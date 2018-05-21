Canadians stranded in Cuba after plane crash should soon be home: travel agency
Police stand outside Jose Marti International Airport Terminal 1 in Havana, Cuba, Saturday, May 19, 2018. (AP Photo/Desmond Boylan)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, May 21, 2018 5:20PM EDT
MONTREAL - A travel agency says hundreds of Canadians who have been stuck in Cuba for the last three days will soon be able to return home.
Caribe Sol announced Monday that Cubana airlines was resuming its operations after a passenger jet crash Friday that killed 110 people.
The agency says on its Facebook page that 346 tourists who had booked through Caribe Sol would be flown back to Canada on Monday or Tuesday.
It says some other passengers have already returned home on other airlines.
Cuba's largest airline grounded all its flights Friday after a Boeing 737 crashed soon after takeoff and landed in a fireball on the outskirts of Havana.
Three people survived.
COMMUNIQUÉ Caribe Sol s'excuse de tous les...Posted by Caribe Sol on Monday, 21 May 2018
