassion, coyote attacks, police break down wrong door: Top stories of the week
A mother asking for compassion following her son's death, an increase in coyote attacks, and Brantford police breaking down the wrong door round out the top stories of the week.
-
Fatal crash in Norwich Township
OPP are investigating a fatal crash in Norwich Township. Around 6:35 p.m. on Sunday, officers were sent to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Oxford Road 13 and Norwich Road where they saw that a pick-up truck and SUV collided.
London
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II's funeral: Live updates from CTV News
Following 10 days of national mourning for the Commonwealth's longest-reigning monarch, a state funeral was held for Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, before a hearse takes her coffin to Windsor Castle where she will be buried within King George VI Memorial Chapel.
-
Life-threating injuries after London stabbing
A stabbing is being investigated by London police. It happened around 10:45 p.m. on Sunday in the 200 block of McNay Street near Victoria Drive.
-
Firearm incident being investigated in London
London police are investigating an incident involving a firearm in the city’s east end. Around 3:15 p.m. officers were called to a parking lot in the 100-block of Bonaventure Drive where a firearm was reportedly discharged and one person was seriously injured.
Windsor
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II's funeral: Live updates from CTV News
Following 10 days of national mourning for the Commonwealth's longest-reigning monarch, a state funeral was held for Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, before a hearse takes her coffin to Windsor Castle where she will be buried within King George VI Memorial Chapel.
-
Windsor Lawn Bowling Club attracts top players
The Windsor Lawn Bowling Club finished hosting two major national championship events Sunday.
-
Pedestrians, cyclists take in the entertainment, community at Open Streets Windsor
Open Streets made a triumphant return Sunday with thousands checking out the free community event.
Montreal
-
La Fontaine tunnel reopens after major collision
The Louis-Hippolyte-La-Fontaine tunnel has reopened to traffic after being closed for more than an hour in the southbound direction due to a major collision.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II mourned at funeral by Britain and world
Britain and the world said a final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II at a state funeral Monday that drew presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers – and crowds who massed along the streets of London to honour a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age.
-
Quebec election: Immigration becomes political fodder as parties spar over 'capacity'
The head of a major employers' group in Quebec says an election campaign is not the time to have a serious discussion about immigration.
Atlantic
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Britain and world say final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II
Britain and the world said a final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II at a state funeral Monday that drew presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers -- and crowds that massed along the streets of London to honour a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II's funeral: Live updates from CTV News
Following 10 days of national mourning for the Commonwealth's longest-reigning monarch, a state funeral was held for Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, before a hearse takes her coffin to Windsor Castle where she will be buried within King George VI Memorial Chapel.
-
How Canada is marking Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral today
As the Commonwealth grieves the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Canada is marking her state funeral with a national day of mourning and commemorations in the capital.
Winnipeg
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Britain and world say final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II
Britain and the world said a final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II at a state funeral Monday that drew presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers -- and crowds that massed along the streets of London to honour a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age.
-
'The legacy needs to be honoured': Dufferin Gang remembered in Selkirk
A group of Second World War veterans who all lived on the same block in Selkirk at one time or another is being remembered for their service.
-
What's open and closed in Manitoba on the day of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II
In Manitoba, the provincial government has recognized Monday, Sept. 19 – the day of the Queen's state funeral – as a day of mourning.
Calgary
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Britain and world say final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II
Britain and the world said a final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II at a state funeral Monday that drew presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers -- and crowds that massed along the streets of London to honour a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age.
-
Man killed when vehicle crashes into bus shelter in southeast Calgary
One man is dead and another in hospital following a Sunday morning collision in southeast Calgary.
-
2 injured in drive-by shooting in northwest Calgary
Two people are in hospital after a drive-by shooting early Sunday morning in northwest Calgary.
Edmonton
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II mourned at funeral by Britain and world
Britain and the world said a final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II at a state funeral Monday that drew presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers – and crowds who massed along the streets of London to honour a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age.
-
Alberta toddler dies waiting for stem cell transplant, family to continue legacy
An Alberta family is planning to continue helping others find stem cell matches after their toddler died waiting for one.
-
Arrest video prompts protest outside EPS headquarters
A group of people gathered outside the Edmonton Police Service headquarters downtown on Sunday afternoon to protest the use of force during an arrest last Thursday.
Vancouver
-
What you need to know about B.C.'s day of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II
The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will be marked in British Columbia Monday with closures and ceremony.
-
Caught-on-camera Vancouver tip jar theft sparks speculation about similar incidents at other businesses
The owner of an East Vancouver ice cream shop posted video of a man apparently stealing the tip jar off the counter as a warning for other businesses – but didn't expect it to get the response that it did.
-
'Wow, I was there': B.C. man who flew to London for Queen's funeral speaks on experience
A Metro Vancouver man who booked his trip to London within hours of learning of Queen Elizabeth II's death made it to Westminster Hall just in time to see the late monarch lying in state.
Politics
-
Trudeau says Ukraine mass graves part of Russian war crimes
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Sunday that mass graves found in Ukraine were evidence of Russia's war crimes and that full accountability for its actions was needed.
-
Trudeau meets U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss, other world leaders in London
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with his British counterpart Sunday as world leaders converged on London for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.
-
Former PM Stephen Harper invested into Order of Canada in London
Former prime minister Stephen Harper was invested into the Order of Canada in London on Sunday.
Health
-
U.S. President Biden says 'the pandemic is over' even as death toll, costs mount
U.S. President Joe Biden said in an interview aired on Sunday that 'the pandemic is over,' even though the country continues to grapple with coronavirus infections that kill hundreds of Americans daily.
-
They ended wanted pregnancies. Post-Roe, they face new pain.
Ashley Lefebvre hugs her unborn daughter's urn each night. Sarah Halsey treasures the tiny hat worn by her baby who lived just 38 minutes. Abi Frazier moved away from her home with a furnished nursery.
-
NDP won't bend any further on federal dental-care plan, Singh warns
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says his party was willing to be flexible on the first phase of the Liberal government's dental-care plan, but in future the New Democrats will bend no further.
Sci-Tech
-
United Arab Emirates to launch first lunar rover in November
The United Arab Emirates will launch its first lunar rover in November, the mission manager said Monday.
-
Elections Quebec takes to TikTok, hoping quirky campaign inspires turnout
Elections Quebec is flipping their usual campaign advertising script in hopes that some fresh messaging will propel more voters out to the polls next month and is mounting a campaign of its own — one to 'reverse a trend' toward poor voter turnout by taking a humoristic, even absurd approach to its ads and expanding beyond traditional TV and radio to spaces like TikTok.
-
Why deleting something from the internet is 'almost impossible'
Most people may live out their digital lives with the assumption they can delete their posts, messages and personal data from services whenever they choose. But a tech hearing in the U.S. this week threw that core assumption into question.
Entertainment
-
Take-Two's Grand Theft Auto VI gameplay leaked online: report
A hacker released gameplay from Take-Two Interactive Software Inc's Grand Theft Auto VI in one of the biggest leaks in gaming history, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday.
-
Post Malone is 'sorry' for on-stage accident in St. Louis
Post Malone apologized to his St. Louis fans Sunday for an on-stage accident that sent him to the hospital and shortened his set the night before at the Enterprise Center.
-
'The Fabelmans' wins People's Choice, 'Riceboy Sleeps' snags Platform Prize at TIFF
Steven Spielberg's semi-autobiographical 'The Fabelmans' has won the People's Choice prize at the Toronto International Film Festival. The coming-of-age ode to cinema was announced as the winner during a TIFF awards breakfast capping off 10 days of in-person filmgoing and festivities.
Business
-
U.S. markets sink ahead of another expected interest rate hike
Wall Street pointed lower ahead of the opening bell Monday ahead of another expected large interest rate hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve.
-
First public global database of fossil fuels launches
A first-of-its-kind database for tracking the world's fossil fuel production, reserves and emissions launches on Monday to coincide with climate talks taking place at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
-
Baltic states close borders to Russians over Ukraine war
The three Baltic states neighbouring Russia closed their borders on Monday to most Russians in response to the wide public support in Russia for its war on Ukraine.
Lifestyle
-
From black hats to brooches, funeral guests wear quiet tributes to the Queen
The late Queen Elizabeth II was a master of symbolic dressing, using clothes, colours, hats and jewels to communicate with subjects and conduct soft diplomacy. On Monday, as Britain's longest-reigning monarch was laid to rest, it was time for her admirers – family members, heads of states and other dignitaries – to do the same.
-
The significance behind the foliage on Queen Elizabeth II's coffin
A gun carriage procession took Queen Elizabeth II's coffin, draped with the Royal Standard, and topped with the Imperial State Crown and other regalia, to Westminster Abbey for Monday's state funeral. A wreath also sat on top of the coffin, which Buckingham Palace says has significant meaning.
-
Buckingham Palace reveals unseen portrait of Queen Elizabeth II
A previously unseen portrait of Queen Elizabeth II has been released by Buckingham Palace ahead of her state funeral.
Sports
-
Framber Valdez has MLB-record 25th quality start, Astros down A's
Working closely with Framber Valdez, Houston catcher Martin Maldonado has enjoyed a front-row seat for the journey that has turned the left-hander into one of baseball's top pitchers in his fifth season.
-
Las Vegas Aces win first WNBA title, Chelsea Gray named MVP
Chelsea Gray scored 20 points to lead the Las Vegas Aces to their first WNBA title, and the city's first pro sports title, in a 78-71 road win over the Connecticut Sun in Game 4.
-
Van Dijk, Foss win time trial gold at cycling worlds
Ellen van Dijk defended her title and claimed a third women's time trial gold medal at the opening event of the road world cycling championships on Sunday.
Autos
-
Volkswagen targets nearly $100B valuation in landmark Porsche IPO
Volkswagen is targeting a valuation of up to US$75.1 billion for luxury sportscar maker Porsche, it said on Sunday, in what will be Germany's second-largest initial public offering (IPO) in history.
-
Serious breach at Uber spotlights hacker social deception
The ride-hailing service Uber said Friday that all its services were operational following what security professionals are calling a major data breach, claiming there was no evidence the hacker got access to sensitive user data.
-
GM plans US$491M Indiana plant upgrade to help support electric vehicles
General Motors said Thursday it will spend US$491 million to expand and upgrade an Indiana metal stamping plant for production of steel and aluminum stamped parts for "future vehicles," including electric vehicles.