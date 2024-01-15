Canada

    • Canadians in several provinces to receive carbon price rebates today

    Canadians living in provinces where the federal carbon price is collected are expected to receive their first Climate Action Incentive rebate of the year today.

    The federal government says people living in provinces including Alberta, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Ontario, and Saskatchewan will receive the rebate through direct bank deposit or by cheque if they have filed their income tax and benefit returns.

    Ottawa has said the payments are calculated based on the number of adults and children in the household.

    People living in small and rural communities are to receive an extra 10 per cent supplement beyond the base rebate amount.

    Minister of Environment and Climate Change Steven Guilbeault says in a news release that the federal pollution pricing system is a key part of Ottawa's plan to fight climate change.

    The Liberals first pushed the incentive to pollute less as an electoral promise in 2008 but lost that election to the Conservatives, and the pricing system was later revived in the Liberal platform in both 2019 and 2021.

