Canadian women now on home soil after 2 weeks in Cambodian jail
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Friday, February 9, 2018 6:39AM EST
Last Updated Friday, February 9, 2018 8:27PM EST
Two Canadians who were jailed in Cambodia after photos emerged of them dancing at a party have landed in Toronto.
Eden Kazoleas, 19, and Jessica Drolet, 26, were among 10 foreigners arrested last month and accused of dancing “pornographically” in Siem Reap, not far from Angkor Wat. Seven have now been released.
Toronto lawyer Frances Tibollo, who was working in Cambodia when she learned of the situation, worked to help secure the women’s release, according to her father. They got their passports back on Wednesday.
Michael Tibollo, who is also a lawyer, spoke to CTV Toronto at Toronto Pearson International Airport, just before Kazoleas and Drolet landed landed Friday evening.
He says his daughter described the jail’s conditions as grim.
“The prison system is not to the standard that we have in Canada,” he said. “She basically said that there were 45 women in a single room,” he said.
Tibollo said that Canadians need to understand that when they’re travelling in a foreign country, “you have to respect the rules of that country.”
