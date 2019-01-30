

CTVNews.ca Staff





The annual Bell Let's Talk Day began Wednesday with social media users starting the conversation on ending the stigma around mental health at the stroke of midnight.

Actor William Shatner was one of the first to tweet his support, followed by Sportscentre anchor Kate Beirness and Canadian entrepreneur Arlene Dickinson.

Bell, which owns CTV, is donating 5 cents for each text message, mobile and long-distance call and social media mention made by Bell Canada, Bell Aliant and Bell MTS customers before midnight on January 31st.

The company will also donate 5 cents for each tweet using the hashtag #BellLetsTalk, each view of the Bell Let's Talk Day video on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook or Snapchat and each use of the Bell Let's Talk Facebook frame or Snapchat filter.

Since the initiative began in 2010, more than $93.4 million has been donated to mental health initiatives across Canada with the company expected to surpass $100 million today.

"By raising our voices today, we drive action in mental health all year long -- including Bell’s ongoing donations to care, research, community development and other initiatives," Chair of Bell Let’s Talk Mary Deacon said in a statement. "Bell Let's Talk is a made-in-Canada mental health program that has captured the attention of the world -- including major influencers and celebrities who’ve joined our Bell Let's Talk team in spreading the word about mental health."

Last year, #BellLetsTalk was the most mentioned hashtag on Twitter by Canadian users, according to data released by Twitter Canada. The Bell Let's Talk Day 2018 campaign also set the record for most interactions ever with more than 138 million texts, calls and social media mentions.

Today the company hopes to exceed an all-time total of 1 billion interactions.

It’s #BellLetsTalk and

this year is huge as Bell is

looking to crack the $100 million mark!

It’s so easy to help...

Tweet or retweet using ➡️ #BellLetsTalk

Use The Bell Let’s Talk Filter

Or Watch The Bell Let’s Talk Day Video — Kate Beirness (@KateBeirness) January 30, 2019

Take time throughout your day to give a listening ear to someone you care about. It may be just what they needed to make their light shine a little brighter #BellLetsTalk — Katarina Roxon (@Katarina_Roxon) January 30, 2019

Hello everyone! It’s #BellCause #BellLetsTalk day that started about an hour or so ago and goes through the next 20+ hours until tomorrow midnight PT. Use both hashtags for a double whammy. If you want you can mute the hashtags ���� https://t.co/Vz18g29AK9 — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) January 30, 2019

Someone you know is quietly suffering from pain they can’t describe. A weight or a fog they can’t lift.

I’ve suffered from depression and it was debilitating. Friends helped.

Today reach out. Listen. Care. Offer help.



Let’s start there.

Today, every RT matters.#BellLetsTalk — Arlene Dickinson (@ArleneDickinson) January 30, 2019

You are not your diagnosis. #BellLetsTalk — mark henick (@markhenick) January 30, 2019

Stats time! Let's start with a common one. #BellLetsTalk about how we can treat the 1 in 5, and educate the remaining 4 that #MentalHealthIsHealth pic.twitter.com/ji0Sw4Qyzq — CAMH (@CAMHnews) January 30, 2019