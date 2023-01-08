Canadians to mark 3rd anniversary of Flight PS752 downing at countrywide ceremonies
Grieving relatives will mark three years since the Iranian military shot down Flight PS752 today at commemoration ceremonies in 12 major cities across Canada and 26 countries around the globe.
Families will partake in rallies from Vancouver to Toronto and St. John's to mark the anniversary of the downed flight, which killed 176 people including 55 Canadian citizens and 30 permanent residents.
The Ukraine International Airlines jetliner was bound for Canada via Ukraine and shot down shortly after its takeoff from Tehran in January 2020.
A major commemoration event in north Toronto begins with an 11 a.m. reception and art gallery viewing, followed by an official ceremony hosted by the Association of Families of Flight PS752 Victims.
Several senior federal cabinet ministers will attend the private 2 p.m. ceremony, which will include remarks from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and will be followed by a public candlelight vigil at nearby Mel Lastman Square.
The association, families and other supporters are also taking part in rallies across Canada urging Ottawa to take a tougher stance against Iran.
On Dec. 28, Canada joined peer countries in starting the process to send the Flight PS752 case to the International Court of Justice and attempt to force Iran to compensate victims' families.
Advocates argue the move should have come sooner and the RCMP should have launched a criminal investigation while Ottawa was negotiating with Tehran.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with grieving family members on Friday and said Ottawa would be relentless in fighting for truth, justice and accountability.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 8, 2023.
------
This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.
