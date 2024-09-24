Canadians in Lebanon told to get out while flights available, don't wait for government evacuation

The Canadian government is advising Canadians in Lebanon to leave now while flights are available amid escalating violence between Israel and Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.

Asked about the escalating risk level and an updated travel advisory, Global Affairs Canada said it isn't currently offering Canadians in Lebanon help to leave the country.

"Government assisted evacuations from a foreign country are an option of last resort, when all means of personal and commercial transportation have been exhausted, and the safety and security of its citizens is compromised," Global Affairs Canada spokesperson Kevin Sweet wrote in an email to CTV News on Monday evening.

Nearly 45,000 Canadians are in Lebanon, according to Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly.

Global Affairs said 20,323 of those Canadians are registered, which Sweet noted reflects only the number of people who voluntarily register in its system rather than an exact number.

The spokesperson said there are no reports of Canadian citizens among those injured in the recent attacks in Lebanon.

What risk level is Lebanon?

Lebanon currently is categorized at the highest risk level in Canada's travel advisory system, with the Canadian government advising citizens to avoid all travel to the country.

"The security situation can deteriorate further without warning," the government advisory warns, adding that some airlines have already suspended flights to Beirut and more cancellations and disruptions are possible.

What are the warnings for Lebanon?

Joly began urging Canadians to leave Lebanon last October when the conflict between Hamas and Israel escalated following Hamas's attack on Israel.

Clashes between Hezbollah, a Hamas ally, and Israel have been intensifying, with hundreds of people killed and thousands forced to flee southern Lebanon following Israel's major bombardment on Tuesday.

Hezbollah said it launched missiles overnight at eight places in Israel. Monday saw the highest death toll in one day in Lebanon since the month-long war between the two groups in 2006.

Last week, thousands of communications devices meant to target Hezbollah members exploded in different parts of Lebanon, killing 39 people and injuring nearly 3,000. Israel has not confirmed or denied whether it was responsible for the attacks that hurt many civilians.

What to do if you're in Lebanon

In a statement to CTV News, Global Affairs reminded Canadians in Lebanon to ensure their travel documents are "up to date, secure and accessible at all times."

The government advises Canadians in Lebanon who need emergency consular assistance to contact the Embassy of Canada to Lebanon at +961 4 726 700 or Global Affairs Canada’s 24/7 Emergency Watch and Response Centre in Ottawa.

Canadians can get updates from the travel advisories page for Lebanon, via e-mail, social media and SMS through the government's Registration of Canadians Abroad Service.

With files from CTVNews.ca Breaking Digital Assignment Editor Lynn Chaya, The Canadian Press and The Associated Press