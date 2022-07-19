Canadians making progress on relying less on single-use plastics like straws and bags: StatCan

Canadians making progress on relying less on single-use plastics like straws and bags: StatCan

Part of the 'Turn Off The Plastic Tap' art installation by Benjamin Von Wong is photographed on its final day outside Ripley's Aquarium of Canada in Toronto on Monday, June 20, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin) Part of the 'Turn Off The Plastic Tap' art installation by Benjamin Von Wong is photographed on its final day outside Ripley's Aquarium of Canada in Toronto on Monday, June 20, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin)

MORE NEWS FROM CANADA

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

W5 HIGHLIGHTS

Toronto

Ottawa

Barrie

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social