

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL - A travel agency says hundreds of Canadians who have been stuck in Cuba for the last three days will soon be able to return home.

Caribe Sol announced Monday that Cubana airlines was resuming its operations after a passenger jet crash Friday that killed 110 people.

The agency says on its Facebook page that 346 tourists who had booked through Caribe Sol would be flown back to Canada on Monday or Tuesday.

It says some other passengers have already returned home on other airlines.

Cuba's largest airline grounded all its flights Friday after a Boeing 737 crashed soon after takeoff and landed in a fireball on the outskirts of Havana.

Three people survived.