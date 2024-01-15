Canadians in several provinces to receive carbon price rebates today

Prairies face wind chills as low as -50, while both coasts brace for winter storms
Extreme cold weather continues in the Prairies, but some relief is on the way, while both coasts are set to receive some messy wintry weather this week.
Canadians living in provinces where the federal carbon price is collected are expected to receive their first Climate Action Incentive rebate of the year today.
The federal government says people living in provinces including Alberta, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Ontario, and Saskatchewan will receive the rebate through direct bank deposit or by cheque if they have filed their income tax and benefit returns.
Ottawa has said the payments are calculated based on the number of adults and children in the household.
People living in small and rural communities are to receive an extra 10 per cent supplement beyond the base rebate amount.
Minister of Environment and Climate Change Steven Guilbeault says in a news release that the federal pollution pricing system is a key part of Ottawa's plan to fight climate change.
The Liberals first pushed the incentive to pollute less as an electoral promise in 2008 but lost that election to the Conservatives, and the pricing system was later revived in the Liberal platform in both 2019 and 2021.
Extreme cold weather continues in the Prairies, but some relief is on the way, while both coasts are set to receive some messy wintry weather this week.
Houthi rebels fired a missile, striking a U.S.-owned ship Monday just off the coast of Yemen in the Gulf of Aden, less than a day after they launched an anti-ship cruise missile toward an American destroyer in the Red Sea, officials said.
Year-over-year Canadian home sales jumped in December despite an overall slump in buying, reminiscent of the years following the 2008 housing crisis, according to data from the Canadian Real Estate Association.
About two-thirds of Canadians surveyed this month said American democracy cannot survive another four years of Donald Trump in the White House, and about half said the United States is on the way to becoming an authoritarian state, a poll released on Monday said.
A 15-year-old boy died Friday after he fell off a chairlift at a ski hill in Morin-Heights, Que., about 90 kilometres northwest of Montreal.
Nearly 500 civilian workers on Canadian military bases in Ontario and Quebec began a strike today over wages and job security.
Rivers Cofield had no idea that the vintage dress she bought in December 2013 would unravel a mystery a decade later. Inside a secret pocket tucked under the bustle were two crumpled sheets of paper with lists of seemingly random words and places.
Madison Marsh, a 22-year-old second lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force and master's student at the Harvard Kennedy School's public policy program, emerged victorious at the 2024 Miss America pageant in Orlando, Fla. on Sunday night.
Four people were killed and another critically injured after a hot air balloon crash Sunday morning near Eloy, Arizona, authorities said.
A man has been taken to hospital following a collision involving a transit bus in Mississauga Monday morning.
It’s been an uncharacteristically dreary winter this year in Toronto, almost similar to a “Vancouver kind of a winter” with more overcast days than normal, according to a senior climatologist.
Frigid temperatures are expected to hang around the GTA for the next week with wind chill values approaching -20 C at times.
The Ontario government is investing more than $1.7 million to help stop hate-motivated crimes across the province.
Parking tickets were falling like the snow on Ottawa roads this weekend. Bylaw Services officers issued 3,374 tickets to drivers violating the winter weather parking ban on Saturday.
The CTV News at Six newscast will be broadcast on CTV2 today due to the NFL playoffs.
Provincial police were called about a report of gunshots in Caledon on Friday.
See current school bus cancellations by school board from across the region.
Barrie police are appealing for witnesses to a fatal pedestrian collision that happened near Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre in the city's north end last week.
A Guelph man, who police say had already lost over $750,000 in a cryptocurrency fraud, has lost another $12,000.
A common misconception is that horse-drawn vehicles are required to drive on the shoulder of the road. Recent collisions, involving motor vehicles, have prompted a renewed push for road safety education.
A heating issue on an extra cold Monday has caused a Kitchener school to close.
Green Bins and recycling are picked up at the curb every week. Organic materials including, food waste that can cause odours, will be collected weekly in the Green Bin.
Middlesex County have released the identity of the victim who was murdered Thursday.
Winter weather has once again led to bus cancellations and some school closures in Huron and Perth counties.
Windsor police have closed a road near the WFCU Centre on Monday morning.
A 39-year-old Chatham woman with outstanding warrants has been arrested at a local Tim Hortons.
Wind chill values as cold as minus 30 are expected to continue until later Monday morning.
The City of Montreal has resumed snow removal operations after halting over the weekend to concentrate its efforts on the sidewalks.
A video on TikTok is gaining traction, showing a big Montreal snow plow push a little red car after it got stuck on a snow bank.
Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime outlasted Austria's Dominic Thiem 6-3, 7-5, 6-7 (5), 5-7, 6-3 on a mixed day for Canadians on Monday at the Australian Open.
Loblaw Companies Ltd. stores across Canada will no longer offer last-day sale items at a 50 per cent discount.
Letting patients take an appointment slot if someone misses their scheduled one, receiving appointment letters by email, and allowing audiologist to send direct referrals to ear, nose, and throat physicians topped the list of improvements Nova Scotians want to see to the system.
Halifax police say a vehicle travelling south on Gottingen Street hit a 23-year-old woman who was crossing the road in a marked crosswalk at Charles Street around 9:35 a.m. Sunday.
City crews were kept busy over the weekend dealing with a water main break on a busy stretch of road.
Manitoba Progressive Conservative Leader Heather Stefanson says she did not try to push through approval of a silica sand mine in the days following her election loss last Oct. 3
The majority of Manitoba is under a special weather statement as arctic air is sweeping over the province.
Albertans did the right thing Saturday night, unplugging enough that the provincial power grid was able to avoid resorting to a series of rotating power outages on a night when the wind-chill readings across the province threatened to drop to -50 C.
In Airdrie, just north of Calgary, there is no 24-hour shelter where people can escape the frigid cold, so the public library decided to extend its hours.
More flights were delayed and cancelled Sunday as frigid temperatures continued to hammer airports across the Prairies
Capital Line trains were not operating between the Coliseum and Clareview stations early Monday morning due to an "unplanned issue," the Edmonton Transit Service said.
Capital Power Corp. and Ontario Power Generation have signed a deal to assess the development of small modular nuclear reactors in Alberta.
Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi is expected to declare a homelessness emergency on Monday.
A car with the owner's dog inside of it was stolen in New Westminster early Monday morning, according to authorities.
Undercover police investigating the murder of a 13-year-old girl in British Columbia disguised themselves as tea marketers to secretly collect the DNA of about 150 Kurdish community members, court recordings reveal.
A blast of winter weather is expected to return to southern B.C. this week.
Former prime minister Jean Chretien sat down with CTV's Question Period host Vassy Kapelos for a wide-ranging exclusive interview airing Sunday to discuss how Canada has changed, when it's time to leave politics and how to work with political opponents.
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says in the next few months he'll be looking at the possibility of putting a cap on the number of international students living in Canada, but he wouldn't say how great a reduction the government is planning on making.
A gay employee of Global Affairs Canada posted in China, who travelled to the U.S. for the birth of his child through surrogacy, will have those expenses covered after a tribunal ruling.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is recalling various yogurt and parfait bowls that contain Quaker granola previously recalled due to possible salmonella contamination. The recall involves more than 30 types of yogurt or parfait bowls sold at grocery stores across Canada.
The sale of fentanyl on the dark web grows so fast that sellers are able to offer steep discounts, and researchers worry it will be difficult to stop, a new study has found.
The latest weekly data from the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) shows that influenza activity is falling nationally, but remains high, in the new year.
The sale of fentanyl on the dark web grows so fast that sellers are able to offer steep discounts, and researchers worry it will be difficult to stop, a new study has found.
A sliver of a 4.5 billion-year-old asteroid has made its way from the stars to a laboratory here in Winnipeg – all part of a NASA space mission to learn about the origins of life on Earth.
A U.S. company's lunar lander is now headed back toward Earth from the vicinity of the moon after a failed moonshot.
Harrison Ford was honoured with the Career Achievement Award during Sunday’s Critics Choice awards telecast.
Several Canadians are vying for Emmy awards tonight, including actor Martin Short and producer Susan Coyne.
The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards are arriving four months past their due date on Monday night at the Peacock Theater, coming after a year of historic Hollywood turbulence in an industry whose upheavals are evident everywhere.
Year-over-year Canadian home sales jumped in December despite an overall slump in buying, reminiscent of the years following the 2008 housing crisis, according to data from the Canadian Real Estate Association.
Capital Power Corp. and Ontario Power Generation have signed a deal to assess the development of small modular nuclear reactors in Alberta.
A Bank of Canada survey finds Canadians are increasingly cutting back on spending while mortgage holders remain confident they can keep up with higher payments when their loans renew.
Madison Marsh, a 22-year-old second lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force and master's student at the Harvard Kennedy School's public policy program, emerged victorious at the 2024 Miss America pageant in Orlando, Fla. on Sunday night.
Rivers Cofield had no idea that the vintage dress she bought in December 2013 would unravel a mystery a decade later. Inside a secret pocket tucked under the bustle were two crumpled sheets of paper with lists of seemingly random words and places.
People often keep unflattering information about themselves secret because they worry that others will judge them harshly, but those fears are overblown, according to a new peer-reviewed study published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology.
Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime outlasted Austria's Dominic Thiem 6-3, 7-5, 6-7 (5), 5-7, 6-3 on a mixed day for Canadians on Monday at the Australian Open.
Aaron Jones ran for three touchdowns, Jordan Love threw for three more in his postseason debut, Darnell Savage returned an interception 64 yards for a score and the Packers handed the Cowboys their first home loss since the 2022 opener in a 48-32 wild-card stunner Sunday.
Dak Prescott, Micah Parsons and the rest of the NFC East champions didn't show up for a wild-card game against Green Bay. The Cowboys became the first No. 2 seed to lose to a No. 7 seed since the NFL went to a 14-team playoff format in 2020.
The top U.S. telecommunications regulator is asking automakers how they plan to protect people from being stalked or harassed by partners who have access to vehicle location and other data.
Canada's Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Thursday she met with Honda Motor 7267.T representatives about locating a potential almost 2-trillion-yen (US$13.7 billion) electric vehicle plant in the country.
Toronto has topped the list of the most congested cities in North America, beating out both New York and Mexico City, according to new traffic data released by navigation and location technology company TomTom.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.