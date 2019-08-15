

CTVNews.ca Staff





Canadian Starbucks lovers can now have their orders delivered right to their doorstep.

Starbucks Canada has partnered with UberEats for Starbucks Delivers -- the coffee chain's first food and drink delivery service in some of Canada's major cities, according to a company statement.

With Starbucks Delivers, the company says it offers door-to-door delivery service with "unique packaging and beverage solutions to ensure quality and experience of hot and cold menu items, which will be customizable."

Customers will be able to select items from the majority of the Starbucks menu and track them via the Uber Eats app on iOS and Android.

Starbucks Canada announced in July it would be launching a delivery service in Vancouver, Toronto and Calgary. The delivery fees vary depending on the city.

Starbucks already offers delivery services in other countries including the United States, China and the U.K.