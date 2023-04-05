Canadians detained in northeastern Syria on their way back to Canada: sources

After more than four years of living in an open air prison, several Canadians detained in northeastern Syria are on their way back to Canada, sources tell CTV News.

Multiple women and their 13 children were taken out of Al-Roj camp Tuesday evening by Canadian officials according to one eyewitness account.

Al-Roj is one of several camps and jails operated by Kurdish forces in the region where more than 40,000 suspected ISIS militants and supporters are held. The majority of the detainees are children. The United Nations called on all countries to repatriate their foreign nationals more than two years ago.

RCMP have been at the camp conducting security assessments of the mothers and their children for the past week.

According to a source familiar with the plans, the Canadians are bound for Calgary, Edmonton, Toronto and Montreal. But the repatriation group is smaller than anticipated. In November, Global Affairs notified 26 Canadians they were eligible for repatriation after being assessed.

A 38-year-old Quebec woman and her six children are not among the Canadians leaving the camp. She lives in another part of the camp away from most of the other Canadians.

Last week, Global Affairs advised the French-Canadian that her children were eligible for repatriation but she could not accompany them because her security assessment was incomplete.

The woman, who says she has been at the camp since 2018, initially agreed to allow her children to leave the camp without her, but according to her lawyer has since changed her mind.

In an email Tuesday night, Lawrence Greenspon wrote that “Ms.J wants her six children to be repatriated and that she wants to come home to Québec with them.”

“I have asked GAC to take the necessary urgent steps so that Mom can come home with her children,” Greenspon added in the email.

Greenspon calls GAC’s inability to complete the assessment in four months “incredible.” The woman was given written notice of her eligibility for assessment on Nov. 24, 2022.

At that time, Global Affairs acknowledged deteriorating circumstances in Al-Roj camp including threats to the safety of Ms.J and her children, increasing danger in the camp due to the transfer of extremists to the camp and declining sanitary living conditions that resulted in a cholera outbreak.

In a follow-up interview on Wednesday, Greenspon said he’s been in touch with Canadian family members of those who are on route and they were “over the moon excited” to have their loved ones coming home.

“It’s been more than three years that we've been trying to get the Canadian government to repatriate these Canadian citizens, and they're on their way home,” Greenspon said.Also four foreign mothers and their 10 Canadian children remain at the camp. Despite serious health issues with some of the children, the federal government did not extend the offer of repatriation to the non-Canadian women--only their children.

Meanwhile, the fate of four Canadian men in Kurdish-controlled prisons remains in limbo. The federal government appealed a court order to repatriate them. The appeal hearing was held last week, but no decision has yet been made.

In an interview with CTV News, former CSIS agent and anti-extremism expert Mubin Shaikh described Canada's approach as "the opposite" of what other countries have done, in its reluctance to repatriate individuals.

Shaikh said international pressure, particularly from the U.S., in recent years to get residents back to their home countries is having an impact.

"That seems to be the understanding in terms of how these individuals should be prosecuted, if prosecution is even a viable option for many of them, and so Canada finally came on board with what others have been doing," Shaikh said.

As for what happens when these people are repatriated, Shaikh said it "remains to be seen."

"It will require ongoing care, counselling, intervention, whatever is planned for them, to decide that in fact, OK, these people no longer subscribe to that ideology. But that's just one part of it. There's a lot of emotional trauma that has come from that, there's a lot of psychological trauma of course … especially for the children who have grown up in a very austere environment," he said.

"Prosecution, if it results in incarceration, that could further re-traumatize the children, and so we're kind of in a difficult place, because we want to bring them to justice, but at the same time, we want to minimize the harm on the children, which is where we should be focusing most of our efforts."