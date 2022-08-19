Canadian veterans in France to mark 80th anniversary of disastrous Dieppe Raid

Canada's interim import ban on handguns takes effect today

As of today, individuals and businesses are no longer able to import restricted handguns into Canada, with limited exceptions. The move announced earlier this month is aimed at expediting a key pillar of the federal effort to cap the number of handguns in the country.

FILE - A Taran tactical combat master handgun is displayed for sale on Thursday, June 23, 2022, in Hempstead, New York. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Brittainy Newman)

Vatican shelves sexual assault probe into Cardinal Marc Ouellet

There is not enough evidence to open a formal church investigation into sexual assault allegations against a prominent Quebec cardinal, Pope Francis declared Thursday. Cardinal Marc Ouellet, an adviser to the Pope, has been accused of sexual misconduct in a class-action lawsuit filed earlier this week in Quebec Superior Court.

What is a Russian oligarch?

In its latest episode 'Putin's pals', W5 takes an in-depth look into who Russia's oligarchs are, and whether sanctioning them would stop President Vladimir Putin’s invasion in Ukraine.

  • Activist 'in hiding' fearing for her safety

    Popular Twitch user and local transgender activist Clara Sorrenti, says she is currently in hiding fearing for her safety. Sorrenti says she has received threats after going public with an incident involving London police. She posted the experience on YouTube Thursday night.

    Clara Sorrenti speaks to CTV News London on August 9, 2022. (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London)

  • Two people, one horse injured following Elgin County crash

    OPP in Elgin County are on scene of a crash involving an electric bike and a pickup truck hauling a livestock trailer. According to police, two people and one horse were injured in the crash that happened just after 7 a.m. at a Lyons Line, Malahide Township address.

  • Family and friends remember hit-and-run victim

    Kevin Walsh was a larger than life personality that lived life to the fullest, his friends say. But, that life came to an abrupt end on July 19 when Walsh, his wife, and their two friends were struck by a passing motorist on a quiet street in Eugenia, Ont.

