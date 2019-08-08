

Jeremiah Rodriguez , CTVNews.ca Staff





Canadian Tire has announced that it has reached a deal to purchase Party City's Canadian operations for $174.4 million. A press release said the iconic Canadian retailer's addition of the party supply company makes it a one-stop destination as ‘Canada's Fun Store.”

After buying up the troubled party supply company, Canadian Tire will soon beginning selling Party City’s “unique product assortments” online and in its existing 500 retail stores across the country.

The Party City chain, with its 65 Canadian retail stores in seven provinces focusing on “seasonal and micro-seasonal celebrations,” will also be added to Canadian Tire’s Triangle Rewards program.

Canadian Tire also said it will be investing in Party City stores. It predicts that it will “double Party City's Canadian retail sales to $280 million by 2021.”

In May, Party City’ CEO James Harrison said that 45 locations in the U.S. would be shuttering, which he said “completely unrelated to the global helium issue.” No Canadian stores had been expected to close this year.

Canadian Tire also released its second-quarter financial results and said its retail revenue has increased by 7.8 per cent in Q2 and 6.7 per cent so far this year.