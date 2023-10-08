Canadians stuck in Israel as flights are cancelled, embassy closed for Thanksgiving

Some Canadians say they are stuck in Israel in the midst of deadly fighting as airlines cancel their flights out and reaching the Canadian Embassy on a holiday weekend proves difficult.

Hamas militants out of Gaza fired thousands of rockets and sent out dozens of fighters to wage war on Israel on Saturday, with the attack and counteroffensive killing hundreds on both sides.

Toronto residents Marie and Kendall Fullerton, who were vacationing in the country when the fighting broke out, say their scheduled flight out was cancelled and they've been spending the day trying to book another to no avail.

The couple say they're anxious to leave the region amid fears of escalating violence but have been unable to get information or support from the Embassy in Tel Aviv because it's closed for the Thanksgiving weekend.

Robbie Segall, a 22-year-old in Israel for an internship, says he currently feels safe in the West Bank settlement of Efrat, but is frustrated with the lack of care or assistance from the Canadian government.

Global Affairs Canada did not immediately respond to a request for comment but has advised the more than 1,400 registered Canadians in Israel and 492 in the Palestinian territories to limit their movements and shelter in place until it's safe to leave.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2023.