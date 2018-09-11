Canadian trade negotiators to brief PM Trudeau in person
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, September 11, 2018 1:06PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, September 11, 2018 8:43PM EDT
WASHINGTON -- Canadian negotiators are travelling to brief Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in person on the state of negotiations with the United States on a deal that would allow Canada to remain in a North American trade bloc.
Canada's envoy -- Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland -- left a meeting with U.S. Trade Rep. Robert Lighthizer Tuesday night. She said the talks were at a point where discussing them face-to-face with the prime minister "is absolutely essential."
Trudeau and his ministers will hold a caucus retreat in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, to plot their strategy.
The U.S. and Mexico last month reached a preliminary agreement to replace the 24-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement. But those talks excluded Canada, the third NAFTA country.
