Canadian trash from Philippines set to arrive in Vancouver on Saturday
A Malaysian official inspects a container filled with plastic waste shipment prior to sending it to the Westport in Port Klang, Malaysia on May 28, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Vincent Thian
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, June 26, 2019 11:44AM EDT
OTTAWA -- Containers of Canadian trash that festered in the Philippines for years are set to arrive home just in time to celebrate the country's 152nd birthday.
The Anna Maersk is scheduled to dock at the Port of Vancouver, with the containers aboard, on Saturday, June 29 at 10 a.m.
The arrival will bring nearly to a close the garbage saga that led to a diplomatic dispute with the Philippines and drew attention to the growing global problem of plastic waste.
One hundred and three containers of garbage from Canada arrived in the Philippines falsely labelled as plastics for recycling in 2013 and 2014.
President Rodrigo Duterte recalled the Philippine ambassador and consuls general last month after Canada missed his deadline to take back the garbage by May 15.
The 69 containers that are left of the original shipment eventually left the Philippines on June 1.
