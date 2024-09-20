Canadians say they fear they've been scammed out of thousands of dollars by car moving company

BREAKING 3 injured after suspect with knife enters Montreal-area Islamic cultural centre
Police say three people were injured after an individual armed with a knife entered a Montreal-area Islamic cultural centre Friday afternoon.
An Ontario man says he’s still waiting for a vehicle he purchased on Kijiji to be delivered to his home. But after more than a month, he says he’s losing hope that the car will arrive and believes that he is a victim of a scam.
Steve Sherlock, from LaSalle, Ont., says he purchased a 1955 Dodge Coronet for his wife from a seller in Duchess, Alta. in August for $28,000. He says the seller is legitimate and the vehicle exists, but problems began after he hired transport company, “carmoves.ca,” to move the vehicle to his house.
“They quoted me $2,400, which I paid in full,” said Sherlock.
“But they started to give me the runaround early on and I started to think something doesn’t seem right here.”
Under the Terms of Shipping on the company's website, it states it "cannot guarantee exact pickup or delivery dates."
However, in his agreement with the company, Sherlock says the car was scheduled to be delivered on Aug. 9. But he claims that after inconsistent communication with carmoves.ca and multiple delays on the delivery date, he filed a police report and got his bank to flag the company’s account as fraudulent.
Sherlock says he eventually heard back from the company, which told him he owed them more money.
“At this rate, I was fed up. I just wanted the car, and I was willing to pay the extra. It was around $1,500,” he said.
But Sherlock told the company he would only pay the remaining balance once the vehicle was delivered to his door, which still hasn’t happened more than a month later, he says.
“I just can’t believe there’s people out there like this. I really can’t. It’s just disgusting what’s happened.”
Sherlock isn’t the only person speaking out about the company. Camille Raiche from Quebec says he purchased a classic 1963 Mercury Meteor in British Columbia and hired caremoves.ca to transport his vehicle back east.
He also paid in full and says he still hasn’t received the vehicle after more than a month.
Like Sherlock, Raiche says communication with carmoves.ca has been spotty and the delivery of his vehicle keeps getting delayed. Raiche sent CTV News a recent email correspondence with carmoves.ca which states that it hired a third-party company to transport Raiche’s vehicle.
"The vehicle is with third party, we have attempted to ask them for the location of the car many times. They are not answering, and we do not have the car,” reads the email. Raiche says he was directed by carmoves.ca to file a complaint against the third-party contractor.
“I have lost hours of sleep during the months of August and September hoping for a miracle,” said Raiche.
“My wish is that people responsible for these scams and thefts are found and jailed. They are nothing but a bunch of crooks.”
According to the Better Business Bureau (BBB), a non-government watchdog, this type of incident possibly falls under the umbrella of “vehicle transport scam,” which has multiple variations.
The BBB says one of the variations is people hire a transport company to move their vehicle and they are asked to pay upfront. The company will delay the delivery of the vehicle and ask for more money. Eventually, the vehicle may or may not be delivered.
BBB spokesperson Melanie McGovern says people need to be vigilant.
“If you are transporting a high-ticket item, you really want to thoroughly research the company and not just based on their website,” said McGovern.
“Ask some friends. Take it to other websites, take it to review sites, use the name of the company and a search engine, and type the word scam to see if anybody else is reporting any kind of suspicious activity.”
McGovern is encouraging people who’ve been victims of scams to file a complaint with the BBB.
Sherlock says he thought carmoves.ca and carmoves.com were the same company, the latter he is familiar with. He says it was a costly mistake and wanted to share his story.
“I just don't I don't want to see other people get hurt. That's my biggest concern.”
Sherlock did purchase insurance for the transport of his vehicle; however, he won’t be able to claim any money until the vehicle is reported stolen. Unfortunately, he says he hasn’t been able to file the car stolen with LaSalle RCMP because although he has a bill of sale and proof of payment, he says the detachment requires the vehicle to be in his name.
Sherlock asked the seller of the vehicle, Richard Berg, to file a report with Alberta RCMP, but says Berg was told that the purchaser of the vehicle needs to file a stolen vehicle report.
“I have all this information, and yet I got the police pointing fingers at each other saying, ‘no, you have to report it stolen,’ ‘no, you have to report it stolen’ and it's just frustrating,” said Sherlock.
CTV News has reached out to carmoves.ca multiple times through email and phone and have not received a response from the company.
A 15-year-old boy who was the subject of an emergency alert in New Brunswick has been arrested.
Since she was a young girl growing up in Vancouver, Ginny Lam says her mom Yat Hei Law made it very clear she favoured her son William, because he was her male heir.
An 11-year-old boy died Monday after subway surfing in New York City. He's the fourth person to die from subway surfing in the city this year.
The search for a missing six-year-old boy in Shamattawa is continuing Friday as RCMP hope recent tips can help lead to a happy conclusion.
Israel killed a top Hezbollah commander and other senior figures in the Lebanese movement in an airstrike on Beirut on Friday, vowing to press on with a new military campaign until it is able to secure the area around the Lebanese border.
New Democrat Leader David Eby has launched his British Columbia election campaign a day early, making the key battle ground of Surrey his first stop.
The seats from a stolen e-bike that was customized for a Surrey, B.C., child with complex health needs have been recovered – but the bike itself has yet to be found.
Thousands of protesters are expected to march into downtown Vancouver on Friday, demanding more action from their government to address the growing climate crisis.
Michael Ford, Ontario's minister of citizenship and multiculturalism, says he is taking a leave of absence from cabinet to prioritize his health.
The Ford government is considering restricting Ontario municipalities from installing new bike lanes that would require the removal of lanes of traffic, a source confirms to CTV News Toronto.
It will be the last show for longtime children's TV star Ron (Buck Shot) Barge as a memorial is held Friday in Calgary.
China's ongoing ban on Canadian beef appears to have no end in sight, making it a textbook example of the uncertainty Canadian exporters continue to face in that market.
Alberta Health Services says an E. coli outbreak at a daycare in Blackfalds has ended.
Agreement in principle has been reached to build a new NHL arena at LeBreton Flats has been reached between the Ottawa Senators and the National Capital Commission (NCC), the two sides announced Friday.
Maplewood Secondary School is scheduled to open Monday after receiving a permit Friday morning allowing 50 per cent of the building to be occupied.
Police in western Quebec say a driver has been arrested after almost crashing into a school bus near La Pêche Friday morning.
A new garden and microforest, years in the making, have been inaugurated at John Abbott College in Montreal.
The Montreal couple from Mexico and their three children facing deportation have received a temporary residence permit.
Mounties say there was an increased police presence in the Emerald Hills area of Sherwood Park on Friday morning as officers searched for a man who is wanted by police.
There are plenty of fun happenings in Edmonton this weekend. It's time to savour that last little bit of the summer season before the leaves really start coming down.
A Nova Scotia woman has applied for a medically assisted death, saying after years of battling to receive out-of-country surgery for an illness that causes 'indescribable' pain, she struggles to maintain the will to live.
A black bear that was tranquilized in a park in Dartmouth, N.S., has been released back into the wild, according to the Nova Scotia Department of Natural Resources and Renewables (DNRR).
A Manitoba veterinary clinic has two new ways of figuring out what’s causing a horse to be lame.
Getting a photograph of a rainbow? Common. Getting a photo of a lightning strike? Rare. Getting a photo of both at the same time? Extremely rare, but it happened to a Manitoba photographer this week.
Arguments between UR Pride and the Government of Saskatchewan on the Parents’ Bill of Rights will be moving ahead to the Court of Appeal for Saskatchewan beginning on Monday, Sept. 23.
Driving into the tunnels of Nutrien's Rocanville mine, the largest potash mine in the world by production volume, feels like driving down a lonely highway in the middle of the night.
Levels of hydrogen sulfide gas are being monitored at Brantford Collegiate Institute after a leak in their geothermal system.
The second-degree murder trial of Thomas Hamp is being adjourned until December so an expert witness central to the trial can testify.
A 69-year-old woman from Outlook, Saskatchewan is dead and three people are injured after a truck and SUV collided on Highway 15 on Thursday.
A gym teacher at a private Christian school in Saskatoon has been charged. Terra MacEwan, 44, is charged with assault with a weapon. A Saskatoon mother who spoke with CTV News says her autistic son was MacEwan's victim.
Emergency crews in northern Ontario found the bodies of four people inside a home where a fire broke out Thursday night.
A 26-year-old driver from Surrey, B.C., has been charged with three counts of criminal negligence causing death and bodily harm in a crash that killed two youths in northern Ontario last year.
A man is in hospital with life threatening injuries following a collision between a motorcycle and a vehicle on Friday afternoon.
Members of the 2SLGBTQ+ community and supportetrs greatly outnumbered the people attending a '1 Million March 4 Children' event along Central Avenue.
The Elgin Community Health Hub, operated by the Thames Valley Family Health Team, is accepting new patients to a model where doctors are rarely seen.
Two men from Barrie have been charged after a deadly shooting at a park in Keswick on Wednesday.
Provincial police are investigating vandalism in Huntsville after the "senseless destruction" of flower displays along Main Street East.
A 17-year-old from Markham is facing serious charges after an August 11 shooting at a party in Caledon.
Windsor police say a 25-year-old mother has been charged with the drowning death of her 5-year-old child in the family’s backyard pool.
There is no threats to public safety following an incident involving a gun at a local high school.
A LaSalle couple has won $1 million after buying a ticket for the Aug. 13 LottoMax draw.
The Old Man Lake wildfire near Sooke is the only one currently burning on Vancouver Island. It’s a region of the province that this year saw a drastic drop in blazes in the backcountry.
The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) has declared a state of emergency in all 14 of its member First Nations due to a mental health and opioid crisis.
A pair of runaway pigs are in the custody of an animal sanctuary in the Okanagan after evading police and volunteers for hours earlier this week.
The Red Bridge, a historic landmark in Kamloops, B.C., was completely destroyed by fire early Thursday morning.
Animal protection officers in British Columbia have rescued three pit bulls – including one that gave birth to 10 puppies – from a rat-infested home in Kelowna.
A Vulcan, Alta., man has been charged with a Lethbridge woman's murder after her body was found in the Oyen area.
A Lethbridge couple got a good reminder as to why you should keep your vehicle doors locked at all times.
Lethbridge residents who live near the police range can expect to hear plenty of shots fired Wednesday and Thursday.
Ontario Provincial Police say three suspects from southern Ontario have been charged and drugs worth $300,000 have been seized following a traffic stop Sept. 16.
A Brampton driver, 27, was charged this week when northern Ontario police stopped the SUV he was driving on Highway 17 after a reported shooting and found more than $100,000 in cash.
Newfoundland and Labrador's chief medical officer is monitoring the rise of whooping cough infections across the province as cases of the highly contagious disease continue to grow across Canada.
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.
Jim Lester’s farm hopped on the cow-cuddling trend in early August, and his time slots have been pretty well sold out ever since.
They say a dog is a man’s best friend. In the case of Darren Cropper, from Bonfield, Ont., his three-year-old Siberian husky and golden retriever mix named Bear literally saved his life.
A growing group of brides and wedding photographers from across the province say they have been taken for tens of thousands of dollars by a Barrie, Ont. wedding photographer.
Paleontologists from the Royal B.C. Museum have uncovered "a trove of extraordinary fossils" high in the mountains of northern B.C., the museum announced Thursday.
The search for a missing ancient 28-year-old chocolate donkey ended with a tragic discovery Wednesday.
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police is celebrating an important milestone in the organization's history: 50 years since the first women joined the force.
It's been a whirlwind of joyful events for a northern Ontario couple who just welcomed a baby into their family and won the $70 million Lotto Max jackpot last month.
A Good Samaritan in New Brunswick has replaced a man's stolen bottle cart so he can continue to collect cans and bottles in his Moncton neighbourhood.
David Krumholtz, known for roles like Bernard the Elf in The Santa Clause and physicist Isidor Rabi in Oppenheimer, has spent the latter part of his summer filming horror flick Altar in Winnipeg. He says Winnipeg is the most movie-savvy town he's ever been in.
The NDP is asking the Competition Bureau to investigate whether Canadian landlords are using the same AI software that sparked an antitrust lawsuit in the United States.
As Ottawa moves to include graduate students in its cap on international study permits, experts and advocates alike are raising questions about the need for the move, and suggesting it could prompt top talent to look elsewhere.
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly is convening female foreign ministers from a dozen countries to talk about women's participation in governance and issues like online harassment.
Whooping cough is on track to reach a record number of cases in Ontario while infections climb in eastern provinces and decline in Quebec, but experts say trying to predict the course of the highly contagious disease has been especially difficult this year.
A Nova Scotia woman has applied for a medically assisted death, saying after years of battling to receive out-of-country surgery for an illness that causes 'indescribable' pain, she struggles to maintain the will to live.
The Nunavut government says it will provide immunization against respiratory syncytial virus to all infants in the territory this fall, a policy change that one pediatric infectious diseases specialist has been advocating for decades.
Lebanese authorities on Thursday banned walkie-talkies and pagers from being taken on flights from Beirut airport, the National News Agency reported, after thousands of such devices exploded during a deadly attack on Hezbollah this week.
If something looks too good to be true, it might be. That's the message from Saskatchewan horticulturists after customers have come into their stores hoping to buy purple apple trees this month.
NASA scientists have successfully replicated spider-like shapes found on the surface of Mars in a laboratory setting for the first time.
It will be the last show for longtime children's TV star Ron (Buck Shot) Barge as a memorial is held Friday in Calgary.
Sean "Diddy" Combs, who was arrested this week on charges of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking, pleaded not guilty Tuesday and was ordered to remain in custody until his federal trial in New York. CNN spoke to several legal experts to try to understand what lies ahead for Combs and for those in his orbit.
Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem says there is a lot of uncertainty around how artificial intelligence could affect the economy moving forward, including the labour market and price growth.
A labour strike at Boeing showed no signs of ending Friday, as the walkout by 33,000 union machinists entered its eighth day and the company started rolling furloughs of nonunion employees to conserve cash.
A case involving stolen funds from a Saskatchewan business being used to purchase cryptocurrency will be heading back to the courts, thanks to a new decision by Saskatchewan's Court of Appeal.
A new study has found that engaging in creative activities can significantly boost well-being by providing meaningful spaces for expression and achievement.
A new study found that food fussiness in children is “a largely genetic trait,” while other factors, such as the types of foods eaten at home and where meals are eaten, may only be significant when the child is a toddler.
A huge king penguin chick named Pesto, who weighs as much as both his parents combined, has become a social media celebrity and a star attraction at an Australian aquarium.
Agreement in principle has been reached to build a new NHL arena at LeBreton Flats has been reached between the Ottawa Senators and the National Capital Commission (NCC), the two sides announced Friday.
Formula One points leader Max Verstappen was ordered to 'accomplish some work of public interest' after uttering an inappropriate word Thursday at the news conference ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix.
The Winnipeg Jets have some huge holes to fill on both offence and defence this season.
Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov has accused Tesla CEO Elon Musk of 'remotely disabling' his Cybertruck, which had been sent to the frontline of Russia's war in Ukraine.
An Ontario man says it is 'unfair' to pay a $1,500 insurance surcharge because his four-year-old SUV is at a higher risk of being stolen.
