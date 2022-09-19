Canadians prepare to tune in London funeral for Queen Elizabeth
Thousands of Canadians across the country are preparing to tune in Queen Elizabeth's funeral in London today in tribute to the country's longest-serving head of state.
The queen died on Sept. 8 at her holiday home of Balmoral Castle in the Scottish Highlands at the age of 96, plunging the United Kingdom into 10 days of national mourning.
The death of the country's longest reigning monarch after 70 years on the throne has elicited grief from people around the world.
Queues of well-wishers stretched for blocks during her official lying-in-state, with wait times reaching as high as 24 hours.
While some Canadians made the trip to London to pay their respects, many others plan to take in the early-morning proceedings from their homes or local viewing parties.
The funeral, which is being attended by a Canadian delegation led by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and will include involvement from the RCMP, is set to get underway at Westminster Abbey at 6 a.m. EDT.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 19, 2022
'Deeply touched': King Charles III releases statement on eve of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral
On the eve of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, King Charles III thanked those who have joined him in mourning and honouring his late mother.
Indigenous spiritual adviser and poet comments on Monarchy's legacy ahead of tribute to Queen
As an Algonquin spiritual adviser, Albert Dumont is familiar with thinking deeply about what a person's passing means — but as he prepares to deliver a tribute to Queen Elizabeth at the memorial in Ottawa on Monday, he is reflecting on more complicated emotions than usual.
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon reflects on the advice Queen Elizabeth II gave her during their first meeting
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon says Queen Elizabeth II told her in their first meeting during a Zoom call ahead of Simon's swearing in as the representative of the sovereign in Canada, to 'be gentle' to herself – advice Simon believes is a reflection of the Queen's resilient work ethic.
'An ongoing conversation': Trudeau on the Crown's reconciliation efforts with Indigenous people
Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the Crown's reconciliation efforts toward Indigenous people in Canada – and in other countries around the world – will be an 'ongoing conversation' with King Charles III.
Migrants across Canada call on Ottawa for action on regularization, permanent status
Thousands of migrants and their supporters held rallies across Canadian cities on Sunday to call on Ottawa to extend permanent status to undocumented people.
Strong quake kills 1, knocks house, derails train in Taiwan
A strong earthquake shook much of Taiwan on Sunday, toppling a three-storey building and temporarily trapping four people inside, stranding about 400 tourists on a mountainside, and knocking part of a passenger train off its tracks.
