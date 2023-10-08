Canada

    • Canadians stuck in Israel as flights are cancelled, embassy closed for Thanksgiving

    Some Canadians say they are stuck in Israel in the midst of deadly fighting as airlines cancel their flights out and reaching the Canadian Embassy on a holiday weekend proves difficult.

    Hamas militants out of Gaza fired thousands of rockets and sent out dozens of fighters to wage war on Israel on Saturday, with the attack and counteroffensive killing hundreds on both sides.

    Toronto residents Marie and Kendall Fullerton, who were vacationing in the country when the fighting broke out, say their scheduled flight out was cancelled and they've been spending the day trying to book another to no avail.

    The couple say they're anxious to leave the region amid fears of escalating violence but have been unable to get information or support from the Embassy in Tel Aviv because it's closed for the Thanksgiving weekend.

    Robbie Segall, a 22-year-old in Israel for an internship, says he currently feels safe in the West Bank settlement of Efrat, but is frustrated with the lack of care or assistance from the Canadian government.

    Global Affairs Canada did not immediately respond to a request for comment but has advised the more than 1,400 registered Canadians in Israel and 492 in the Palestinian territories to limit their movements and shelter in place until it's safe to leave.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2023.

    MORE NEWS FROM CANADA

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING Israel's Security Cabinet says it is at war after surprise Hamas attack. Follow live updates

    Israel says it is at war as its soldiers battle Hamas fighters in the streets of southern Israel and launch airstrikes on Gaza, the day after an unprecedented surprise Hamas attack. At least 600 people have reportedly been killed in Israel -- a staggering toll on a scale the country has not experienced in decades -- and more than 370 have been killed in Gaza as Israeli airstrikes pound the territory.

    W5 HIGHLIGHTS

    W5 Exclusive

    W5 Exclusive Canadian grandmother released from Hong Kong prison

    A Canadian woman has been released from a Hong Kong prison after spending 270 days behind bars on cocaine smuggling charges. Suzana Thayer, 65, from Barrie, Ont., was arrested at the Hong Kong airport last year after being found with cocaine hidden inside her suitcase.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News