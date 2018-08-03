

Graham Slaughter, CTVNews.ca





For years, the story of Allen Ross's life had no ending.

Born in a tiny Saskatchewan town, his family later moved to New Westminster, B.C. As a boy he was known as a prankster and liked playing pool with his friends. Of his three siblings, he was closest with his little sister, Birdella.

At 17, Ross lied about his age and joined the Canadian Armed Forces to serve in the Second World War. He became Flight Sergeant Allen Ross, a trained wireless operator, and he left for Europe in 1939.

He never came home.

Ross's family knew almost nothing about his death. They were told he was buried in a cemetery in Germany but never had enough money to visit.

Their lost son became somewhat of an off-limits subject. Whenever someone brought up his name, Birdella cried.

Ross's entire immediate family died before they could learn what happened to him. But today, the closest thing Ross ever had to a funeral is being held in Germany -- a gesture his nephew Neil Brown says brings a sense of closure.

"I've always been interested in my family tree and this was a gap that I just didn't know about… it was kind of gnawing at me," Brown, 53, told CTVNews.ca.

A ceremony was held Saturday at the rural site where the plane carrying Ross and six British service members crashed in 1943.

Several Canadian Armed Forces officials attended the ceremony near Speyerdorf, Germany. A plaque engraved with the men's names will be unveiled on the exact spot where the cockpit hit the ground.

The ceremony is thanks to an intrepid German research team led by Erik Wieman, who has made it his personal mission to track down forgotten wrecks to fill in decades-long gaps of history.

So far, they've located 23.

Erik Wieman at an excavation site

Through in-depth research and an interview with a local who was a child during the war, Wieman tracked down the general area of the crash. The plane was shot out of the air by Germans and exploded, scattering metal shrapnel across a densely wooded area. Leftover gasoline in the plane's tank burned a spot in the grass, turning it barren.

"You can still see how the trees were cut when the plane crashed through," Wieman told CTVNews.ca in an interview from Germany.

In 2016, Wieman and his team used a metal detector to uncover pieces of the plane. When they confirmed the flight's identity, they sought to track down family members of those on board. They planned to give each family a piece of the plane as a token of their ancestor's sacrifice.

"I think it's very important to remember these men. When you don't talk about someone anymore, they tend to be forgotten," he said.

Finding Ross's family proved tricky, so Wieman reached out to the Vancouver Sun. The newspaper scoured old records and put a call out to readers asking for help.

That's when they found Neil Brown, who was tipped off by a friend who thought the names in the newspaper sounded strangely familiar.

Wreckage of a Royal Air Force Halifax bomber in which Sgt. Allen Ross was on board. It was shot in April 1943. (Private German album / Courtesy Erik Wieman)

Sadly, Brown's mother, Birdella, died in 2011, five years before the discovery that finally cracked the family mystery.

"I just wish that all this information had come out when mom was still alive," Brown said, "because she would've loved to have known what happened to her brother."

The finding has also opened a floodgate of new information. Brown learned that Ross was never supposed to be on the plane that day. According to his cousin, who researched the flight, another crew member was sick that day and, for some reason, Ross took his place.

"Whether he volunteered or was drafted to go or talked into it, somehow he ended up going on a flight he wasn't supposed to be on at all," Brown said.

Seventeen descendants of the British soldiers will attend the Saturday ceremony. Brown says his family is unable to make the long flight from Vancouver to Germany. Wieman has offered to send along a piece of the plane.

After learning about his uncle, Brown visited the tiny Saskatchewan town where he was born. While there, he met another relative also named Allen, whose father was close with Ross as a child. He says another man has been in touch since the newspaper story, insisting that he, too, was named after the lost soldier.

Brown says that, as time passes, he's learning more and more about the uncle whose name was once a sensitive subject.

"It just seems like a story that never stops," he said.