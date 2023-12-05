Canadian with family in Gaza calling on Ottawa to advocate more for its citizens
An Ontario man says he is desperate to get his two children and wife out of the Gaza Strip as Israel intensifies its offensive into southern areas of the besieged territory.
Nael Alhalis, says his 13-year-old daughter and his nine-year-old son -- who are Canadian citizens -- are on a list of foreigners allowed to leave Gaza through a border crossing with Egypt but his Palestinian wife is not.
He says Canadian government officials have told him they are advocating for his wife to be put on the list but say the matter is ultimately out of their control.
Alhalis says his children can't cross the border unaccompanied and even the journey from central Gaza, where his family is sheltering, to the border in the south is growing more dangerous as Israel's bombardment increases.
Alhalis -- who was born in Gaza, later immigrated to Canada and has a home in Burlington, Ont. -- says he and his family have been living largely in Gaza for the last six years and he was travelling for work when the Israel-Gaza war began.
The 46-year-old says he's been feeling increasingly helpless, fears his family could be killed at any point, and is urging Ottawa to do more to help.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 5, 2023.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Financial intel agency hands down $7.4M penalty to Royal Bank of Canada
Canada's financial intelligence agency has levied a $7.4-million penalty against the Royal Bank of Canada for administrative violations.
NEW 'Significant increase' in sexual misconduct in the Canadian Armed Forces, Statistics Canada reports
Statistics Canada is reporting a 'significant increase' in rates of sexual misconduct in the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) last year. The report also states instances of sexual assault were more prevalent among women.
Texas man sentenced to 14 years for exploiting eastern Ontario child he met in online video game
A 35-year-old man from Texas has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for luring a minor from the city of Quinte West, Ont.
2 patients die in ER waiting room of hospital on Montreal's South Shore
An investigation is underway after two people died while waiting in the emergency room at Anna-Laberge Hospital.
Eating disorder hospitalizations among boys increased 416 per cent over 17 years: Canadian study
Over the last 17 years, the number of eating disorders among boys has seen a shocking increase, ballooning to 400 per cent higher than the number seen in the early 2000s.
Israel strikes in and around Gaza's second-largest city in a bloody new phase of the war
Israel intensified its bombardment in and around Gaza's second-largest city Tuesday, sending ambulances and private cars racing into a local hospital carrying people wounded in a bloody new phase of the war.
4 Chestermere city councillors, including mayor, dismissed by Alberta government order
Four members of Chestermere city council, including the mayor, have been dismissed by Alberta’s government due to alleged irregular and improper governance of the city.
Canada's GOAT, Christine Sinclair, is retiring. These are just some of her accomplishments
Ahead of Christine Sinclair's final international game, being played in Vancouver on Tuesday, here are just some of the athlete's accomplishments over the years.
Prince Harry challenges decision to strip him of security in Britain after he moved to U.S.
A lawyer for Prince Harry on Tuesday challenged the British government's decision to strip him of his security detail after he gave up his status as a working member of the royal family and moved to the United States.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
Canadian-owned mine will begin closure in Panama after contract deemed 'unconstitutional'
A Canadian mining company is expected to begin the process of closing its multibillion-dollar operations in Panama today after weeks of civil unrest and protests from civilians fearing the ecological repercussions of its open-pit copper mine that is twice the size of Manhattan.
W5 George Chuvalo: the boxer nobody could knock down
Canadian boxing great George Chuvalo went blow-for-blow with legends, but it came at a cost. W5's Sandie Rinaldo speaks with Chuvalo's children about the damage that 93 fights did to their father's cognitive health. 'Boom Boom Chuvalo' airs Friday at 10/9 on CTV.
W5 Owners of prized historic N.S. home in legal nightmare, thanks to local government
W5 investigates: A couple buys a historic house in Nova Scotia at auction and puts hundreds of thousands of dollars into renovations, but the local government says they don't own the property.
W5 Who was the Kenora bomber?: W5 digs up clues that could reveal his identity
CTV W5 investigates the dramatic explosion that occurred in a small Canadian city after an armed bandit attempted a bank heist. W5 digs up clues that could reveal his identity.
'Understudied and unregulated': Green Party pushes to investigate asbestos in tap water
Green Party Leader Elizabeth May has tabled a petition calling on the federal government to take urgent action on Canada’s aging asbestos-cement pipes due to the potential dangers of drinking tap water containing the deadly fibre.
A young race car driver from Canada is inspiring people all around the world
Austin Riley has been drawing crowds to the race track for years. But his claim to fame isn’t just being fast on the speedway, he is breaking barriers on the track for those with disabilities.
Court battle over Ontario's agriculture 'gag' laws kicks off in Toronto
A constitutional challenge of recent Ontario legislation that prevents the undercover filming of factory farms and the animals kept on them kicked off in a Toronto courthouse on Monday morning.
Despite perilous circumstances, incredible acts of humanity taking place amid Israel-Hamas war
The images and stories coming out of the war between Israel and Hamas are horrifying. Millions around the world have scrolled through the tragic scenes posted on social media with a growing sense of despair. It’s easy to forget that amongst so much inhumanity, incredible acts of humanity are taking place
Toronto
-
Ontario man loses $2,500 after wire transfer to Cuba goes missing
An Ontario man who says he routinely sends money to his girlfriend in Cuba was shocked when a $2,500 wire transfer never showed up. But the Royal Bank of Canada said it never went missing.
-
Greater Toronto home sales fall amid affordability challenges but relief forecasted
Greater Toronto home sales fell six per cent last month compared with November 2022 despite an influx in new listings, as high borrowing costs and uncertain economic conditions persisted.
-
Coroner's inquest watches video of inmate who says he witnessed struggle
A coroner's inquest into the death of a mentally ill man at an Ontario jail is watching a video of an inmate who says he witnessed the man's violent struggle with correctional officers.
Ottawa
-
Police recover over $70,000 worth of stolen bikes in ByWard Market
The Ottawa Police Service has recovered 56 stolen bikes from the ByWard Market, valued at approximately $71,050.
-
O-Train disruption causes headaches for commuters Tuesday morning
A stopped eastbound O-Train created significant delays for about 90 minutes Tuesday morning.
-
Close to 40 vehicles in Ottawa stolen in one week: OPS
Ottawa Police says close to 40 vehicles were stolen during the last week of November and are reminding drivers to be vigilant.
Barrie
-
3 suspects arrested after downtown Collingwood heist
Three people face charges in connection with an armed robbery in downtown Collingwood.
-
Novice driver arrested in R.I.D.E. check for being unbuckled with open liquor in car
A novice driver from Barrie is facing a slew of charges after going through a R.I.D.E. spot check in Oro-Medonte.
-
Driver ticketed for hauling trailer with dolly strapped to in place of wheel
A provincial police officer with a keen eye conducted a traffic stop after spotting a vehicle featuring a rather unconventional "quick fix" in Penetanguishene.
Kitchener
-
Mobile homes could provide affordable housing option, but industry says it needs help
Demand for mobile and modular homes has increased as buyers look for more affordable housing. One big problem-- there's not enough park space available.
-
'Her arm was ripped open': Dog attacks McDonald's employee
Waterloo regional police are investigating an assault at a McDonald’s restaurant in Kitchener, where an employee reported being bitten by a dog.
-
Decision on proposal to demolish Kitchener’s Rainbow Row delayed until January
A group of Kitchener residents held a rally Monday in the hopes of saving their homes, but they’ll have to wait a bit longer to find out council’s decision.
London
-
Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame gives Graney award to Buck Martiniez
The annual award handed out from St. Marys Ont. shrine recognizes a media member for their significant lifelong contributions to Canadian baseball.
-
London, Ont. man arrested in undercover child pornography investigation
A London, Ont. man has been arrested on child pornography charges after he made plans to meet a youth he believed he’d been speaking to online, but arrived to find police officers.
-
'Clipper system' dropping into our region Tuesday
It’s been a cold and dreary start to December, and although there will be a brief reprieve on Wednesday with some sunshine, overcast skies will continue to blanket the Forest City.
Windsor
-
Graphic warning: Chatham man sentenced to life in prison for 'brutal' murder of his girlfriend
A Chatham man has been sentenced to life in prison for “brutal” murder of his girlfriend.
-
Average home sales price increases in Windsor-Essex
There was a slight increase in the average sales price of homes in the region, according to the Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors.
-
Amherstburg council gets first look at budget
Administration said inflation is driving up costs and staff will need to recognize some of these harsh realities before finalizing the budget document.
Montreal
-
Montreal mayor Valerie Plante collapses during press conference
The mayor was answering a question about homelessness in the city when she suddenly stopped talking for several seconds before sinking onto the floor.
-
2 patients die in ER waiting room of hospital on Montreal's South Shore
An investigation is underway after two people died while waiting in the emergency room at Anna-Laberge Hospital.
-
Hydro-Quebec can't say when service will be restored after major snowfall
More than 27,000 homes are still without electricity after Quebec experienced its first major snowfall of the season.
Atlantic
-
Man charged in connection with woman’s homicide in Cape Breton
A 28-year-old man has been charged in connection with the homicide of a woman in Cape Breton.
-
Thousands of chickens dead after break and enter at poultry facility: N.S. RCMP
The Nova Scotia RCMP says it is investigating a recent break and enter and mischief incident at a poultry wholesalers facility in Steam Mill, N.S.
-
Report on metal recycling facility fire in Saint John released
A final report from the task force examining a massive fire at the American Iron and Metal (AIM) scrapyard in Saint John, N.B., was released Tuesday.
Winnipeg
-
Suspect in Winnipeg quadruple homicide served in Canadian Armed Forces for over a decade
The Winnipeg man charged in connection with a mass shooting that killed four people served in the Canadian Armed Forces, CTV News has confirmed.
-
LIVE AT 11 AM
LIVE AT 11 AM Manitoba RCMP seizes millions in drug and money laundering investigation
The Manitoba RCMP is set to release information on a drug and money laundering investigation that led to the seizure of millions of dollars.
-
Winnipeg man who printed 3D handguns gets 12 years in jail
A 19-year-old man has been sentenced to 12 years in jail for his role in a 3D gun manufacturing and trafficking ring.
Calgary
-
Calgary apartment stabbing leaves security guard with serious injuries
A woman is facing several charges following a stabbing attack inside a downtown Calgary apartment building that left a security guard with serious injuries.
-
Fire tears through decommissioned Calgary school
A fire broke out in a decommissioned school in southwest Calgary Monday night.
-
Taber, Alta., man dies in workplace incident
An investigation is underway into a fatal workplace accident in Taber, Alta., last month.
Edmonton
-
Girls, 12, charged in 'violent assault' of woman at Edmonton LRT station
Two 12-year-old girls were charged with assault in connection with the assault of a woman at an LRT station in late November.
-
P!nk coming to Edmonton during 2024 stadium tour
Three-time Grammy winner P!nk is bringing her musical acrobatics to Edmonton next summer as part of a worldwide stadium tour.
-
Jason Nixon's son airlifted to hospital after crash
The youngest children of an Alberta minister were injured in a crash last Friday.
Vancouver
-
YVR to unveil plan to prevent holiday travel chaos
Vancouver International Airport has invested $40 million into a plan it says will prevent another winter holiday nightmare for travellers.
-
Rain, wind pummel B.C. coast as atmospheric river makes landfall
Parts of southwestern British Columbia remain under a rainfall warning as a potent atmospheric river made landfall along the province's coast Monday, bringing ample rain and high winds while disrupting roads and utilities.
-
Financial intel agency hands down $7.4M penalty to Royal Bank of Canada
Canada's financial intelligence agency has levied a $7.4-million penalty against the Royal Bank of Canada for administrative violations.
Politics
-
NEW
NEW 'Significant increase' in sexual misconduct in the Canadian Armed Forces, Statistics Canada reports
Statistics Canada is reporting a 'significant increase' in rates of sexual misconduct in the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) last year. The report also states instances of sexual assault were more prevalent among women.
-
Speaker Fergus apologizes, faces calls to resign over 'personal' video played at Ontario Liberal event
House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus apologized to MPs on Monday about a 'personal' video tribute message played this weekend at the Ontario Liberal Party leadership convention, but two opposition parties say that's not enough and are now calling for him to resign over his 'unacceptable' participation in a partisan event.
-
Conservatives and NDP among parties granted standing in federal foreign interference inquiry
The Government of Canada as well as the Conservative and New Democratic parties are among the nearly two dozen entities granted standing to participate in the national public inquiry into foreign interference in Canadian elections and democratic institutions, Commissioner Marie-Josee Hogue revealed Monday.
Health
-
Eating disorder hospitalizations among boys increased 416 per cent over 17 years: Canadian study
Over the last 17 years, the number of eating disorders among boys has seen a shocking increase, ballooning to 400 per cent higher than the number seen in the early 2000s.
-
2 patients die in ER waiting room of hospital on Montreal's South Shore
An investigation is underway after two people died while waiting in the emergency room at Anna-Laberge Hospital.
-
French lawmakers approve bill to ban disposable e-cigarettes to protect youth drawn to their flavours
France's National Assembly unanimously approved a bill to ban single-use, disposable electronic cigarettes, in an attempt to protect young people drawn to their flavours and mitigate the environmental impacts of the disposable products known as 'puffs.'
Sci-Tech
-
GM's Cruise robotaxi service faces potential fine in alleged cover-up of San Francisco accident
California regulators say a San Francisco robotaxi service owned by General Motors covered up an accident involving one of its driverless cars, raising the specter they may add a fine to the recent suspension of its California license.
-
Here's how many people will be at risk of homelessness by 2030, according to this AI
An artificial intelligence algorithm has estimated that Canada’s homeless population will almost double by 2030. Researchers fear a lack of action will make this prediction come true.
-
'That's the real thing': Edmonton man makes rare meteorite find
In October 2022, Doug Olsen was folding laundry in his southeast Edmonton home when he was startled by the loud bang of a meteorite landing on his roof.
Entertainment
-
GTA 6 leak: 'Grand Theft Auto' trailer reveals game’s release date
A trailer for 'Grand Theft Auto VI,' the next installment of the wildly popular and violent game franchise, has been released early online after it had leaked.
-
Brenda Lee's 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' tops weekly charts for 1st time in 63 years
The number-one song this week is one that was recorded in 1958. 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' by Brenda Lee tops the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the first time.
-
Jonathan Majors assault trial starts with competing versions of a backseat confrontation
Jonathan Majors listened silently, head-cocked and eyes down, as a Manhattan prosecutor and his defense attorney offered competing accounts of a violent confrontation in the backseat of a car that led to assault charges against the film star and put his rapid Hollywood ascent on pause.
Business
-
Financial intel agency hands down $7.4M penalty to Royal Bank of Canada
Canada's financial intelligence agency has levied a $7.4-million penalty against the Royal Bank of Canada for administrative violations.
-
CBC cuts could change what programming you see on TV: Tait
The CBC's president says a round of layoffs and programming cuts the broadcaster announced this week could mean changes in what viewers see on television.
-
Ontario man loses $2,500 after wire transfer to Cuba goes missing
An Ontario man who says he routinely sends money to his girlfriend in Cuba was shocked when a $2,500 wire transfer never showed up. But the Royal Bank of Canada said it never went missing.
Lifestyle
-
70-year-old Ugandan woman gives birth to twins after fertility treatment
A 70-year-old woman in Uganda has given birth to twins after receiving fertility treatment, making her one of the world's oldest new mothers.
-
Rare and valuable piece of superhero history on sale at Moncton comic book store
There’s a piece of superhero history inside a downtown Moncton comic book store that many may not be aware of.
-
Serene Chinese boarding school named 'World Building of the Year'
A Chinese boarding school designed to let students unwind and “waste time mindfully” has been named 2023’s World Building of the Year.
Sports
-
Canada's GOAT, Christine Sinclair, is retiring. These are just some of her accomplishments
Ahead of Christine Sinclair's final international game, being played in Vancouver on Tuesday, here are just some of the athlete's accomplishments over the years.
-
Gloria Allred is representing the family of girl involved in Josh Giddey's case
Gloria Allred is representing the family of the girl with whom Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey is accused of having an improper relationship, the famed attorney confirmed Monday.
-
Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame gives Graney award to Buck Martiniez
The annual award handed out from St. Marys Ont. shrine recognizes a media member for their significant lifelong contributions to Canadian baseball.
Autos
-
GM's Cruise robotaxi service faces potential fine in alleged cover-up of San Francisco accident
California regulators say a San Francisco robotaxi service owned by General Motors covered up an accident involving one of its driverless cars, raising the specter they may add a fine to the recent suspension of its California license.
-
BMW recalls SUVs after Takata air bag inflator blows apart, hurling shrapnel and injuring driver
BMW is recalling a small number of SUVs in the U.S. because the driver's air bag inflators can blow apart in a crash, hurling metal shrapnel and possibly injuring or killing people in the vehicles.
-
New technology installed beneath Detroit street can charge electric vehicles as they drive
Crews have installed what's billed as the nation's first wireless-charging public roadway for electric vehicles beneath a street just west of downtown Detroit.