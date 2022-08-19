Canadian veterans in France to mark 80th anniversary of disastrous Dieppe Raid
Canadian flags hang alongside French and British on the streets of Dieppe, France, each August as the city marks the anniversary of an important and disastrous day during the Second World War.
Eighty years ago today, more than 5,000 Canadian soldiers were sent onto the beaches in an attempt to breach the occupied town from the sea.
Among them was 20-year-old Gordon Fennell, a member of the Calgary Tanks regiment, who has returned this week to commemorate the battle in which more than 900 Canadians died.
Fennell is one of the very few remaining survivors of Operation Jubilee, one of the best-known and deadliest events of the entire war for Canada.
Of the more than one million Canadians who served during the war, it's estimated about 20,000 are still alive today, and their average age is 95.
Historian Mike Bechthold says it's more important than ever to hear their stories and honour their sacrifices.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 19, 2022.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada's interim import ban on handguns takes effect today
As of today, individuals and businesses are no longer able to import restricted handguns into Canada, with limited exceptions. The move announced earlier this month is aimed at expediting a key pillar of the federal effort to cap the number of handguns in the country.
COVID-19: What will the new school year look like by province and territory?
As students across Canada gear up to enter what will be their fourth academic year in the pandemic, CTVNews.ca takes a look at what measures will be in place in schools, by province and territory.
Transport minister set to testify at committee today on airport delays, flight cancellations
Transport Minister Omar Alghabra is set to testify before the House of Commons transport committee this afternoon about ongoing airport delays and flight cancellations.
Freedom Convoy-affiliated group being evicted from Ottawa church
The owner of a historic church in Ottawa's Lowertown neighbourhood is evicting a group with ties to the 'Freedom Convoy' occupation planning to purchase the property this fall, in an apparent dispute over unpaid rent for the facility.
Vatican shelves sexual assault probe into Cardinal Marc Ouellet
There is not enough evidence to open a formal church investigation into sexual assault allegations against a prominent Quebec cardinal, Pope Francis declared Thursday. Cardinal Marc Ouellet, an adviser to the Pope, has been accused of sexual misconduct in a class-action lawsuit filed earlier this week in Quebec Superior Court.
Survival 'the only concern' as Canadian tenants struggle to pay rent
As rent prices rise, CTVNews.ca heard from a number of Canadians struggling to afford their homes. The surge in rent prices over the last few months has forced many to cut back on spending, with some having to relocate or move in with their parents.
Apple warns of security flaw for iPhones, iPads and Macs
Apple disclosed serious security vulnerabilities for iPhones, iPads and Macs that could potentially allow attackers to take complete control of these devices.
North Korea dismisses South Korea's aid offer as 'foolish' repeat
The sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said her country will never accept South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's 'foolish' offer of economic benefits in exchange for denuclearization steps, accusing Seoul of recycling proposals Pyongyang already rejected.
Canadian veterans in France to mark 80th anniversary of disastrous Dieppe Raid
Canadian flags hang alongside French and British on the streets of Dieppe, France, each August as the city marks the anniversary of an important and disastrous day during the Second World War.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
Canada has 'abysmal' whistleblower protections, advocates call out Trudeau directly for inaction
Canada ranks among the worst in the world when it comes to protecting whistleblowers, according to a recent report.
Did politics muzzle a doctor who spoke out about the Ontario government's COVID-19 response?
CTV W5's latest investigation: For a year, Dr. Brooks Fallis ran the Critical Care unit at a Brampton Hospital. He openly criticized Premier Ford’s COVID-19 response and was warned by his bosses there could be consequences.
Nearly two decades after working at a pulp mill, workers complain their health was compromised
In 2002, the owners of the mill in Dryden, Ont. started a project to reduce emissions, but workers on the construction project complain that they were exposed to toxic chemicals that damaged their health. CTV's W5 spoke with some of the workers about what they went through.
Sexual abuse in the military: Soldiers speak of systemic problems in a 'toxic culture'
W5 investigates sexual misconduct in the military, and interviews Canadian soldiers who claim they were sexually abused while serving their country.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Parents who kill their own children often exhibit warning signs: experts
Experts say dangerous warning signs are missed in parents who could harm or kill their child. Up to 40 kids are killed this way each year in Canada. CTV W5 looks into why this is happening, and if there are ways to prevent it.
What is a Russian oligarch?
In its latest episode 'Putin's pals', W5 takes an in-depth look into who Russia's oligarchs are, and whether sanctioning them would stop President Vladimir Putin’s invasion in Ukraine.
Private investigator hunts for clues in missing patient cases at North Bay Psychiatric Hospital
Dawn Carisse went missing from the North Bay Psychiatric Hospital more than 2 decades ago. She vanished without a trace. Now a private investigator turned podcaster is finding new clues for her family.
Ketamine and psilocybin, better known as party drugs, showing promise for treatment of mood disorders
W5 investigates an unconventional treatment for severe depression and PTSD that involves the drug ketamine.
Toronto
-
Male dead, female injured in targeted shooting in Oakville, police say
Police are investigating a fatal overnight shooting in Oakville.
-
This is where home prices are holding steady or still going up in Ontario
House prices in sought-after areas in Ontario continue to hold steady and even increase, according to a new report.
-
Ontario releases plan to stabilize health-care system amid bed and staffing shortages
The next phase of Ontario's 'Plan to Stay Open' involves transferring of seniors from hospital to alternative long-term care homes, the hiring of thousands of health-care workers and a pledge to reduce surgical backlog.
Ottawa
-
Freedom Convoy-affiliated group being evicted from Ottawa church
The owner of a historic church in Ottawa's Lowertown neighbourhood is evicting a group with ties to the 'Freedom Convoy' occupation planning to purchase the property this fall, in an apparent dispute over unpaid rent for the facility.
-
Canada Post halts mail delivery in rural Ottawa because mailboxes are too short
Canada Post says it will no longer deliver mail to homes on Constance Lake Road near Dunrobin because the mailboxes are too short.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Final day for candidates to register to run in Ottawa's 2022 municipal election
Candidates have until 2 p.m. Friday to register to run for mayor, councillor or school board trustee in the city of Ottawa in the fall municipal election.
Barrie
-
Downtown Barrie councillor Keenan Aylwin not seeking re-election
The Ward 2 councillor wrote a lengthy letter on his website outlining his decision and the factors that led to his decision to not run for re-election.
-
Transport minister set to testify at committee today on airport delays, flight cancellations
Transport Minister Omar Alghabra is set to testify before the House of Commons transport committee this afternoon about ongoing airport delays and flight cancellations.
-
Seadoo rider dies after falling into Lake Simcoe: OPP
One person has died and another was taken to the hospital after police say they fell off a seadoo into Lake Simcoe in Ramara Township.
Kitchener
-
Region approves first-ever sanctioned encampment site
The Region of Waterloo council approved a series of measures on Thursday to help ease the growing homelessness crisis, including a first-ever decision to permit an encampment.
-
Seniors worry proposed legislation will separate them from loved ones
The Ontario government’s solution for healthcare at long-term care homes is raising some concerns locally.
-
Clinton man charged with counselling to commit murder
A 75-year-old from Clinton has been charged after reports the individual was soliciting assistance in committing murder.
London
-
Activist 'in hiding' fearing for her safety
Popular Twitch user and local transgender activist Clara Sorrenti, says she is currently in hiding fearing for her safety. Sorrenti says she has received threats after going public with an incident involving London police. She posted the experience on YouTube Thursday night.
-
Two people, one horse injured following Elgin County crash
OPP in Elgin County are on scene of a crash involving an electric bike and a pickup truck hauling a livestock trailer. According to police, two people and one horse were injured in the crash that happened just after 7 a.m. at a Lyons Line, Malahide Township address.
-
Family and friends remember hit-and-run victim
Kevin Walsh was a larger than life personality that lived life to the fullest, his friends say. But, that life came to an abrupt end on July 19 when Walsh, his wife, and their two friends were struck by a passing motorist on a quiet street in Eugenia, Ont.
Windsor
-
Windsor man rushes into burning home to help wheelchair-bound neighbour, dogs
A Windsor man who uses a wheelchair, his seven-year-old-grandson and two chihuahuas are thanking a neighbor who rushed into their burning home to help them escape.
-
Nephew of 70-year-old fatally shot by police during weapons call speaks out
The nephew of the 70-year-old man fatally shot by police after appearing to threaten people with a machete in downtown Windsor, Ont. says he feels sorry for the two officers who had to confront him in his uncle’s final moments.
-
Severe thunderstorm warning lifted for Windsor-Essex-Leamington County
Environment Canada has lifted a severe thunderstorm warning for Windsor, Essex and Leamington County late Thursday evening.
Montreal
-
This Afghan student escaped the Taliban regime to study in Montreal
Last year, Arzou Lashkari was ready to fly to Canada and start a new chapter of life at Concordia University. But her dream was crushed when the Taliban took control of her country, forcing her to stay home.
-
2 dead in Laurentians in presumed domestic violence, children in youth protection
A case of alleged domestic violence has left two people dead and one injured late Wednesday night in a residential town in the Laurentians. Police discovered the body of a woman in her 30s, and 42-year-old man in a car in critical condition, who later died
-
Vatican shelves sexual assault probe into Cardinal Marc Ouellet
There is not enough evidence to open a formal church investigation into sexual assault allegations against a prominent Quebec cardinal, Pope Francis declared Thursday. Cardinal Marc Ouellet, an adviser to the Pope, has been accused of sexual misconduct in a class-action lawsuit filed earlier this week in Quebec Superior Court.
Atlantic
-
Saint John police continue to seek answers in homicide investigation
Police say three unidentified masked men with dark clothing forced their way into an apartment where 39-year-old Justin David Breau was stabbed. The suspects ran away towards Garden Street before police arrived.
-
Nova Scotia mother with ALS uses eye-tracking technology to write her life story
Angela Parker-Brown may be unable to speak but that hasn't stopped her from using her voice. The mother from Truro, N.S., who is unable to speak due to ALS, recently published a memoir using technology that tracks her eye movements to form words and sentences.
-
City stepping up security at Halifax Public Gardens after dozens of trees damaged
The historic Public Gardens in Halifax will soon have some new features never seen before in its more than 150-year history – extra security.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba to welcome influx of Afghan refugees
Manitoba is getting ready to welcome an influx of Afghan refugees.
-
Canada's interim import ban on handguns takes effect today
As of today, individuals and businesses are no longer able to import restricted handguns into Canada, with limited exceptions. The move announced earlier this month is aimed at expediting a key pillar of the federal effort to cap the number of handguns in the country.
-
What Manitoba's minimum wage will be increasing to this fall
Manitoba's minimum wage is going up this fall. This increase will leave Manitoba with the second-lowest minimum wage in the country, according to the Retail Council of Canada – followed by Saskatchewan's expected increase to $13 per hour.
Calgary
-
Cyclist struck by vehicle in northwest
A cyclist was transported to hospital Thursday night after being struck by a vehicle.
-
Suspect sought after deadly early morning shooting in Evergreen
Calgary police are investigating a shooting in the community of Evergreen that left one person dead and another fighting for their life.
-
3 store employees hurt after truck crashes into Calgary Co-op
Roads are closed around the midtown Co-op after a stolen transport truck crashed into the west side of the store Thursday afternoon, injuring three people.
Edmonton
-
'Not sustainable': Edmonton Public worries school staff hiring being funded by reserves, not provincial support
While the province is promising schools will be staffed with hundreds of more teachers and support staff this upcoming school year, the Alberta Teachers' Association and school boards believe that commitment falls short.
-
'I don't feel safe': Edmonton SafeWalk program hopes to expand to other parts of the city
A northeast Edmonton program helping women feel more secure while walking hopes to expand to other neighbourhoods in the city.
-
'Meant the whole world': Local musician's guitar stolen from his truck
A local musician is pleading to get his favourite guitar back after it was stolen from inside his truck last weekend.
Vancouver
-
Sustained high heat has B.C. official urging public to 'preserve the ambulances'
The province's top ambulance officer is urging British Columbians to take extra care to avoid turning to emergency health services unless they actually need that level of care, amid fears the medical system may not be able to keep up.
-
Wolf found dead, another still missing after apparent break-in at Vancouver zoo
One of the wolves that were released during an apparent break-in at the Greater Vancouver Zoo this week has been found dead, and another remains on the loose.
-
What to expect when the Fair at the PNE returns this weekend
The long-awaited Fair at the PNE is opening Saturday after being scaled down during the pandemic. Here's what to expect.
Politics
-
Transport minister set to testify at committee today on airport delays, flight cancellations
Transport Minister Omar Alghabra is set to testify before the House of Commons transport committee this afternoon about ongoing airport delays and flight cancellations.
-
Canada's interim import ban on handguns takes effect today
As of today, individuals and businesses are no longer able to import restricted handguns into Canada, with limited exceptions. The move announced earlier this month is aimed at expediting a key pillar of the federal effort to cap the number of handguns in the country.
-
Prime Minister's summer tour stops today in the Magdalen Islands
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will travel today to the beautiful Magdalen Islands in Quebec.
Health
-
Long COVID risk extends two years after infection. Here's how to assess your risk
A new study has found an increased risk of certain long COVID-19 symptoms up to two years after an original infection.
-
Ontario releases plan to stabilize health-care system amid bed and staffing shortages
The next phase of Ontario's 'Plan to Stay Open' involves transferring of seniors from hospital to alternative long-term care homes, the hiring of thousands of health-care workers and a pledge to reduce surgical backlog.
-
Ontario ICU closed for a month has no date set to reopen
A month after an Ontario intensive care unit temporarily closed due to a “significant staff shortage,” the hospital has no timeline for when the ICU will re-open its doors.
Sci-Tech
-
Amazon testing TikTok-style feed on its app, AI firm says
Amazon appears to be getting the TikTok bug, joining other companies seeking to hold consumers' attention by introducing replicas of the popular social platform.
-
NASA's moon rocket moved to launch pad for 1st test flight
NASA's new moon rocket arrived at the launch pad Wednesday ahead of its debut flight in less than two weeks.
-
Apple warns of security flaw for iPhones, iPads and Macs
Apple disclosed serious security vulnerabilities for iPhones, iPads and Macs that could potentially allow attackers to take complete control of these devices.
Entertainment
-
Movie reviews: 'Beast' is not an ambitious film, but it doesn't have to be
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Beast,' 'Orphan: First Kill,' 'Sharp Stick,' 'Day Shift' and 'Carmen.'
-
R. Kelly's lawyer gets chance to question government witness
R. Kelly's legal team will get its chance to question the government's star witness on Friday after she gave what jurors could see as damning testimony against Kelly at his federal trial in Chicago on charges that include the production of child pornography.
-
Anne Heche's death ruled accidental after fiery car crash
Actor Anne Heche died from inhalation injury and burns after her fiery car crash and the death was ruled an accident, according to coroner's results released Wednesday.
Business
-
China jails Canadian tycoon for 13 years for finance crimes
A Chinese-born Canadian tycoon who disappeared from Hong Kong in 2017 was sentenced Friday to 13 years in prison for a multibillion-dollar string of financial offenses and his company was fined US$8.1 billion, a court announced.
-
Back-to-school shoppers return to stores, hunt for deals amid mounting prices
The back-to-school shopping season has arrived as inflation continues to push up prices and squeeze consumer budgets. Yet retail experts say families are expected to prioritize spending on the upcoming school year because school supplies are considered an essential category for many shoppers.
-
Uptick in business bankruptcies just the tip of the iceberg: CFIB
A small business lobby group says commercial bankruptcies are rising in Canada and even more small businesses are at risk of closure.
Lifestyle
-
TikToker puts restaurants, bars to the test over wheelchair accessibility
A Toronto-based disability advocate is using the power of TikTok to raise awareness over the lack of wheelchair accessibility at many restaurants and bars.
-
Secret Ontario bike park demolished by city reopens as oasis for mountain bikers
Two years after a secret bike park deep in an Ontario forest was discovered and later demolished, new dirt jumps are opening just a stone's throw away.
-
Norway group wants to erect statue of euthanized walrus
A private fundraising campaign is underway in Norway to erect a statue of a walrus that drew crowds of spectators but was euthanized Sunday after authorities concluded the massive marine mammal posed a risk to humans.
Sports
-
Browns QB Deshaun Watson settles for 11-game suspension
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will serve an 11-game unpaid suspension, pay a US$5 million fine and undergo professional evaluation and treatment as part of a settlement with the NFL following accusations of sexual misconduct by two dozen women.
-
Flames sign Nazem Kadri, Sean Monahan going to Montreal
The Calgary Flames announced Thursday afternoon that the team has signed centre Nazem Kadri to a seven-year deal worth $7 million. Meanwhile, centre Sean Monahan is headed to the Montreal Canadiens.
-
Little League World Series player critically hurt in bunk bed fall no longer under sedation
The 12-year-old player in the Little League World Series who fell from a bunk bed is no longer under sedation and even received a supportive video message Wednesday from his favorite Major League Baseball player, according to an Instagram account set-up to provide updates on his condition.
Autos
-
'Really demanding': Vancouver Island teen training to become Formula One racer
She may only have her learner’s licence, but that hasn’t held a 16-year-old Comox Valley, B.C., teen back from working towards her goal of being a professional driver. Nicole Haverda got the green light on her desire to be a professional race car driver four years ago when her father took her to a Formula One race in Europe.
-
GM recalls 484K big SUVs in U.S. to fix problem third-row seat belts
General Motors is recalling more than 484,000 large SUVs in the U.S. to fix a problem that can cause the third-row seat belts to malfunction.
-
You can buy a Dodge Challenger convertible as the model ends its run
The modern Dodge Challenger muscle car and the closely related Dodge Charger four-door sedan are ending their long production runs next year.