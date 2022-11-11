Canadians mark Remembrance Day at ceremonies across the country
Thousands of people wearing poppies have turned out at Remembrance Day ceremonies across the country to pay their respects to those who died in service to Canada.
Dozens of veterans and active Armed Forces members marched through the streets of Ottawa to drums and pipes amid unseasonably warm temperatures before taking up positions in front of the National War Memorial, where the national ceremony is being held.
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon has also arrived, wearing a Canadian Army uniform as Canada's commander-in-chief. Veterans Affairs Minister Lawrence MacAulay, who is representing the government, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, are also present.
Trudeau is absent from this year's ceremony as he flies to an international summit in Cambodia. The prime minister briefly greeted about a dozen Armed Forces members at a refuelling stop at the Anchorage airport in Alaska during his flight to Cambodia. Trudeau shook their hands, speaking briefly with each, and posed for a photo with the group.
Candy Greff, this year's Silver Cross Mother, has also arrived. Greff's son Byron was killed by a suicide bomber in Afghanistan in 2011, the last of 158 Canadian soldiers who died during the war.
Greff will lay a wreath at the National War Memorial on behalf of all mothers who have lost children in service to Canada.
A heavy security presence was evident in downtown Ottawa, with snowplows parked at different intersections and police out in force.
Hundreds of people have also gathered in front of Halifax City Hall on a warm and sunny day to honour Canada's war dead.
Formations from the Canadian Army and Royal Canadian Air Force stood at attention in front of the cenotaph as the ceremony began with the mournful sounds of the Last Post.
Hundreds of people came to the provincial cenotaph in Fredericton, N.B., as gun salutes boomed at 11 a.m. to mark the day.
Babies in strollers, dogs on leashes and children holding parents' hands watched the solemn ceremony under partly sunny skies. A few children giggled and held their parents' hands tighter when the first gun salute went off.
Outside the cenotaph at Old City Hall in Toronto, the clock tower chimed 10 ahead of the city's Remembrance Day service.
Alistair Stark, 73, was one of the veterans standing in uniform for the city's ceremony.
"My father's a war veteran," Stark said before the ceremony. "I'm not long back from Italy where I was laying a wreath in remembrance of my uncle, who was killed in Italy."
Stark served in the military reserves for 16 years as part of the 48th Highlanders. His father was born in Scotland and served with the 11th Hussars in the English Regiment.
"(My father) landed at D-Day, I'm very proud of him" said Stark. "My uncle served in Italy for the Black Watch (of the Royal Highland Regiment) and he was killed just outside Monte Cassino. And that's why I was over there laying a wreath in his memory."
In Montreal, honour guards from the army, navy, Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the city's police and fire services formed up at Place du Canada square.
Quebec Premier Francois Legault, Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante and the federal Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations Marc Miller were among the dignitaries present at the Montreal ceremony.
"We're here to pay homage to our fallen and missing comrades, and there are a lot of them," said retired Lt.-Col. Henry Hall.
While he was serving as part of a United Nations mission in the Middle East in 1974, nine Canadian Forces members were killed when their plane was shot down.
"It was a tough go," Hall said of the mission. "It was very difficult, one of the guys was a good friend of ours and I obviously miss him and I think about him all the time."
He said he's also thinking about his two grandfathers, who served in the army in the First World War, and his father, who was in the navy in Second World War.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 11, 2022.
-- With files from Dylan Robertson in Anchorage, Hina Alam in Fredericton, Keith Doucette in Halifax, Jacob Serebrin in Montreal, Tyler Griffith and Jessica Smith in Toronto.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
-
-
-
W5 EXCLUSIVE
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Canadian airline crew and passengers, detained in Dominican Republic since spring, now granted freedom
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Remembrance Day: Live updates from the national ceremony in Ottawa
To mark Remembrance Day, the Royal Canadian Legion led a national remembrance ceremony at the National War Memorial. CTVNews.ca had live updates from the event in Ottawa.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Canadian airline crew and passengers, detained in Dominican Republic since spring, now granted freedom
Twelve Canadians -- five crew members and seven passengers of a Pivot air flight -- who have been detained in the Dominican Republic since last spring, learned Friday that they are going home.
Two provincial privacy watchdogs confirm Sobeys experiencing data breach
Two provincial privacy watchdogs say they have received data breach reports from Sobeys, which has been dealing with 'IT system' issues for much of the past week affecting customers seeking prescriptions at some pharmacies it operates.
Her travel documents were stolen in Turkey. She has been unable to return to Canada ever since
A Canadian resident has been stranded overseas for two months after her travel documents were stolen at a Turkish airport. She has been trying desperately to get help from the Canadian government to return home.
Boy abducted by ISIS reunited with his family in Winnipeg after eight years
Eight years after Ayad Alhussein was abducted by the terror group ISIS, he has been reunited with his family in Winnipeg.
Defence minister says Canada's military is 'top priority' amid worries about 'darker' world
Canada’s Defence Minister Anita Anand says boosting and protecting the country’s armed forces is a “top priority” amid a changing global geopolitical landscape, recruitment problems and ongoing efforts to address sexual misconduct in the military.
Canadians mark Remembrance Day at ceremonies across the country
Thousands of people wearing poppies have turned out at Remembrance Day ceremonies across the country to pay their respects to those who died in service to Canada.
Repeat COVID-19 infections riskier than first bout with virus, study finds
The risk of death, hospitalization and serious health issues from COVID-19 jumps significantly with reinfection compared with a first bout with the virus, regardless of vaccination status, a study published on Thursday suggests.
Embattled crypto exchange FTX files for bankruptcy
Embattled cryptocurrency exchange FTX, short billions of dollars, is seeking bankruptcy protection following its collapse this week.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Canadian airline crew and passengers, detained in Dominican Republic since spring, now granted freedom
Twelve Canadians -- five crew members and seven passengers of a Pivot air flight -- who have been detained in the Dominican Republic since last spring, learned Friday that they are going home.
W5 Investigates | Secretly recorded footage exposes conditions at Ontario's roadside zoos
In the summer of 2022, advocacy group Animal Justice secretly documented conditions at so-called "roadside zoos" across Ontario. CTV W5 investigates what happens at facilities with little oversight and regulation.
W5 | Remembering the secret Black military unit that had to fight to serve Canada
Sandie Rinaldo tells the story of the largest Black military unit in Canadian history, whose members had to fight to serve for Canada in the First World War as they faced rampant racism at home.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Mother claims non-speaking daughter was secluded, forcibly confined at N.B. school without her consent
CTV W5 investigates claims by parents who say seclusion and restraints are being used in schools on their children with disabilities, without their permission or knowledge.
'I want them to see that I never gave up': How Sheldon Guy kept coaching basketball after losing his vision
High school basketball coach Sheldon Guy lost his vision – days later, he returned to coaching. CTV W5 reveals his emotional journey and the inspirational message he has for the players on his team.
W5 investigates | 'I fear for the world': Wrongfully-convicted Newfoundland man speaks out against his mother's killer
Saturday at 7pm on CTV: W5 investigates the story behind a man falsely accused for his mother’s death in the tight-knit community of St. John’s, Newfoundland. Avery Haines discloses missed clues, mistakes and the identity of the real killer.
W5 INVESTIGATES | The Death Debate: why some welcome Canada's move to assisted dying for mental illness and others fear it
Some experts warn Canada is about to become the most liberal country in the world in allowing medical assistance in dying (MAiD) for people with mental disorders.
W5 profile | This Canadian helped write some of Carrie Underwood's biggest hits – here's how he does it
Gordie Sampson has written hit songs for some of the biggest names in country music, including Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan. CTV W5 speaks with the Grammy winner from small-town Nova Scotia about his creative process.
Toronto
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Remembrance Day in Ontario: Doug Ford to lead primary ceremony at legislature
Ontario residents will have the opportunity to pay respects to soldiers who fought and died for Canada through Remembrance Day ceremonies taking place across the province today.
-
W5 EXCLUSIVE
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Canadian airline crew and passengers, detained in Dominican Republic since spring, now granted freedom
Twelve Canadians -- five crew members and seven passengers of a Pivot air flight -- who have been detained in the Dominican Republic since last spring, learned Friday that they are going home.
-
Rare photos of 44 Toronto First World War soldiers discovered
Dozens of remarkably well-preserved photos of Toronto-area soldiers from the First World War have been found after more than 100 years, showing in sharp detail the days before these young men travelled to the front lines.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Remembrance Day: Live updates from the national ceremony in Ottawa
To mark Remembrance Day, the Royal Canadian Legion is leading a national remembrance ceremony at the National War Memorial. CTVNews.ca has live updates from the event in Ottawa.
-
Remembrance Day ceremonies in Ottawa and eastern Ontario
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at Remembrance Day services scheduled in Ottawa and eastern Ontario.
-
Ottawa's top doctor asks province for help, won't rule out mask mandate
Ottawa's top doctor has written to the province asking for help stressing the importance of wearing masks amid an unprecedented surge in respiratory illnesses in children.
Barrie
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Commemorating Remembrance Day in Barrie
Barrie’s Royal Canadian Legion Branch and the City are joining communities nationwide to celebrate Remembrance Day Friday.
-
Gas leak investigated in parts of Orangeville
A gas leak is being investigated in Orangeville's west and central parts.
-
Snow squalls expected in parts of central Ontario
Environment Canada is warning residents in the central region of Ontario of potential snow squalls this weekend.
Kitchener
-
The legacy of John McCrae: Guelph remembers the ‘In Flanders Fields’ poet
John McCrae, who wrote ‘In Flanders Fields’, was born 150 years ago in Guelph. The doctor and soldier penned the famous poem which has become one of the most recognizable symbols of Remembrance Day.
-
Fire at Kitchener leaf dump under investigation
Bright orange flames tore through a huge pile of leaves at Meinzinger Park in Kitchener overnight.
-
Two killed Norfolk County crash, two adults and a child suffer serious injuries
OPP say a driver and passenger have died in a crash on Highway 24, west of Waterford. Three others, two adults and a child, remain in hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
London
-
LIVE
LIVE | WATCH: London's Remembrance Day Ceremony
Londoners gather to mark Remembrance Day in downtown London.
-
London’s 'Karate Kid' celebrates 7 medals and top spot at worlds
A London teen has earned multiple medals at the World Karate Championships in Ireland. Kaleb Boyle took home seven medals, including four gold. He was the top Canadian in his class.
-
Two pedestrians struck by car in downtown London
An area of downtown London, Ont. is currently closed after two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle early Thursday evening, sending one to hospital with serious injuries. Police are asking the public to avoid the area while they investigate.
Windsor
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Remembrance Day in Windsor: Ceremony at downtown Cenotaph
Veterans, local leaders and members of the community have gathered downtown to take part in the annual Remembrance Day ceremony at the Windsor Cenotaph.
-
Motorcyclist dies following collision on Tecumseh Road
A 33-year-old man has passed away after a collision on Tecumseh Road East Thursday involving a motorcycle and caravan.
-
What’s open and closed Remembrance Day in Windsor-Essex
Here’s a breakdown of what’s open and closed as Windsor-Essex commemorates and remembers veterans on Remembrance Day on Friday, Nov. 11:
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Lockdown at Saint-Jean-Sur-Richelieu, Que. college; two arrests made
A lockdown is currently in place at the Saint-Jean-Sur-Richelieu college (CEGEP), south of Montreal, and at least two people have been arrested. Students and staff have been ordered to barricade themselves in a closed room and turn off the lights.
-
LIVE @ 11 A.M.
LIVE @ 11 A.M. | Here's how to watch the Remembrance Day ceremony in Montreal
Montrealers will gather at Place du Canada Friday for the first in-person Remembrance Day ceremony in two years. For those watching from home, the ceremony will be streamed live at 11 a.m. on the CTV Montreal website.
-
Quebec mother upset after police Taser her non-verbal son with autism
A Quebec mother is demanding to know why her non-verbal son who has autism was Tasered by police after running away from a local centre for people with special needs. Marie Ismé said her 18-year-old son, Brandon, is not a threat and said his treatment by Mascouche police is the worst nightmare for someone with autism.
Atlantic
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Remembrance Day: Live updates from the national ceremony in Ottawa
To mark Remembrance Day, the Royal Canadian Legion is leading a national remembrance ceremony at the National War Memorial. CTVNews.ca has live updates from the event in Ottawa.
-
Maritimers gather to mark Remembrance Day, honour veterans
Maritimers across the region are marking Remembrance Day Friday as they honour the veterans who have fought for our country.
-
Reflections on war and peace from women who have sought refuge in Canada
As Canadians reflect on war and peace, people who have experienced war firsthand and have sought refuge in the country, have a unique perspective on Remembrance Day.
Winnipeg
-
Where Manitobans can attend Remembrance Day ceremonies
Remembrance Day is almost here and there is a variety of options for Winnipeggers to attend ceremonies and remember those who fought for the country.
-
Boy abducted by ISIS reunited with his family in Winnipeg after eight years
Eight years after Ayad Alhussein was abducted by the terror group ISIS, he has been reunited with his family in Winnipeg.
-
How much snow fell in Manitoba on Thursday?
Southeast Manitoba was hit with a wallop of winter weather on Thursday night and Friday morning, with some areas receiving close to 15 centimetres (cm) of snow.
Calgary
-
Remembrance Day in Calgary: Where to observe
Several Remembrance Day ceremonies are planned in Calgary to honour those who have died in the line of duty.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Remembrance Day: Live updates from the national ceremony in Ottawa
To mark Remembrance Day, the Royal Canadian Legion led a national remembrance ceremony at the National War Memorial. CTVNews.ca had live updates from the event in Ottawa.
-
W5 EXCLUSIVE
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Canadian airline crew and passengers, detained in Dominican Republic since spring, now granted freedom
Twelve Canadians -- five crew members and seven passengers of a Pivot air flight -- who have been detained in the Dominican Republic since last spring, learned Friday that they are going home.
Edmonton
-
LIVE @ 10:50 A.M.
LIVE @ 10:50 A.M. | Watch the Remembrance Day ceremony at Beverly Memorial Cenotaph live
You can watch the Remembrance Day ceremony at Alberta's oldest cenotaph live online.
-
Where to mark Remembrance Day in the Edmonton area
CTV News Edmonton has compiled a list of the ceremonies taking place this Friday.
-
Premier Smith tells minister to 'launch an Alberta Police Service' despite higher costs
Alberta's new premier is moving ahead on a plan to ditch the RCMP and create a provincial police force, despite a report stating it will cost taxpayers more.
Vancouver
-
Woman pushed off bike, injured during bizarre incident on North Vancouver trail
Police are investigating a bizarre incident that unfolded earlier this year on a North Vancouver trail, and ended with a woman being pushed off her bike and seriously injured.
-
Canadians mark Remembrance Day at ceremonies across the country
Thousands of people wearing poppies have turned out at Remembrance Day ceremonies across the country to pay their respects to those who died in service to Canada.
-
LIVE AT 10:30 A.M.
LIVE AT 10:30 A.M. | Watch Vancouver's 2022 Remembrance Day ceremony here
The annual Remembrance Day ceremony at the Victory Square cenotaph in downtown Vancouver begins at 10:30 a.m. Friday, and CTV News will be broadcasting the service live.
Politics
-
Defence minister says Canada's military is 'top priority' amid worries about 'darker' world
Canada’s Defence Minister Anita Anand says boosting and protecting the country’s armed forces is a “top priority” amid a changing global geopolitical landscape, recruitment problems and ongoing efforts to address sexual misconduct in the military.
-
Majority of Canadians support increasing aid to Ukraine despite chance of larger deficit: Nanos poll
Most Canadians support increasing financial aid to Ukraine, even if that leads to a larger deficit, according to new poll from Nanos Research.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Remembrance Day: Live updates from the national ceremony in Ottawa
To mark Remembrance Day, the Royal Canadian Legion is leading a national remembrance ceremony at the National War Memorial. CTVNews.ca has live updates from the event in Ottawa.
Health
-
Repeat COVID-19 infections riskier than first bout with virus, study finds
The risk of death, hospitalization and serious health issues from COVID-19 jumps significantly with reinfection compared with a first bout with the virus, regardless of vaccination status, a study published on Thursday suggests.
-
'Amputation hazard': Updated recall notice for generator sold in Canada following dozens of injuries
Two portable generators with folding handles used to move them around that were recalled last year because they pose an 'amputation and crush hazard' now require an updated fix, Health Canada says.
-
Meningitis death of Halifax university student renews calls to expand vaccination against deadly strain
The death of a student from Halifax's Saint Mary’s University over the weekend in hospital is a confirmed case of meningitis.
Sci-Tech
-
Low-frequency bass can't be heard, but it can fire up the dance floor: study
According to a new study from researchers at McMaster University, inaudible low-frequency bass makes you groove 11.8 per cent more on the dancefloor.
-
Israel archaeologists find ancient comb with 'full sentence'
Israeli archaeologists have found an ancient comb dating back some 3,700 years ago and bearing what is likely the oldest known full sentence in Canaanite alphabetical script, according to an article published Wednesday.
-
Section of destroyed shuttle Challenger found on ocean floor
A large section of the destroyed space shuttle Challenger has been found buried in sand at the bottom of the Atlantic, more than three decades after the tragedy that killed a schoolteacher and six others.
Entertainment
-
Slain rapper Takeoff to be remembered at Atlanta arena
Fans will gather Friday to remember slain rapper Takeoff, a member of the hip-hop trio Migos, in downtown Atlanta near where the 28-year-old grew up.
-
Canadian filmmaker Paul Haggis ordered to pay at least US$7.5M in rape case
A jury ordered Academy Award-winning filmmaker Paul Haggis Thursday to pay at least US$7.5 million to a woman who accused him of rape in one of several #MeToo-era cases that have put Hollywood notables' behaviour on trial this fall. The jury also plans to award additional punitive damages.
-
Canadian 'Jeopardy!' champ Mattea Roach on her strategy playing against other top dogs
Mattea Roach, the second Canadian you think of when someone mentions "Jeopardy!" says her time with the franchise may not end with this season's tournament of champions.
Business
-
Embattled crypto exchange FTX files for bankruptcy
Embattled cryptocurrency exchange FTX, short billions of dollars, is seeking bankruptcy protection following its collapse this week.
-
Two provincial privacy watchdogs confirm Sobeys experiencing data breach
Two provincial privacy watchdogs say they have received data breach reports from Sobeys, which has been dealing with 'IT system' issues for much of the past week affecting customers seeking prescriptions at some pharmacies it operates.
-
Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan invested US$95M into failing crypto platform FTX
The Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan says it invested US$95 million into failing cryptocurrency exchange platform FTX Trading.
Lifestyle
-
79-year-old Indigenous great-grandmother celebrates doctoral graduation at University of Toronto
A 79-year-old Indigenous great-grandmother marked a major milestone on Thursday, receiving her doctorate in education from the University of Toronto.
-
World's tallest woman takes her first flight after the airline modifies several seats
World's tallest woman Rumeysa Gelgi, 25, who is more than 7 feet tall, flew from Istanbul to San Francisco after a plane's seats were removed to fit in a stretcher.
-
Spinning Top, Lite-Brite, inducted in toy hall of fame
The National Toy Hall of Fame's new honourees include the spinning top, Masters of the Universe and Lite-Brite as this year's inductees.
Sports
-
How to watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 games in Canada
The FIFA World Cup kicks off on Nov. 19 and CTVNews.ca has everything you need to know about how to watch all the games, including Canada's matches against Belgium, Croatia and Morocco.
-
Canada's men qualify for FIBA World Cup with 94-56 win over Venezuela
Canada is going to the FIBA World Cup.
-
Senegal roll the dice by naming injured Sadio Mane in World Cup squad; Bayern concerned
Sadio Mane was included in Senegal's World Cup squad on Friday as coach Aliou Cisse gambled on one of the world's best forwards being fit and ready in time after injuring his lower right leg this week playing for Bayern Munich.
Autos
-
California voters weigh new tax on rich to boost electric vehicle adoption
Should California's richest residents pay higher taxes to help put more electric vehicles on the road? That's a question the state's voters are weighing in the election that concludes Tuesday.
-
Diesel prices jump in all three Maritime provinces, topping $3 a litre in New Brunswick
Drivers in all three Maritime provinces will be paying more for diesel after prices were adjusted Saturday morning.
-
How low diesel supply in the U.S. could affect Canada
A low supply of diesel in the United States could have spillover effects here in Canada in the form of higher prices, experts predict.