Canadian women among those who allege Harrods boss sexually abused them

There are multiple Canadian women alleging they were victims of sexual abuse at the hands of the late Harrods boss Mohamed Al Fayed, CTV News has learned.

Allegations first surfaced as part of a BBC documentary on the Egyptian billionaire who made his fortune in the U.K. CTV News has confirmed there are Canadian women among those who spoke out.

Renowned women’s rights attorney Gloria Allred was part of the victims’ legal team, which is expected to provide more details on the investigation on Friday.

In the BBC documentary, five women alleged Al Fayed, who died last year aged 94, raped them when they worked at the luxury department store Harrods.

The U.K. outlet said it heard from more than 20 female ex-employees who allege they were sexually assaulted by the retail mogul. The incidents reportedly took place in London, Paris, St. Tropez, and Abu Dhabi.

Others have come forward since the documentary was published, the BBC reported.

Harrods released a statement on social media, writing “we are utterly appalled by the allegations.”

“These were the actions of an individual who was intent on abusing his power wherever he operated and we condemn them in the strongest terms,” reads the statement, which contends “the Harrods of today is a very different organization to the one owned and controlled by Al Fayed between 1985 and 2010, it is one that seeks to put the welfare of our employees at the heart of everything we do.”

The retailer says settling claims quickly is a priority in order to avoid “lengthy” legal proceedings for the women involved.

“We cannot undo the past, we have been determined to do the right thing,” reads the statement.

More details to come.

Resources

If you or someone you know is struggling with sexual assault or trauma, the following resources are available to support people in crisis:

If you are in immediate danger or fear for your safety, you should call 911.

A full list of sexual assault centres in Canada that offer information, advocacy and counselling can be found ​on the website for the Canadian Association of Sexual Assault Centres.

Helplines, legal services and locations that offer sexual assault kits in Alberta, B.C., Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, Ontario and Nova Scotia can be found here.

National Residential School Crisis Line: +1 866 925 4419

24-hour crisis line:(opens in a new tab) 416 597 8808

Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline: +1 833 900 1010

Trans Lifeline: +1 877 330 6366

Sexual misconduct support for current or former members of the Armed Forces: +1 844 750 1648

Read about your rights as a victim here.