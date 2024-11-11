Canada

    • Canadians across the country mark Remembrance Day

    Share
    OTTAWA -

    Today Canadians will remember and honour the sacrifice of men and women in uniform who gave their lives in service of the country's values and principles.

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Gov. Gen. Mary Simon are both expected to pay their respects in a ceremony at the National War Memorial in Ottawa.

    • Watch the CTV News Remembrance Day Special in our video player above at 10 a.m. ET

    They will be joined by this year's Silver Cross Mother Maureen Anderson from New Brunswick whose two sons Sgt. Ron Anderson and Sgt. Ryan Anderson, both served in Afghanistan.

    Anderson, whose sons both died after a battle with post-traumatic stress disorder, will represent the mothers left behind by all service members killed in the line of duty.

    The mournful sound of the Last Post will also be heard at countless other cenotaphs and monuments across the country, as Canadians take a moment at 11 a.m. to pay silent respects to the fallen.

    The ceremonies will also honour members of Canada's armed forces who continue to serve today.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Why brain aging can vary dramatically between people

    Researchers are uncovering deeper insights into how the human brain ages and what factors may be tied to healthier cognitive aging, including exercising, avoiding tobacco, speaking a second language or even playing a musical instrument.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Local Spotlight

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News