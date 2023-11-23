Canadians likely to reduce gift giving, less likely to cut charitable donations amid inflation, surveys show
As Canadians continue to feel the pressures of inflation this holiday season, two new surveys show they are still likely to donate to charities while reducing the amount they spend on gifts.
One survey, conducted by Ipsos for CanadaHelps and released Wednesday, found more Canadians (35 per cent) would rather spend less on gifts they give their family, friends, neighbours or coworkers than cut back on how much money they donate to charity (17 per cent).
In a separate survey, conducted by the Angus Reid Institute for Plan International Canada and published Thursday, researchers identified a "noticeable shift" in the amount of money Canadians intend to spend on gifts this holiday season.
IT'S GIVING SEASON
Previous Ipsos data released by CanadaHelps revealed 20 per cent of Canadians rely on charities for essential things like food, shelter or health services, while 24 per cent are expected to access charitable resources in the next six months.
"Charities in Canada are experiencing unprecedented levels of demand for services as Canadians face a high cost of living compounded by economic uncertainty," said Duke Chang, president and CEO of CanadaHelps in a release. "With two in 10 Canadians currently relying on charities to meet daily essential needs, we are very pleased to see that Canadians are putting the needs of their communities first this holiday season, even in the face of economic challenges."
More than a quarter of Canadians say they do not give financially to charities (27 per cent), while 39 per cent of Canadians say they will give the same amount of money this year as they did last year. Ipsos data also showed 15 per cent of Canadians intend to donate more to charities this year, while 19 per cent plan to give less.
Asked to rank their top charitable causes to donate to, most Ipsos survey respondents (46 per cent) said a physical health cause such as cancer, Alzheimer's or heart disease research, followed by mental health causes (23 per cent) or food insecurity charities (23 per cent). Other popular causes include animal-related charities (26 per cent), crisis relief organizations (22 per cent), education (20 per cent), climate change initiatives (17 per cent) and religious causes (14 per cent).
Donating to refugees and newcomers to Canada was among the lowest ranked causes (12 per cent), along with anti-racism or social justice causes (nine per cent), supporting Indigenous communities and reconciliation (seven per cent), donating to opioid addiction services (six per cent), giving to arts and culture causes (five per cent) and other causes (12 per cent).
Researchers also found two-thirds of Canadians said they have not volunteered their time to help charities in the last six months. Twenty-two per cent of respondents said they volunteer at a charity or non-profit, while 11 per cent volunteer through a mutual aid network and five per cent reported volunteering at a protest.
The largest amount of charity volunteers live in Alberta (27 per cent), followed by Ontario and Atlantic Canada (23 per cent), B.C. (19 per cent), Quebec (18 per cent), and Saskatchewan and Manitoba (12 per cent).
Ipsos also found most Canadian parents (71 per cent) talk to their children about the importance of giving and how to support charities.
MAKE IT MEANINGFUL
More than half (57 per cent) of Canadians said they will spend less on gifts this year and instead will place a stronger emphasis on the sentimental value of their presents. Angus Reid attributed the change in attitude to ongoing global issues such as war, climate change and inflation.
A majority (70 per cent) of Canadians said they are less likely to ask for a material gift, while less than half (40 per cent) said they aren’t as likely to buy a material gift for their loved ones this year.
"Canadians are responding to the constant stream of news about conflicts, climate concerns and increasing living costs by prioritizing social awareness and impact over consumerism," Saadya Hamdani, Plan Canada's director of gender equality and inclusion, said in a release. "In light of this, choosing ethical, meaningful gifts holds far more significance and will be appreciated by both the giver and the recipient."
Almost half of survey respondents told the Angus Reid Institute it's more important to get a gift that they consider meaningful than to focus on material items.
Researchers also found 22 per cent of Canadians said it is important to donate to charities that "work to address the most urgent needs." More than 40 per cent said understanding local and global social issues is increasingly important and 40 per cent of people acknowledged there is heightened importance of assisting people and communities in need of help.
Asked if they could only support one cause this year, "Canadians ranked humanitarian aid in emergencies, domestic violence, hunger and homelessness among their top priorities," Plan International Canada said in a release.
Although 59 per cent of respondents said they lean toward charities that are close to their hearts, one third said they prioritize aiding emergency response charities.
METHODOLOGY
Ipsos' poll was conducted between Oct. 20 to 25, 2023, on behalf of CanadaHelps.org. For this survey, a sample of 1,001 Canadians aged 18+ were interviewed. Weighting was then employed to balance demographics to ensure that the sample's composition reflects that of the adult population according to census data and to provide results intended to approximate the sample universe.
The precision of Ipsos online polls is measured using a credibility interval. In this case, the poll is accurate to within plus or minus 3.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20, had all Canadians aged 18+ been polled. The credibility interval will be wider among subsets of the population. All sample surveys and polls may be subject to other sources of error, including, but not limited to, coverage error, and measurement error.
----
Angus Reid's survey was conducted for Plan International Canada, from Nov. 9 to 13, 2023, among a representative sample of 1,508 Canadians who are members of the Angus Reid Forum. The survey was conducted online in English and French. For comparison purposes only, a probability sample of this size would carry a margin of error of plus or minus 2.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Protesters take to the street in Dublin after knife attack that injured 3 children, one seriously
Protests broke out in central Dublin on Thursday evening after Irish police said a 5-year-old girl was receiving emergency medical treatment following an attack that involved a knife. A woman and two other children were injured.
'I haven't said I would be resigning' over carbon pricing, Guilbeault tells Senate
Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault told the Senate on Wednesday that he has not promised to step down if there are any further carve-outs from the carbon price, and he is putting no pressure on any senators to kill off a bill that would do that.
EXCLUSIVE Ontario couple walks away from $140K after dispute with developer
The last year and a half have been an emotional roller coaster for engaged couple Joe Jennison and Alicia Murrell.
Should the salary threshold be raised for public employees who make the Sunshine List?
A lot has changed since Ontario's provincial Sunshine List was established in 1996, and a $100,000 salary today is quite different from what it was 27 years ago. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew argues jurisdictions with Sunshine Lists should raise their salary thresholds.
Femicide should be declared a national emergency in Canada: women’s organization says
Femicide, which describes women and girls being killed purely for the crime of their gender, is on the rise in Canada—and one advocacy group is calling for it to be declared a national emergency.
Sask. authorities perplexed after entire house left in ditch
Conservation officers in Saskatchewan were left scratching their heads after an unusual case of apparent illegal dumping.
'This is my life': Buffy Sainte-Marie pushes against doubts over Indigenous ancestry
Buffy Sainte-Marie is pushing back on a news report that questions her Indigenous heritage, maintaining she has never lied about her identity.
'No evidence of terrorism,' Canada's public safety minister says day after Rainbow Bridge blast
Canada's Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc confirmed Thursday that there is 'no evidence of terrorism at this time,' in regards to the Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion on Wednesday.
Canadians likely to reduce gift giving, less likely to cut charitable donations amid inflation, surveys show
As Canadians continue to feel the pressures of inflation this holiday season, two new surveys show they are still likely to donate to charities while reducing the amount they spend on gifts.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 Owners of prized historic N.S. home in legal nightmare, thanks to local government
W5 investigates: A couple buys a historic house in Nova Scotia at auction and puts hundreds of thousands of dollars into renovations, but the local government says they don't own the property.
W5 Who was the Kenora bomber?: W5 digs up clues that could reveal his identity
CTV W5 investigates the dramatic explosion that occurred in a small Canadian city after an armed bandit attempted a bank heist. W5 digs up clues that could reveal his identity.
'Understudied and unregulated': Green Party pushes to investigate asbestos in tap water
Green Party Leader Elizabeth May has tabled a petition calling on the federal government to take urgent action on Canada’s aging asbestos-cement pipes due to the potential dangers of drinking tap water containing the deadly fibre.
A young race car driver from Canada is inspiring people all around the world
Austin Riley has been drawing crowds to the race track for years. But his claim to fame isn’t just being fast on the speedway, he is breaking barriers on the track for those with disabilities.
Court battle over Ontario's agriculture 'gag' laws kicks off in Toronto
A constitutional challenge of recent Ontario legislation that prevents the undercover filming of factory farms and the animals kept on them kicked off in a Toronto courthouse on Monday morning.
Despite perilous circumstances, incredible acts of humanity taking place amid Israel-Hamas war
The images and stories coming out of the war between Israel and Hamas are horrifying. Millions around the world have scrolled through the tragic scenes posted on social media with a growing sense of despair. It’s easy to forget that amongst so much inhumanity, incredible acts of humanity are taking place
'We can't speak': Barenaked Ladies band member on connecting to daughter through music
As a long-time member of the iconic Canadian band, The Barenaked Ladies, Kevin Hearn has played before large audiences all around the world, but his most cherished performances are before an audience of one in a Toronto area group home. That's where his daughter Havana lives.
W5 How a detective used DNA technology to identify a teenage girl's killer, 50 years later
On CTV W5, Noovo Info journalist Marie-Christine Bergeron reveals stunning answers to a decades-old cold case -- the murder of 16-year-old Sharron Prior in 1975 -- blown open by scientific evidence.
Toronto
-
Tentative deal with Ontario elementary teachers sends issue of wages to arbitration
An agreement between Ontario public elementary teachers and the provincial government will see workers get a retroactive pay bump due to Bill 124 while the the issue of wages move to arbitration.
-
11 people now charged in hate-motivated mischief investigation at Toronto Indigo store
Eleven people have now been charged in connection with a hate-motivated mischief investigation at a major book store chain in Yorkville, Toronto police say.
-
Rainbow Bridge remains closed day after deadly explosion
The normally busy Rainbow Bridge border crossing between Canada and the United States remains closed for investigation following a deadly vehicle explosion Wednesday.
Ottawa
-
28-year-old male victim dead following shooting in Ottawa's Centrepointe neighbourhood
A 28-year-old man is dead and another man remains in critical condition in hospital following a targeted early morning shooting in Ottawa's Centrepointe neighbourhood.
-
1 dead, 1 with serious injuries in fatal car crash in Hawkesbury, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police in Prescott-Russell County are investigating a crash between two vehicles that left one person dead and another with serious injuries.
-
Track installation for O-Train Line 1 east extension complete
OC Transpo announced a new milestone in the construction of the O-Train Stage 2 east extension.
Barrie
-
Highway 400 reopens after gravel truck crashes, spilling load causing significant backups
Traffic on both sides of Highway 400 near Mapleview Drive in Barrie, Ont. came to a grinding halt after a gravel truck collision late Thursday morning.
-
Loved ones appeal for help finding Bracebridge man who disappeared over 3 months ago
Loved ones of a Bracebridge man not seen since August are appealing for help locating him as they hold onto hope that he will return home.
-
Barrie's south-end road expansion gains momentum with the aim to alleviate congestion
Crews are focused on underground infrastructure construction along the Bryne Drive South extension that will connect Caplan Avenue to the Harvey Road bridge.
Kitchener
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE Ontario couple walks away from $140K after dispute with developer
The last year and a half have been an emotional roller coaster for engaged couple Joe Jennison and Alicia Murrell.
-
Here’s when Highway 401 through Cambridge will reopen
After nearly three years of construction, the Ministry of Transportation (MTO) says Highway 401 through Cambridge is expected to fully reopen by the end of the year – but that won’t quite be the end of the project.
-
Waterloo crash sends one to hospital
One person was taken to hospital after a pickup truck and a car collided on Columbia Street East in Waterloo Wednesday.
London
-
'Attempt to commit murder' suspect arrested
After working with Perth County OPP and Stratford police, Karley Frayer has been arrested and is in custody.
-
London Fire Department says goodbye to Captain Chris Bruinink
The London Fire Department said goodbye to one of its own Thursday.
-
OPP Criminal Investigation Branch now involved in search for Tillsonburg woman
According to police, Watson has ties to Toronto and Mississauga.
Windsor
-
Woman charged with assault with an axe after standoff
Windsor police have arrested a woman after a five-hour standoff following an alleged assault with an axe in Walkerville.
-
'It's very rewarding': Windsor Goodfellows return to the streets
The Windsor Goodfellows and an army of volunteers are out collecting for the annual newspaper drive to raise money in support of various programs run by the non-profit organization.
-
Windsor-Detroit border wait times increase on American Thanksgiving
Many Windsorites are heading stateside for the American Thanksgiving holiday, which could cause some increases in border wait times.
Montreal
-
Quebec public sector strikes: Premier Legault says he's ready to increase the offer
Quebec Premier Francois Legault says he's ready to increase his government's offer to striking public sector workers, but he says their unions have to show more flexibility.
-
Half of Quebec's roads are in poor condition: AG report
Half of Quebec's roads are in poor condition, according to Auditor General Guylaine Leclerc. She presented a report to the Quebec legislature on Thursday, in which she pointed out that some 15,000 kilometres of pavement are in poor condition, including 8,000 kilometres that have reached the end of their service life.
-
English school boards 'pleased' as Quebec suspends some education law rules
The Quebec English School Boards Association and the education minister say they're pleased to come to an understanding on the province suspending some governance rules contained in the new education law.
Atlantic
-
No government help for customers hit by N.S. fuel company's bankruptcy: premier
Nova Scotia's premier says his government won't be providing aid to customers who are out of pocket after a company they prepaid for furnace oil filed for bankruptcy last week.
-
N.B. university professor fired after harassment investigation
A lengthy investigation into harassment at Crandall University in Moncton, N.B., that was started by an open letter calling on the school to look into allegations of sexual misconduct has resulted in the termination of a professor’s employment.
-
Passing system brings heavy snow, rain to the Maritimes; bitter November chill follows
The low-pressure system that moved from the northeastern U.S. past the southwest of Nova Scotia brought in both some high snow and rain totals.
Winnipeg
-
Legislation would make Louis Riel honorary first premier of Manitoba
The Manitoba government has introduced a bill to recognize Metis leader Louis Riel as the province's honorary first premier.
-
Woman attacked during rural Manitoba home invasion
A 76-year-old woman was attacked during a home invasion in rural Manitoba on Tuesday.
-
Pedestrian struck, killed in crash on Pembina Highway
Winnipeg police say a woman has died after she was hit by a vehicle Wednesday night.
Calgary
-
Licence plate-making equipment seized during Calgary bust
Calgary police say two people are facing charges in connection with an elaborate stolen vehicle operation that included equipment they were using to manufacture licence plates.
-
Calgary dentist charged nearly $100K in false claims, police say
A Calgary dentist has been charged with fraud after police say she submitted almost $100,000 in false claims involving patients over a six-year period.
-
Alberta extends freeze on new photo radar, promising it will only be used for safety
Alberta is extending its freeze on new photo radar for another year.
Edmonton
-
Alberta extends freeze on new photo radar, promising it will only be used for safety
Alberta is extending its freeze on new photo radar for another year.
-
Struggling Edmonton Elks to review ownership structure amid mounting losses
Edmonton's CFL team has struck a committee to review its ownership structure as the club deals with mounting losses.
-
Canadian paramedic volunteering in Ukraine killed in action, family says
An Alberta paramedic was killed while serving with the Ukrainian military earlier this month, his family says.
Vancouver
-
'Steady decline' in Vancouver stranger assaults since 2021, police department report reveals
There has been a "steady decline" in random stranger assaults in Vancouver since 2021, according to an analysis of crime data that was quietly published by police, and which challenges the perception that the attacks have been a mounting public safety issue.
-
Metro Vancouver mayors look to Ottawa for transit funding
Metro Vancouver mayors are expected to call on Ottawa on Thursday for financial help as the region looks to expand its transit system.
-
Neglected dogs and their 18 puppies seized from B.C. Interior property: BC SPCA
Two emaciated American bulldog and Labrador retriever mix dogs and their 18 puppies have been seized from a property in Chase, B.C., according to the BC SPCA.
Politics
-
'No evidence of terrorism,' Canada's public safety minister says day after Rainbow Bridge blast
Canada's Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc confirmed Thursday that there is 'no evidence of terrorism at this time,' in regards to the Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion on Wednesday.
-
'I haven't said I would be resigning' over carbon pricing, Guilbeault tells Senate
Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault told the Senate on Wednesday that he has not promised to step down if there are any further carve-outs from the carbon price, and he is putting no pressure on any senators to kill off a bill that would do that.
-
Israel-Hamas, Ukraine wars to feature prominently in EU-Canada Summit beginning today
A major meeting between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the leaders of the European Union begins today in Newfoundland and Labrador's capital city of St. John's.
Health
-
Patients 'betrayed' by Canadian researchers, advocate says of clinical trial probe
A shocking study found that only three per cent of Canadian human research trials testing new drug treatments or therapies meet all three international criteria.
-
Calgarian forced to pay more than $100K and stranded by insurance company after vacation heart attack
A Calgary man who had a heart attack and required emergency life-saving surgery while on a tropical vacation more than two weeks ago is still waiting for a hospital bed back home.
-
WHO asks China for more information about rise in illnesses and pneumonia clusters
The World Health Organization says it has made an official request to China for information about a potentially worrying spike in respiratory illnesses and clusters of pneumonia in children.
Sci-Tech
-
WATCH
WATCH 'Once in a lifetime experience': Australian woman captures meteor while filming bushfire
An Australian woman got lucky when she was recording video of a bushfire near Perth, catching on camera a meteor tearing through the sky on Wednesday.
-
B.C. oceanographer says AI formula can predict dangerous rogue waves
Stories of unusually large ocean waves that seem to appear without warning have loomed large in marine folklore for centuries, killing sailors and confounding scientists who have tried to explain the phenomena known as 'rogue waves.' But new research co-authored by a University of Victoria oceanographer claims to have developed a machine-learning model that can predict where and when these natural phenomena are likely to occur.
-
OpenAI brings back Sam Altman as CEO just days after his firing unleashed chaos
The ousted leader of ChatGPT maker OpenAI will return to the company that fired him just days ago, concluding a short but chaotic power struggle that shocked the tech industry and underscored the conflicts around how to safely build artificial intelligence.
Entertainment
-
Balloons, bands and Santa: Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade ushers in holiday season in New York
Beloved characters like Snoopy and SpongeBob SquarePants soared through the skies above New York City on Thursday and bands marched along the streets below as the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade ushered in the holiday season.
-
Actor Jamie Foxx accused of sexual abuse in New York lawsuit
Oscar-winning actor Jamie Foxx was accused of sexual assault in a lawsuit filed in New York City on Wednesday that alleges he groped a woman at a rooftop bar and restaurant in Manhattan in August 2015.
-
Susan Sarandon, Melissa Barrera dropped from Hollywood companies after comments on Israel-Hamas war
Oscar-winning actor Susan Sarandon and "Scream" star Melissa Barrera were each dropped by Hollywood companies after making comments on the Israel-Hamas war that some deemed antisemitic.
Business
-
Canadians likely to reduce gift giving, less likely to cut charitable donations amid inflation, surveys show
As Canadians continue to feel the pressures of inflation this holiday season, two new surveys show they are still likely to donate to charities while reducing the amount they spend on gifts.
-
To save the climate, the oil and gas sector must slash planet-warming operations, report says
The oil and gas sector, one of the major emitters of planet-warming gases, will need a rapid and substantial overhaul for the world to avoid even worse extreme weather events fuelled by human-caused climate change, according to a report released Thursday.
-
Carbon capture won't allow oil companies to increase capacity: IEA
A new report from the International Energy Agency warns that oil and gas companies shouldn't bank on carbon capture and storage to help them maintain their status quo on a warming planet.
Lifestyle
-
These Newfoundland raincoats are in Vogue
A part-time fashion designer in St. John’s has hit the pages of British Vogue Magazine with her Newfoundland-inspired raincoats.
-
These Los Angeles-based lawyers renovated a 16th-century Tuscan farmhouse into a luxury villa. Here's how they did it
An American couple is embarking on an exciting new chapter of their lives as owners of a 16th-century farmhouse in Italy’s famed Tuscany province, which they purchased in 2021 and have since renovated into a luxury, eight-bedroom villa that opened for guests this summer.
-
B.C. couple wins 2/3 of Lotto 6/49 jackpot after accidentally buying 2 tickets to same draw
A B.C. couple who accidentally bought two lotto tickets with the same numbers for the same draw ended up winning two thirds of a $5 million jackpot.
Sports
-
Amazon and NFL hoping to establish a tradition with the first Black Friday game
It is not a stretch to say the Black Friday game between the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets is Amazon's Super Bowl.
-
Road to 2024 Summer Olympics has already begun for surfer Sanoa Dempfle-Olin
Every athlete that qualified for the Olympics at last month's Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile, got a ceremonial ticket to Paris for the 2024 Summer Games.
-
French military to contribute 15,000 soldiers to massive security operation for Paris Olympics
France's military is planning to contribute 15,000 soldiers to the massive security operation for next year's Paris Olympics, an army general involved in the preparations said Thursday.
Autos
-
U.S. electric vehicle sales to hit record this year, but still lag behind China and Germany
Electric vehicle sales are expected to hit a record 9 per cent of all passenger vehicles in the U.S. this year, according to Atlas Public Policy. That will be up from 7.3 per cent of new car sales in 2022.
-
Stellantis recalls more than 32,000 hybrid Jeep Wrangler SUVs because of potential fire risk
Automaker Stellantis on Wednesday announced a recall of more than 32,000 of its hybrid Jeep Wrangler SUVs because they pose a potential fire risk.
-
Champagne expects NextStar to bring in 'very few' foreign workers to help build plant
Federal Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says he expects NextStar Energy Inc. to bring in 'very few' foreign workers to help transfer battery manufacturing technology as Canada establishes a new industry.