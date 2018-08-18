Canadians react to death of former UN secretary-general Kofi Annan at age 80
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Kofi Annan on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Published Saturday, August 18, 2018 12:21PM EDT
MONTREAL - Canadian politicians are adding their voices to the international reaction pouring in to the death of former United Nations secretary-general Kofi Annan.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has expressed his condolences on social media, saying the 80-year-old Annan made the world a better place.
He said on his official Twitter account that it's now up to all of us to continue Annan's work in building a more just and peaceful world.
Former prime minister Paul Martin says Annan had a great love and affection for Canada that was clear every time he visited.
Martin says the Ghanian diplomat's greatest legacy was his leadership in promoting the importance of mulilateral institutions in a globalizing world.
Annan's foundation announced on Saturday that the Nobel Prize-winning diplomat had died following a short illness.
Kofi Annan didn’t just talk about building a more just and peaceful world, he dedicated his life to doing it - and the world is a better place because of him. It’s now up to all of us to carry his work forward.— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) August 18, 2018
