TORONTO -- Are you a Canadian teacher trying to prepare for the new academic year in the fall amid an ongoing pandemic?

What are your biggest fears for the new school year? How are you preparing to resume your job amid uncertainty about what classes and instruction might look like in your region?

If you’d like to share your story, please email us at dotcom@bellmedia.ca with your name, location and contact information.

Your comments may be used online at CTVNews.ca.