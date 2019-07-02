Australian police have charged a Canadian woman with attempting to import a controlled substance after discovering 12 kilograms of cocaine hidden inside three suitcases.

The 42-year-old suspect arrived at the Sydney International Airport on June 30 from Canada with her “juvenile son and three large suitcases,” border officials wrote in a joint statement with the Australian Federal Police.

“She was targeted for an examination by ABF officers, who X-rayed the suitcases and identified several anomalies,” the statement read.

“ABF officers discovered a white powdery substance concealed within the lining of the suitcases. Initial testing returned a presumptive positive result for cocaine, with a total weight of approximately 12 kilograms.”

The AFP is liaising with the Canadian Consulate and New South Wales Family and Community Services to ensure the initial care and welfare of the child, until he can return to family in Canada, officials confirmed.

Global Affairs Canada confirmed to CTV News that it is aware of a Canadian citizen who has been arrested in Australia.

“Canadian officials are in contact with local authorities and are providing consular services to the Canadian citizen who has been arrested and their family,” a spokesperson said.

“Due to the provisions of the Privacy Act, no further information can be disclosed.”

The woman was due to appear before Sydney Central Local Court on July 1.

Australian Institute of Criminology, a national research centre on crime and criminal justice, told The Canadian Press that in 2016-17, Canada ranked as the third-highest embarkation point for cocaine detections, behind the U.S. and South Africa, but ahead of Mexico and the U.K.

It also said 50 kilograms of cocaine were detected via air cargo from Canada during that time period.

Last year, three Quebecers pleaded guilty to attempting to smuggle 95 kilograms of cocaine into Australia in suitcases aboard a luxury cruise ship.

The haul, valued at 31 million Australian dollars (around $27 million), was the largest seizure in Australia of narcotics carried by passengers of a cruise ship or airliner, ABF said in 2016.

The trio received sentences of between seven-and-a-half to eight-and-a-half years behind bars.

--- With files from The Canadian Press