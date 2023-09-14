Canadian woman anxiously waits for news on missing family members in Libya
Sagida Elnihum sits in her Ottawa kitchen scrolling through social media videos of the devastation in Derna, Libya.
On Sunday, a powerful storm pounded the port city with rain, bursting two dams, and levelling entire neighbourhoods. The Libyan Red Crescent said Thursday that 11,300 people have been killed, and a further 10,100 are reported missing
“This is where my grandmother's house was,” a distraught Elnihum said, pointing to an aerial video showing large swaths of mud and debris surrounding a downtown Mosque.
Elnihum recently confirmed 14 of her family members are dead, and five others are missing.
“It's not just death or flooding,” she said fighting through tears. “It’s memories. Home, where we (had) a beautiful gathering at Ramadan, where we eat, where we played, and it’s gone.”
Her sister and her three children were also feared missing, but aid workers found them Thursday in a neighbouring town.
“I want to hear her voice,” said Elnihum.
Earlier this week, she called her sister’s phone frantically, only to have a stranger pickup. He didn’t know where her sister was, after finding the phone among a pile of dead bodies.
“It's a horrible idea,” Elnihum shuttered.
Traumatized from the videos, Elnihum phones a friend in Derna, hoping to learn more about the search efforts.
She quickly learns rescue crews, and international aid groups on the ground, simply don’t have enough heavy equipment, and support.
In Arabic, her friend tells her, first responders can hear people calling out, trapped under rubble. Unfortunately, she says they don’t have the equipment they need.
Elnihum fled Libya for Canada with her family in 2014, during a bloody civil war. There are 7,954 people in Canada who claim Libyan ancestry according to the 2021 census.
The North African country has long suffered from corruption, even before long-time dictator Muammar Gaddafi was ousted in 2011.
The UN says two rival governments in Libya are co-ordinating relief efforts for the flood victims.
Elnihum says few trust the leadership in Libya. She is calling on the international community, and Canada to help.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau calls on major grocers to stabilize food prices, drawing industry pushback
The federal government is demanding major Canadian grocers come up with a plan to stabilize prices, drawing pushback from the food industry.
Police say road rage brawl on Highway 401 in Toronto 'not worth it'
Ontario Provincial Police addressed a road rage incident that turned into a fist fight on Highway 401 in Toronto earlier this week. The altercation happened on Highway 401 and Leslie Street. OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said two men stopped their vehicles along the highway, got out, and started fighting one another, adding that witnesses recorded the brawl and reported it to police.
Sask. school division says it's not letting students 'identify as furries'
A Saskatchewan school division is debunking false social media rumours that it is "allowing students to identify as furries."
Canadian woman anxiously waits for news on missing family members in Libya
With at least 11,300 believed to be dead in Libya from the flooding, an Ottawa woman anxiously waits for news on missing family members in Libya
opinion | Don Martin: Nice try, Prime Minister Trudeau. But it's too little, too late
Nice try, prime minister. But likely too little, too late and too transparently desperate to serve as a realistic government-salvage strategy, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
'Living with fire': Some fires in the N.W.T. won’t be under control until snow comes
As communities across the Northwest Territories prepare to receive more returning residents, officials are cautioning that many of the wildfires which spurred evacuations in the first place are still active – something that may not change until regions get snow.
Canada extending small business emergency loan repayment deadline
Canada is giving small businesses in Canada more time to pay back emergency loans offered during the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday. But, what has been offered falls short of business groups' expectations.
The Weather Network working on restoring service after cybersecurity incident
The Weather Network says it’s working on restoring functionality to its app and website have been after being impacted by a cybersecurity incident on Tuesday.
Striking Hollywood writers, studios to resume negotiations next week
Contract talks that could end Hollywood's writers strike are set to resume next week, studios said Thursday.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 Investigates | Daniel Jolivet insists he's not a murderer and says he has proof
Convicted murderer Daniel Jolivet, in prison for the past 30 years, has maintained his innocence since the day he was arrested. W5 reviews the evidence he painstakingly assembled while behind bars.
W5 Investigates | Lebanese-Canadian family of 3-year-old killed in Beirut blast still searching for accountability, answers
More than two years after downtown Beirut was levelled by an explosion, a Lebanese-Canadian family of a 3-year-old girl killed in the blast is still searching for answers.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Interviewing a narco hitman: my journey into Mexico's cartel heartland
W5 goes deep into the narco heartland to interview a commander with one of Mexico's most brutal cartels.
W5 Investigates | Pivot Airlines crew seeking justice after 'cocaine cargo' detainment
CTV W5 investigates what authorities knew about plans to smuggle cocaine out of the Dominican Republic on a Toronto-bound Pivot Airlines flight. The airline's crew is demanding justice following their eight-month detention.
W5 Investigates | North Bay father continues search for son who disappeared more than 10 years ago
Twenty-year-old Luke Joly-Durocher seemingly vanished without a trace in 2011 after a night out with friends in North Bay, Ont. CTV W5 investigates the cold case more than a decade later.
Largest art heist in Canadian history still a mystery after 50 years
CTV W5 investigates Canada’s largest art heist, 50 years after thieves snatched masterpieces from the walls of Montreal’s Museum of Fine Arts.
W5 Investigates | 'We were just children': Canadian gymnasts speak out against culture of abuse in their sport
CTV W5 examines the toxic culture of Canadian gymnastics, and speaks with former gymnasts who are part of a growing number of voices denouncing the treatment of gymnasts by coaches, trainers and administrators.
W5 Investigates | Secretly recorded footage exposes conditions at Ontario's roadside zoos
In the summer of 2022, advocacy group Animal Justice secretly documented conditions at so-called "roadside zoos" across Ontario. CTV W5 investigates what happens at facilities with little oversight and regulation.
Toronto
-
Police investigating if 13-year-old Ontario girl intentionally left home 60 years ago
A new investigative avenue in a six-decade cold case suggests a 13-year-old girl from Bowmanville intentionally left home.
-
Police say road rage brawl on Highway 401 in Toronto 'not worth it'
Ontario Provincial Police addressed a road rage incident that turned into a fist fight on Highway 401 in Toronto earlier this week. The altercation happened on Highway 401 and Leslie Street. OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said two men stopped their vehicles along the highway, got out, and started fighting one another, adding that witnesses recorded the brawl and reported it to police.
-
15-year-old in hospital after being hit and pinned under SUV in east Toronto
A 15-year-old is in hospital after being hit struck by an SUV and pinned underneath it in Scarborough.
Ottawa
-
Stolen plane crashes at the Rockcliffe Airport in Ottawa's east end
Ottawa police say one person is in custody after a stolen plane crashed at the Rockcliffe Airport in Ottawa's east end.
-
Father asks Ottawa Bylaw officers to show empathy after receiving ticket in school zone
An Ottawa father is calling for Bylaw Services officers to show empathy to drivers picking up children in school zones, after receiving a ticket for stopping in an intersection outside a Stittsville school.
-
Ontario government initiating third-party review of the Ottawa Student Transportation Authority
Frustrations with the lack of school bus service in Ottawa reached a boiling point this week, with an Ottawa councillor removed from a meeting after raising questions about compensation for parents left chauffeuring their kids to school.
Barrie
-
One person seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 9
One person suffered serious injuries in a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 9 in Caledon.
-
Simcoe County couple charged with human trafficking at camp for children with autism appear in court
A Simcoe County couple at the centre of a human trafficking investigation appeared in court in Bradford on Thursday.
-
Wasaga Beach seeks provincial intervention to combat recurring illegal car rallies
Wasaga Beach councillors have set their sights on ending the destructive stain that reoccurring illegal car rallies historically leave on the beachfront town by approving a motion to request the province intervene and create a task force to assist the municipality in dealing with unsanctioned events.
Kitchener
-
'I did not do that': Former Kitchener neurologist denies conducting breast exams during cross-examination questions
A former Kitchener neurologist charged with sexual assault is denying touching patients inappropriately as cross-examination by the Crown continues.
-
Additional supports requested as roughly 3,000 Waterloo Region children face food insecurity
As kids return to school, local food groups say they are seeing an increase in children going to class hungry.
-
Kitchen fire in Waterloo leaves homeowner with minor injuries
Emergency crews responded to a Waterloo neighbourhood where a kitchen fire left a person with minor injuries Thursday evening.
London
-
Court releases dramatic video of scene moments before London, Ont. Muslim family is killed
It’s a video captured from a nearby surveillance camera which shows the Afzaal family walking along Hyde Park Road in London on June 6, 2021. Submitted as an exhibit at the murder trial of Nathaniel Veltman, 22, in Windsor, it was released to the media on Thursday.
-
London, Ont. mother speaks out after witnessing son riding bicycle being struck by car
Andrea Loewen Nair said she is mortified after her teenaged son was struck by a vehicle while they were travelling in the south-end of the city near White Oaks Mall on Monday.
-
Kayabaga refuses to be 'a pawn'— pushes back against Conservative critics
When London, Ont. became the focal point of federal politics this week, comments by local Members of Parliament became fodder for online politicking across Canada.
Windsor
-
Downtown Windsor passport office closed 'until further notice'
The passport office in downtown Windsor is closed until further notice.
-
Dozens gather downtown for addiction awareness vigil
'Lights of Hope' returned to Windsor’s City Hall Square for the seventh year Thursday, honouring those who lost their battle with addiction while pairing those still fighting with supports.
-
Court releases dramatic video of scene moments before London, Ont. Muslim family is killed
It’s a video captured from a nearby surveillance camera which shows the Afzaal family walking along Hyde Park Road in London on June 6, 2021. Submitted as an exhibit at the murder trial of Nathaniel Veltman, 22, in Windsor, it was released to the media on Thursday.
Montreal
-
Chinatown residents renew plea to Montreal mayor to address homelessness, crime
The people of Chinatown say they are bearing the brunt of the high number of homeless people in the city.
-
MUHC brings back mandatory face mask guidelines for health-care workers
Health-care workers at the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) are once again required to wear face masks when caring for patients, according to a new directive.
-
Robert Miller, accused of paying minors for sex, to sell Future Electronics for $5B
Montreal billionaire Robert Miller, who faces a class-action lawsuit alleging he paid underage girls for sex, is selling his company Future Electronics Inc. for more than $5 billion to a Taiwanese semiconductor distributor.
Atlantic
-
Hurricane, tropical storm watches issued in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick
A hurricane watch has been issued by Environment Canada for Grand Manan and coastal Charlotte County in New Brunswick and the counties of Digby, Yarmouth, Shelburne, and Queens in Nova Scotia.
-
Residents in southwest Nova Scotia brace for Lee
People in Digby are watching Lee’s path closely as the latest forecasts show the storm is tracking to blow through the area.
-
Large fire at Saint John recycling facility prompts school closures, voluntary shelter-in-place order
Firefighters in Saint John, N.B., are battling a large blaze at the American Iron and Metal recycling facility on Gateway Street.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg’s Windsor Hotel demolished following fire
A historic hotel in downtown Winnipeg that was destroyed by a fire has been demolished.
-
Scott Oake and family working to open women’s addictions facility in Winnipeg
A new women's addictions treatment facility could be coming to Winnipeg, in honour of a woman who helped increase access to addiction treatments in the city.
-
Manitoba government websites down
The Manitoba government’s websites remained down as of Thursday afternoon.
Calgary
-
'We need to tailor it to kids': family presses for childhood cancer research
Childhood cancer turns life upside down for more than 200 Alberta kids who get a cancer diagnoses each year, and family of a recently-diagnosed Calgary girl are pressing for more research funding.
-
Calgary parents demand apology, refunds from company connected to E. coli outbreak
Calgary parents whose children became ill from an E. coli outbreak involving 11 local daycares are demanding an apology from the company responsible for cooking and distributing food to the facilities.
-
Dozens of Calgarians speak on housing as Ottawa pledges funding with conditions
More than 150 people signed up to voice their opinion on the city's long-awaited housing strategy, which could be approved by councillors during a rare Saturday meeting.
Edmonton
-
Man wanted in Edmonton murder pleaded guilty in Calgary death months earlier
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued in connection with a June murder in southwest Edmonton, and police say the suspect was previously convicted in a killing in Calgary.
-
Funeral for fallen EPS officers cost $400K
The Edmonton Police Service has released a cost breakdown for the regimental funeral held for Constables Travis Jordan and Brett Ryan earlier this year.
-
Albertans hold most average consumer debt in Canada: report
According to a consumer trends report released Thursday by Equifax, residents of the province held the highest average amount of non-mortgage debt in the second quarter of 2023 at $24,439. The average for all of Canada: more than 10 per cent less at $21,131.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver Airbnb host calls $1,000 license fee 'just another kick in the teeth'
Vancouver City Council voted Wednesday to increase the annual licensing fee for operators of short-term rentals from $109 to $1,000
-
West Vancouver tenant's prolonged wine cooler dispute leads to his eviction
A West Vancouver man's exacting standards for the wine cooler in his rented townhome have led to three Residential Tenancy Board decisions, two court rulings and – ultimately – his eviction.
-
6 people bitten by a coyote in Fraser Valley within 5-hour span: BCCOS
A string of coyote attacks in the Fraser Valley Thursday morning has prompted a warning from conservation officials.
Politics
-
Ottawa to remove GST on new rental housing, calls on cities to end exclusionary zoning: PM
The Liberal government is dusting off a measure it promised years ago and pulling in other parties' proposals for cheaper groceries and more homes as it struggles to tackle affordability concerns that are top-of-mind for many Canadians.
-
Canada extending small business emergency loan repayment deadline
Canada is giving small businesses in Canada more time to pay back emergency loans offered during the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday. But, what has been offered falls short of business groups' expectations.
-
Singh to prioritize 'lowering prices for Canadians' bill, Poilievre pushing 'building homes, not bureaucracy' bill
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is slamming Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's plans to implore grocery stores to stabilize prices and improve competition as 'vague' and unlikely to prompt change, attempting to frame the New Democrats as the only party that will take tackling "corporate greed" seriously, with plans to push the issue when Parliament resumes.
Health
-
What are the most common causes of food poisoning in Canada?
What are the most common types of bacteria, parasites and viruses that cause food poisonings in Canada?
-
3 Canadian residents among 10 suspected cases of botulism in France, public health officials investigating
Three Canadian residents are among 10 suspected cases of botulism in France. Public health authorities in France are investigating the suspected outbreak after one individual with a suspected case, who is not from Canada, died.
-
Ontario needs 60K more staff and 8K more beds to address 'hospital crisis,' union says
The union representing 40,000 hospital workers in Ontario says the “hospital crisis” will only get worse, unless the province adds thousands more hospital beds and staff over the next four years on top of what is currently planned.
Sci-Tech
-
'We love data': NASA wants your UFO stories for better research, to reduce stigma
NASA is asking for more people to report sightings of unidentified anomalous phenomena to reduce the stigma surrounding these sightings and to help collect better data.
-
A Canadian instrument made NASA's asteroid retrieval possible – and its job is still not over
In a little over a week, samples from the asteroid Bennu will streak down to Earth, a landmark achievement which couldn't have been achieved without a specialized instrument made by Canadian scientists. Here's the breakdown and what's next for Canada regarding the OSIRIS-REx mission.
-
Pig kidney works a record 2 months in donated body, raising hope for animal-human transplants
Dozens of doctors and nurses silently lined the hospital hallway in tribute: For a history-making two months, a pig's kidney worked normally inside the brain-dead man on the gurney rolling past them.
Entertainment
-
Striking Hollywood writers, studios to resume negotiations next week
Contract talks that could end Hollywood's writers strike are set to resume next week, studios said Thursday.
-
Thirty Seconds to Mars returns with a new album that Jared Leto says will 'surprise' a lot of people
Thirty Seconds to Mars is back with a new clutch of songs born from the pandemic and collected under a very long title. 'It's the End of the World But It's a Beautiful Day' is exactly what it sounds like -- optimistic, despite the doom.
-
Drew Barrymore stalking suspect trespasses at fashion show looking for Emma Watson, police say
A man accused of repeatedly stalking celebrities has been arrested for barging into a dressing room at a New York City fashion show and screaming that he wanted to marry actor Emma Watson, authorities said.
Business
-
Haven't been paying attention to the looming UAW strike? What you need to know
Time is running out to avert a strike that could shut down North America’s unionized auto assembly plants and other manufacturing facilities.
-
Explosion at world's largest railyard in Nebraska prompts evacuations because of heavy toxic smoke
An explosion inside a shipping container at the world's largest railyard prompted evacuations in western Nebraska Thursday because of the toxic smoke generated when one of the chemicals aboard caught fire.
-
Trudeau calls on major grocers to stabilize food prices, drawing industry pushback
The federal government is demanding major Canadian grocers come up with a plan to stabilize prices, drawing pushback from the food industry.
Lifestyle
-
Pig kidney works a record 2 months in donated body, raising hope for animal-human transplants
Dozens of doctors and nurses silently lined the hospital hallway in tribute: For a history-making two months, a pig's kidney worked normally inside the brain-dead man on the gurney rolling past them.
-
Coke's latest mystery flavour is here. It’s created by AI
For about a year and a half, Coca-Cola has experimented with limited-edition beverages that have mystery tastes — most of them with vague, futuristic concepts and undisclosed flavours.
-
A kid posed with his pilot dad in an airplane. Almost 30 years later they recreated the photo
After rediscovering the old photo, the two Flowers men added a coda to the goal: not only did they want to fly together, they wanted to recreate the 1990s flight deck photo, over two decades later. Not just as father and son, but as colleagues and co-pilots.
Sports
-
Sergio Perez says he received personal apology from Red Bull boss over heritage comments
Sergio Perez said Thursday he received a personal apology from Red Bull boss Helmut Marko over comments Marko made suggesting his heritage was to blame for inconsistent results on the track.
-
Shane van Gisbergen to leave Australia and run NASCAR development program for Trackhouse in 2024
Shane van Gisbergen's expected move to NASCAR will be in a development program driving in all three national series for Trackhouse Racing.
-
Spain's women's soccer league players call off strike after reaching a deal for higher minimum wage
The league and unions said Thursday that the players in Spain's women's soccer league have called off a strike after reaching a deal to increase minimum wage.
Autos
-
Haven't been paying attention to the looming UAW strike? What you need to know
Time is running out to avert a strike that could shut down North America’s unionized auto assembly plants and other manufacturing facilities.
-
Detroit automakers and auto workers remain far from a deal as end-of-day strike deadline approaches
With a deadline looming just before midnight Thursday, the United Auto Workers union and Detroit's three automakers remain far apart in contract talks and the union is preparing to strike.
-
Updated Ford F-150 gets new grille, other features as Ford shows it off on eve of Detroit auto show
The top-selling vehicle in America will get a bit of a facelift next year, one of just a few new or updated vehicles that will be shown off this week at Detroit's big auto show.